Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Norristown closes parks from dusk to dawn. Unhoused people fear arrest for sleeping in parks
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Julianna Okike was sleeping in the CHOC shelter, Montgomery County’s only 24/7 shelter for single adults in Norristown, when it closed its doors in June.
State limits hunting guns allowed in park where teen was fatally shot
Center-fire and rim-fire rifles and handguns are now prohibited for hunting in four state parks in the southeastern region of Pennsylvania, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said this past week. Among the areas affected is Nockamixon State Park in Bucks County, where 18-year-old Jason Kutt was fatally...
sauconsource.com
Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?
Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Family of West Philadelphia hit-and-run victim pleads for suspect to come forward
The mother underwent 18 surgeries and had to have her leg amputated. The driver who hit her is still on the loose.
Pennsylvania Woman Gets 2 Years for $1.4 Million Nigerian Fraud
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 15, 2022, Robin Jean Seredych, age 65, of York, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to two years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner following her conviction for mail fraud as part of a Nigerian-based fraud scheme.
Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Philadelphia Gunman
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a gunman who shot at a home on the 1700 block of North 23rd Street. The incident occurred on August 2, 2022, at around 2:11 am. Detectives say that the suspect is a black male with a thin build and braided hair. He was wearing a gray shirt and black sweatpants at the time of the shooting.
FBI Crime Stats Show Bucks County’s Safest Places to Live
Nine Bucks County communities make list of safest in Pennsylvania. Bucks County is home to nine of the 100 Safest Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to a 2022 list from ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places are safest, the website extracted the latest available data from FBI crime statistics. Cities...
Who killed Charles "Chuckie" Maude III? $50,000 reward offered for info in case
The pain felt by Charles "Chuckie" Maude III's family is still fresh even more than a year after his death.
Historic Bucks County Estate Makes List of Best Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region
The Bensalem estate has stood in Bucks County since 1794. A well-known Bensalem estate has recently made a list for the best wedding venues in and around the Philadelphia area. Staff writers at Philadelphia Magazine, in collaboration with Walden Green, wrote about the beautiful Bucks County spot. The Andalusia Historic...
Salvadoran Man Indicted for Illegal Reentry, Caught in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Balmoth Alberto Caceres-Henriquez, age 36, of Sonsonate, El Salvador, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on illegal reentry charges. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges...
fox29.com
Hunting Park double shooting kills woman, critically injures male victim, officials say
HUNTING PARK - A woman has been killed and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hunting Park. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, around 3:45, near West Wingohocking and North 11th Streets, in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood. Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said the...
fox29.com
Police: Man found dead on basement steps after possible burglary in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a man death's after shots were fired inside an Eastwick home overnight. The man was reportedly found dead at the bottom of basement steps of a house on the 2500 block of Bellford Street just after midnight Sunday. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
Woman shot 3 times in face, killed in Hunting Park double shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was shot three times in the face and killed during a double shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street. Police say the woman was driven to Temple University Hospital in a black Ford Explorer by a 40-year-old man, who was also shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 4 p.m., according to police. The 40-year-old man was shot six times, authorities say. He was shot twice in the chest, head and thigh. He was placed in critical but...
7 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Burlington County, New Jersey
In total, seven people were injured, and one had to be flown to a hospital.
Smash-and-Grab Theft at Haverford Dog Park: Police Search for Suspects
HAVERFORD, PA — Haverford Township Police are investigating a smash-and-grab theft that occurred at the Haverford Dog Park on July 17, 2022. The victim reported that she parked her car at 6:30 PM and returned at 7:20 PM to find the window smashed and her credit cards missing. On...
Overnight shootings in Philly leave 2 dead, 4 injured: report
Gun violence in Philadelphia during the early hours of Sunday killed two people and injured four, police said. In the southwest part of the city, a man was shot and killed on Bellford Street near Elmwood Avenue. Police said they found the man shot in the head just after midnight,...
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
Coroner responds to crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Manor Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Seitz and Manor Church Roads at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 20. There is no word...
Police: 14-year-old dead, 5 others injured in Wilmington, Delaware shootings
Family members identified the teen as Braylen Johnson. They say he was killed on his birthday.
