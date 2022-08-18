ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

China risks miscalculation with pressure on Taiwan, U.S. says

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0emyrM_0hLNoOLg00

TAIPEI/BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China's efforts to coerce and undermine Taiwan risk miscalculation and its pressure campaign will most likely continue, Daniel Kritenbrink, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, said.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out war games and military drills around the island this month to show its anger at a visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Speaking on a conference call on Wednesday Washington D.C. time, Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, said China had used Pelosi's trip as an excuse to change the status quo, jeopardising peace.

"These actions are part of an intensified pressure campaign by the PRC against Taiwan, which we expect to continue to unfold in the coming weeks and months," he said, referring to China's official name, the People's Republic of China.

"The goal of this campaign is clear to intimidate and coerce Taiwan and undermine its resilience."

The United States has been clear with China that its approach to Taiwan has not changed, including the U.S. commitment to its "one China" policy and not supporting Taiwan's formal independence, Kritenbrink added.

"While our policy has not changed, what has changed is Beijing's growing coercion. The PRC's words and actions are deeply destabilising. They risk miscalculation and threaten the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait."

The United States has conveyed to China in every conversation that it does not seek and will not provoke a crisis, he said.

U.S. lines of communication with Beijing remain open, and the United States will continue to conduct routine naval transits through the Taiwan Strait, Kritenbrink added.

"We will continue to take calm, but resolute steps to uphold peace and stability in the face of Beijing's ongoing efforts to undermine it and to support Taiwan in line with our long-standing policy. We will act responsibly, steadily and resolutely," he said.

Speaking in Taipei, Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou reiterated that they believe the Taiwan Strait is an international waterway and support U.S. freedom of navigation missions there as being "positive" for peace and stability.

China has never renounced the use of force to take control of Taiwan.

Taiwan's democratically elected government says that as the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island, it has no right to decide its future, which can only be set by its 23 million people without coercion.

Washington has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan but is bound by law to provide it with the means to defend itself.

China says Taiwan is the most important and sensitive issue in its ties with the United States.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Martin Pollard Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Gerry Doyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 9

Cory Johnson
2d ago

China needs to be put in their place once and for all. Their just like Russia.

Reply
6
Related
Daily Mail

'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills

Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

Why Taiwan doesn't seem too worried about the threat from China

TAIPEI, Taiwan — China appeared to be rehearsing an invasion just miles away. World leaders issued forceful condemnations. But as Beijing’s military sent missiles and jets over their heads in a display of fury, many residents of Taiwan remained unmoved by what outside observers fear is a rising threat of war.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell sides with Nancy Pelosi in Senate speech and says she has ‘every right’ to visit Taiwan while blasting Biden for trying to stop her from making visit that flamed tensions with China

Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell has supported Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan and slammed President Joe Biden and his team for voicing their opposition to the visit amid tensions with China. 'I believe she has every right to go, and it's been unseemly and counterproductive for President Biden and...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Strait#Beijing#State#The Bureau Of East Asian#Pacific Affairs
nationalinterest.org

China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia

If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
CHINA
nationalinterest.org

War Ready: Could the U.S. and Its Allies Win a War Over Taiwan?

The United States operates a large number of bases in Japan and has troops in South Korea, but would that be enough to face a Chinese military with 2 million active-duty personnel?. Should large portions of China’s two-million-strong army and 35,000 armored vehicles succeed in landing on and occupying Taiwan,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Washington Examiner

America can no longer afford our comforting lies about Taiwan

“When I was a little girl," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in Japan last week, “I was told when at the beach that if I dug a hole deep enough, we would reach China. So we’ve always felt a connection there.”. The speaker was sadly misinformed. If Pelosi...
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
INDIA
Daily Mail

80,000 tourists are trapped in coronavirus lockdown on 'China's Hawaii' after outbreak on tropical island as country's brutal zero-Covid policy continues

A Chinese beach resort has gone into lockdown after recording less than 500 new cases, stranding 80,000 holidaymakers in their hotels for a week. Tropical island province Hainan is booming with Chinese families eager to take advantage of the school summer holidays - but they're now stuck amid the shutdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

556K+
Followers
350K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy