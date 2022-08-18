ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

BPD seeks suspect in fatal Saturday night shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Police officers from the city’s West Precinct found a man shot in his residence on Saturday night. BPD officers were dispatched to 500 block of Francis Place Southwest at 8:42 p.m. on Saturday on a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired, Sergeant Rodarius Mauldin reported. “Officers were alerted […]
AL.com

Man found shot to death inside southwest Birmingham home

A Saturday-night shooting in southwest Birmingham left one person dead. Officers from the city’s West Precinct responded at 8:42 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place S.W. Once on the scene, police were directed to an unresponsive person in the front room of a residence, said Lt. Rod Mauldin.
CBS 42

22-year-old man killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning and left a man dead. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 4400 block of Ishkooda-Wenona Road Southwest on reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers noticed Jamari Smith, 22, of Birmingham laying in the front yard […]
ABC 33/40 News

Suspect still at large after 22-year-old killed in Birmingham

The Birmingham Police Department has started a homicide investigation after an incident Saturday which left one man dead in Wenonah. The victim has been identified as Jamari Smith, 22, of Birmingham. According to police, officers from the West Precinct responded to multiple calls of shots fired at 4421 Ishkooda-Wenonah Road...
wbrc.com

Man, 22, shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man just after midnight August 20. The victim has been identified as Jamari Smith of Birmingham, according to police. Officers from the West Precinct responded to multiple calls of shots fired at 4421...
CBS 42

One killed in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Francis Place Southwest Saturday evening. According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest around 8:42 p.m. on reports of a shot fired. Officers arrived to find an an adult man suffering from a […]
CBS 42

Juvenile in custody after allegedly threatening Ashville High School

ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Saturday after threats were made to Ashville High School. According to authorities, officers received information about a possible threat of violence made to the school. St. Clair County Criminal Investigation began immediate investigation into these threats. Investigators then notified St. Clair County […]
CBS 42

Drugs found during traffic stop in Cordova

CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested early Saturday morning and were found to have warrants while also in possession of drugs. According to Cordova Public Safety, an officer stopped a vehicle on Amory Avenue in Cordova. During the stop, both the passenger and driver had warrants. The passenger, Brenda Gann, of Empire, was […]
wbrc.com

Birmingham Fire crews battling scrap yard fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a scrap yard fire at 1900 Vanderbilt Rd. Heavy fire and smoke are visible at the scene. No injuries have been reported and no one is trapped at this time according to BFRS. We will provide...
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa police work with ATF to arrest 7 on illegal gun charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Seven people were arrested in Tuscaloosa and charged with several federal gun crimes, including illegally buying guns from one another. Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department worked with agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, resulting in seven arrests on federal gun charges. Three of the arrests involve […]
CBS 42

Man shot near 40th Street Ensley Wednesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday night. According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, officers responded to calls of a person shot near the 1200 block of 40th Street Ensley at approximately 5:58 p.m. Officers discovered an adult male who was wounded by […]
wbrc.com

Person found dead in house fire in Docena

DOCENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say one person was found dead in a house fire in Docena on August 18. This happened in the 300 block of 6th Street. So far, it is unknown what caused this fire. We will continue to update...
CBS 42

Woman killed in St. Clair County car crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County claimed the life of a Steele woman Friday morning. At approximately 5:23 a.m., Ashley Hughes, 33, was fatally injured when the 2010 Pontiac G6 she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Hughes was not using a seat belt at […]
