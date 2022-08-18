Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Man doused victim with gasoline and threatened to set them on fire, DC police say
WASHINGTON - A man who is accused of threatening to set someone on fire in Northeast D.C. is facing charges, according to police. The incident happened on Friday in 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a detective was driving through that area around...
Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
staffordsheriff.com
Smoothies and Snickerdoodles Scattered, Staff Shoved
A disgruntled customer was arrested after a temper tantrum in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. On August 19th at 2:12 p.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
actionnews5.com
Couple billed hundreds of dollars for traffic tickets after car is stolen
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJLA) - A couple’s car was recently stolen. If that wasn’t bad enough, it was used in crime spree. They’re expected to pay for the hundreds of dollars racked up in traffic tickets, but the couple is fighting back. But Bob and Angie Shepherd would...
WJLA
Police: Arrest made in 1993 murder of DC woman
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Police have made an arrest in the murder of a Washington DC woman that happened nearly 30 years. The Metropolitan Police Department announced on Friday the arrest of 58-year-old William Ransford in connection to the murder of 39-year-old Debra McManus. Police say McManus was found unconscious...
rockvillenights.com
Burglary, assault at Rockville home
Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the Rockcrest neighborhood early Friday morning, August 19, 2022. One or more suspects entered the home, and at least one person was the victim of a 2nd-degree assault during the incident. The burglary was reported at a home in the 1100 block of Highwood Road at 12:16 AM Friday.
fox5dc.com
DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
Woodbridge woman wanted by police after hitting family member with tire iron
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a woman wanted for malicious wounding after she hit a family member with a tire iron on Thursday evening.
sungazette.news
Police admonishment stops midnight waste-removal effort
A Vienna police officer on Aug. 16 at 11:57 p.m. observed a commercial waste-removal truck in the parking lot of Starbucks, 362 Maple Ave., E., which was removing waste through a manhole and creating excessive noise. Police advised the truck operator of the town’s noise ordinance, and he agreed to...
15 Year-Old Arrested For Shooting Four, Including Teen In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in the...
rockvillenights.com
Armed robbers burst into AT&T store in Rockville
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the AT&T store at 12023 Rockville Pike in the Montrose Crossing shopping center Thursday night, August 18, 2022. The robbery was reported at 8:59 PM. @CordellTraffic on Twitter reported that three armed suspects fled the scene with merchandise.
Mother of man killed in shooting in Capitol Heights talks loss, curbing gun violence
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A mother in the District is mourning after someone shot and killed her son in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Capitol Heights, Md. “He had dreams, he had a lot of goals. I can’t even put it into words how frustrated I am about this whole situation. […]
WJLA
Capitol Police celebrates department's recent Explosion Detection graduating class
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — The U.S. Capitol Police Department is celebrating its recent class from the Explosion Detection Course. According to the department, four of the handlers are new to the K-9 Unit. One handler was already a technician, but his last dog passed away, so he was bringing his new dog, Odin, through the training course.
WJLA
Man in 'Playboy' shirt assaults woman in Gaithersburg apartment building: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Police are searching for a man they said allegedly assaulted a woman in a Gaithersburg apartment building Wednesday afternoon. According to Montgomery County police, the alleged assault happened around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Colston Drive. When officers responded to the call, they...
fredericksburg.today
Stafford DUI drives car into water
A Stafford woman was arrested for DUI after she drove off the roadway into a creek Friday night. The Sheriff’s Office tells us at approximately 9:20 p.m. Deputy J.K. Griffith responded to a single vehicle accident near the intersection of Brooke Road and Poplar View Drive. His investigation revealed 22-year-old Katura Francis had driven a Nissan Versa off the roadway into the water.
WJLA
'Racetrack for cars': Adams Morgan Pedestrian Zone stops traffic, hopes to lift business
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — This is something you're not used to seeing: people walking in the middle of 18th Street in Adams Morgan with no vehicles in sight. That's because police shut down 18th Street between Kalorama and Columbia Roads to vehicle traffic Sunday, as part of a pilot program to allow pedestrians and bicyclists to roam freely.
fredericksburg.today
Shots fired at Stafford business
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says an angry employee at a Stafford business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute on Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz arrived first and learned an employee of the business, identified as John Evans, was angry and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
Minor charged after shots fired on National Mall
At around 1 a.m. August, 19, DC Park Police responded to reports of gunshots on the National Mall. Officers closed off sections of Constitution Avenue Northwest in order to investigate.
WTOP
Driver in deadly Montgomery County drag race sentenced to 5 years
A Maryland man who was found guilty for his part in a deadly drag race has been sentenced to five years in prison. A jury found Noe Daniel Suriel, 29, of Silver Spring, guilty last June in the death of Rene Antonio Hernandez Jr., of Olney. Suriel was sentenced Friday.
WJLA
3 detained after vehicles struck by gunfire in northwest DC: USPP
WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people have been detained after authorities received reports of gunshots in northwest D.C. early Friday morning, according to the United States Park Police (USPP). USPP investigators said at approximately 1:15 a.m. the USPP received reports of gunshots in the area of 1600 Constitution Avenue NW....
