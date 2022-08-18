ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Knicks schedule release: Tom Thibodeau’s crew will play on Christmas

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The NBA’s 2022-23 schedule is out, and it features the Knicks opening on national television and being included in the Christmas Day festivities.

As usual.

Coming off a 37-45 record and 11th-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks were still tapped to start the season Oct. 19 at Memphis on ESPN.

The Knicks will be featured on national television — ABC, ESPN and TNT — 13 times, the same as the crosstown rival Nets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PpMiQ_0hLNvJks00
RJ Barrett will be on a national stage 13 times with the Knicks this season, and will face the Sixers on Christmas Day.
Jason Szenes

Here are some more takeaways from their schedule:

Tampering trouble

The Knicks’ overly brazen pursuit of point guard Jalen Brunson — whom they pried away from the Mavericks with a four-year, $104 million contract in free agency — brought on a tampering investigation by the league offices.

Now a highlight to the schedule will be Brunson’s return to Dallas on Dec. 27.

Speaking of brazen pursuits …

It’s crystal clear that the Knicks, armed with a bevy of first-round draft picks, have long desired Utah’s high-scoring guard, Donovan Mitchell. And it’s no secret that the 25-year-old All-Star — who was born in Westchester County and played his AAU ball in the city — would love to come home.

As a matter of fact, the secret is so poorly kept that the Jazz have just one national TV game all season, Nov. 15 on TNT. And it’s against the Knicks. Oh, and the Jazz come to the Garden on Feb. 11, two days after the trade deadline.

The interborough battle

Let’s be fair, there are more than enough basketball fans in New York to go around, just as there are enough football fans and baseball fans. But bragging rights mean something, and the clashes against the Nets are more fun when the games are competitive.

The Knicks haven’t beaten Brooklyn since 2020 and have lost the last seven straight, albeit all but one by single-digits.

Their first meeting will be Nov. 9 at Barclays Center on ESPN. But it’s the Jan. 28 return to Brooklyn that will be part of Rivals Week, and will also be the only ABC appearance slated for either team. That day’s nationally televised tripleheader also includes the Lakers visiting the Celtics, and MVP Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets taking on reigning scoring champ Joel Embiid of the 76ers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S3QHE_0hLNvJks00
RJ Barrett, battling Nic Claxton for the ball last season, and the Knicks will be looking for their first win over the Nets since 2020.
Jason Szenes
Holiday tradition

Presents, eggnog and the Knicks on television.

As always, the Knicks will be included in the all-day Christmas slate, hosting Philadelphia at noon on ESPN. It will mark the 55th time in franchise history that they will have played on Christmas Day, and the 10th time against the rival 76ers.

MLK Day matinee

For the 24th straight year, the Knicks will play on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They’ll host the Raptors at the Garden at 3 p.m. on Jan. 16.

Travel

The league average for back-to-backs is down to 13.3, having dropped a full six games from 2014-15. The Knicks have a dozen back-to-backs on the slate (four with no travel), and their longest road trip will be five games in seven days, from Nov. 15 to 21.

