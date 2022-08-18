ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding into tree

By Jordana Elder
 4 days ago

One person is injured following a motorcycle accident.

The accident took place near the intersection of West 6th and Virginia Avenue shortly before 8:45 p.m.

According to reports from the scene, the motorcyclist reportedly hit a tree.

Wind turbines being stored in Erie County

A witness from the scene said that the motorcyclist was unconscious at first and was also bleeding from the head.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. No word has been released on a cause.

YourErie

YourErie

