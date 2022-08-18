Read full article on original website
BPD seeks suspect in fatal Saturday night shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Police officers from the city’s West Precinct found a man shot in his residence on Saturday night. BPD officers were dispatched to 500 block of Francis Place Southwest at 8:42 p.m. on Saturday on a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired, Sergeant Rodarius Mauldin reported. “Officers were alerted […]
wvtm13.com
ShotSpotter alerted police to a deadly shooting in Birmingham's West End
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police are investigating a homicide Saturday night in Birmingham's West End neighborhood. Shortly after 8:30 pm., officers went to check out a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest. Officers were told that a person was down in a...
Man found shot to death inside southwest Birmingham home
A Saturday-night shooting in southwest Birmingham left one person dead. Officers from the city’s West Precinct responded at 8:42 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place S.W. Once on the scene, police were directed to an unresponsive person in the front room of a residence, said Lt. Rod Mauldin.
Man slain in overnight Birmingham shooting 14 months after gunfire wounded him, killed girlfriend
A 22-year-old man was found shot to death early Saturday morning, just over a year after he was wounded in a different shooting that left his girlfriend dead. Birmingham police identified the victim as Jamari Smith. West Precinct officers were dispatched at 12:39 a.m. on multiple calls of shots fired...
22-year-old man killed in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning and left a man dead. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 4400 block of Ishkooda-Wenona Road Southwest on reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers noticed Jamari Smith, 22, of Birmingham laying in the front yard […]
ABC 33/40 News
Suspect still at large after 22-year-old killed in Birmingham
The Birmingham Police Department has started a homicide investigation after an incident Saturday which left one man dead in Wenonah. The victim has been identified as Jamari Smith, 22, of Birmingham. According to police, officers from the West Precinct responded to multiple calls of shots fired at 4421 Ishkooda-Wenonah Road...
wbrc.com
Man, 22, shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man just after midnight August 20. The victim has been identified as Jamari Smith of Birmingham, according to police. Officers from the West Precinct responded to multiple calls of shots fired at 4421...
One killed in Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Francis Place Southwest Saturday evening. According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest around 8:42 p.m. on reports of a shot fired. Officers arrived to find an an adult man suffering from a […]
wvtm13.com
Police looking for gunman who killed a man in Birmingham's Wenonah neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police have identified a man shot and killed in the early morning hours Saturday in the Wenonah area. Officers from the west precinct were called to the 4400 block of 4421 Ishkooda-Wenonah Road Southwest shortly after 12:30 a.m. after receiving several calls about shots fired.
Juvenile in custody after allegedly threatening Ashville High School
ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Saturday after threats were made to Ashville High School. According to authorities, officers received information about a possible threat of violence made to the school. St. Clair County Criminal Investigation began immediate investigation into these threats. Investigators then notified St. Clair County […]
Shelby County officers searching for two suspects related to burglary cases
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating two people who could be related to multiple burglary cases. The car in the photograph is missing a hubcap and there is damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. If you have any information, contact investigator […]
wbrc.com
Police: Calera church vandalized, burglarized multiple times by suspect with long criminal record
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police say they have arrested a man with a lengthy criminal record after a church was burglarized and vandalized. In a social media post, police say Hope Mountain Church was hit multiple times over the past week. Police say they installed electronic monitoring equipment at...
WSFA
Reward increased to $20K in shooting death of UAB researcher
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The reward for information in the shooting death of a man in May 2022 is now up to $20,000 according to Crime Stoppers. David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was shot to death in the 100 block of 54th Street North around 10:51 p.m. on May 23. Westbrook...
ABC 33/40 News
Man with long history of prior arrests charged with burglary of Calera church building
A man was arrested Friday and has been charged with burglary and theft of property after being found near a church building in Calera, according to Calera Police Chief David Hyche. According to a social media post from the Calera Police Department, Hope Mountain Church had multiple instances of burglary...
Drugs found during traffic stop in Cordova
CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested early Saturday morning and were found to have warrants while also in possession of drugs. According to Cordova Public Safety, an officer stopped a vehicle on Amory Avenue in Cordova. During the stop, both the passenger and driver had warrants. The passenger, Brenda Gann, of Empire, was […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire crews battling scrap yard fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a scrap yard fire at 1900 Vanderbilt Rd. Heavy fire and smoke are visible at the scene. No injuries have been reported and no one is trapped at this time according to BFRS. We will provide...
Tuscaloosa police work with ATF to arrest 7 on illegal gun charges
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Seven people were arrested in Tuscaloosa and charged with several federal gun crimes, including illegally buying guns from one another. Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department worked with agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, resulting in seven arrests on federal gun charges. Three of the arrests involve […]
Man shot near 40th Street Ensley Wednesday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday night. According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, officers responded to calls of a person shot near the 1200 block of 40th Street Ensley at approximately 5:58 p.m. Officers discovered an adult male who was wounded by […]
wbrc.com
Person found dead in house fire in Docena
DOCENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say one person was found dead in a house fire in Docena on August 18. This happened in the 300 block of 6th Street. So far, it is unknown what caused this fire. We will continue to update...
Woman killed in St. Clair County car crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County claimed the life of a Steele woman Friday morning. At approximately 5:23 a.m., Ashley Hughes, 33, was fatally injured when the 2010 Pontiac G6 she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Hughes was not using a seat belt at […]
AL.com
