Plymouth Meeting, PA

sauconsource.com

Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police

Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Plymouth, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Plymouth Meeting, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Woman Gets 2 Years for $1.4 Million Nigerian Fraud

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 15, 2022, Robin Jean Seredych, age 65, of York, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to two years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner following her conviction for mail fraud as part of a Nigerian-based fraud scheme.
YORK, PA
MyChesCo

Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Philadelphia Gunman

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a gunman who shot at a home on the 1700 block of North 23rd Street. The incident occurred on August 2, 2022, at around 2:11 am. Detectives say that the suspect is a black male with a thin build and braided hair. He was wearing a gray shirt and black sweatpants at the time of the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Woman shot 3 times in face, killed in Hunting Park double shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was shot three times in the face and killed during a double shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street. Police say the woman was driven to Temple University Hospital in a black Ford Explorer by a 40-year-old man, who was also shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 4 p.m., according to police. The 40-year-old man was shot six times, authorities say. He was shot twice in the chest, head and thigh. He was placed in critical but...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Travel Maven

These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Coroner responds to crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Manor Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Seitz and Manor Church Roads at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 20. There is no word...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

