WUSA9

Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River

WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
LAUREL, MD
staffordsheriff.com

Smoothies and Snickerdoodles Scattered, Staff Shoved

A disgruntled customer was arrested after a temper tantrum in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. On August 19th at 2:12 p.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
STAFFORD, VA
WJLA

Police: Arrest made in 1993 murder of DC woman

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Police have made an arrest in the murder of a Washington DC woman that happened nearly 30 years. The Metropolitan Police Department announced on Friday the arrest of 58-year-old William Ransford in connection to the murder of 39-year-old Debra McManus. Police say McManus was found unconscious...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Burglary, assault at Rockville home

Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the Rockcrest neighborhood early Friday morning, August 19, 2022. One or more suspects entered the home, and at least one person was the victim of a 2nd-degree assault during the incident. The burglary was reported at a home in the 1100 block of Highwood Road at 12:16 AM Friday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast

WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
WASHINGTON, DC
sungazette.news

Police admonishment stops midnight waste-removal effort

A Vienna police officer on Aug. 16 at 11:57 p.m. observed a commercial waste-removal truck in the parking lot of Starbucks, 362 Maple Ave., E., which was removing waste through a manhole and creating excessive noise. Police advised the truck operator of the town’s noise ordinance, and he agreed to...
VIENNA, VA
rockvillenights.com

Armed robbers burst into AT&T store in Rockville

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the AT&T store at 12023 Rockville Pike in the Montrose Crossing shopping center Thursday night, August 18, 2022. The robbery was reported at 8:59 PM. @CordellTraffic on Twitter reported that three armed suspects fled the scene with merchandise.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fredericksburg.today

Stafford DUI drives car into water

A Stafford woman was arrested for DUI after she drove off the roadway into a creek Friday night. The Sheriff’s Office tells us at approximately 9:20 p.m. Deputy J.K. Griffith responded to a single vehicle accident near the intersection of Brooke Road and Poplar View Drive. His investigation revealed 22-year-old Katura Francis had driven a Nissan Versa off the roadway into the water.
STAFFORD, VA
fredericksburg.today

Shots fired at Stafford business

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says an angry employee at a Stafford business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute on Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz arrived first and learned an employee of the business, identified as John Evans, was angry and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
STAFFORD, VA
WJLA

3 detained after vehicles struck by gunfire in northwest DC: USPP

WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people have been detained after authorities received reports of gunshots in northwest D.C. early Friday morning, according to the United States Park Police (USPP). USPP investigators said at approximately 1:15 a.m. the USPP received reports of gunshots in the area of 1600 Constitution Avenue NW....
WASHINGTON, DC

