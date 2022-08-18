ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Regeneration' exhibit explores achievements, challenges for Black filmmakers since start of cinema

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rSTrW_0hLNlW3d00

There's a new exhibition opening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. "Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971" offers the public a chance to learn more about how Black performers and filmmakers have helped define cinema in America.

"People should come see this exhibition. You'll look at film history in a totally different way," said Jacqueline Stewart, the museum's president. "This is an exhibition that traces the work of Black filmmakers from the late 19th century through the civil rights movement."

"Regeneration" explores both the achievements and the challenges Black filmmakers faced for more than 70 years. The exhibition features rarely seen excerpts of films and documentaries; newsreels, home movies; photographs, scripts and so much more.

"We have montages, we have a series of films that have been preserved or restored, or were considered lost," said co-curator Rhea Combs. "So this becomes a rich engaging opportunity for visitors of all ages to explore and learn more about a history that may be lesser known to many."

"In this exhibition we feature more than seven decades of American cinema with iconic costumes from black performers, different musical shorts featuring the likes of Dorothy Dandridge and Cab Calloway," said assistant curator Raul Guzman.

"Of course we also have stars," said co-curator Doris Berger. "People may know Hattie McDaniel and her moving Oscar speech from 1940, but also stories on Sidney Poitier, Harry Belefonte, Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis. Their acting and activism is really inspiring to this day."

The exhibition opens Sunday, Aug. 21.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Opera Star Renée Fleming To Take Part In Live Imax Events Tied To ‘Cities That Sing’ Documentaries About Paris And Venice

EXCLUSIVE: Opera star Renée Fleming will appear in live conversations in September and October tied to the Imax releases of documentary films focused on Paris and Venice. The “Cities That Sing” installments feature Fleming singing, along with special guests, as well as exploring the two European capitals. (Watch a trailer above.) The Paris film will premiere at global Imax locations on September 18, and the Venice one will debut on October 30. Both films are produced by Stage Access and were filmed for Imax using company-certified cameras. In addition to exclusive performances, they feature the art, history, cuisine and music of Paris and...
MOVIES
WWD

Academy Museum ‘Black Cinema’ Exhibition Presents a More Inclusive Hollywood History

About midway through the Academy Museum exhibition “Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971,” which opens Sunday, is a wall of 51 glamour shots of actors and musicians working in Hollywood from the ’20s to the ’60s. Amid the ingenue eyes, coiffed hair, perfect smiles and serious movie star gazes there are some who jump out — Lena Horne, Eartha Kitt, Hattie McDaniel, Sammy Davis Jr., Harry Belafonte and Sidney Poitier among them.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Bullet Train' Los Angeles PremiereKeke Palmer's 'Nope' Press Tour FashionInside the Premiere For 'Anything's Possible' Starring Eva Reign There are many others who are lesser-known but no less...
VISUAL ART
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time

John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruby Dee
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Hattie Mcdaniel
Person
Ossie Davis
Person
Dorothy Dandridge
Person
Cab Calloway
TheDailyBeast

This Holocaust Documentary Is the Most Haunting Film of the Year

Seeing may be believing, but is it also knowing? That question hovers over Three Minutes – A Lengthening, Bianca Stigter’s brilliant documentary adaptation of Glenn Kurtz’s 2014 book Three Minutes in Poland: Discovering a Lost World in a 1938 Family Film about a brief home movie and the facts and perspectives that can be gleaned from it. Deceptively simple and yet expertly constructed and hauntingly evocative, it’s a tribute to lives stolen and worlds destroyed that doubles as a meditation on the moving image’s capacity to provide insight—and, additionally, on its limits to do just that. A Holocaust film like...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#American Cinema#Sidn
The Independent

Sacheen Littlefeather: Who is the Native American activist who refused Marlon Brando’s Oscar?

Native American activist and actress Sacheen Littlefeather became famous around the world on 27 March 1973 when she ascended the stage at the 45th Academy Awards to reject the Best Actor statuette intended for Marlon Brando live on TV.The acclaimed Method actor, who won for his iconic performance as Italian mob boss Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather (1972), declined to attend the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles, and asked Ms Littlefeather, 26, to go in his stead to refuse the trophy on his behalf.The star had become interested in Native American rights, in particular the brutal federal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Denzel Washington: ‘Training Day’ Was Not ‘Written for a Black Guy,’ Antoine Fuqua ‘Brought Gangster to It’

“Training Day” almost looked a whole lot different. The Oscar-winning film, starring Ethan Hawke and Denzel Washington as LAPD partners, at first was scripted as a “Lethal Weapon”-type movie, according to lead star Washington. “I don’t think it was written for a Black guy,” Washington said of his role in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “It was more like a plaid-shirt [wearing] guy with beer bottles in the back.” Instead, director Antoine Fuqua ushered in different take for the film. “Antoine was the one that brought gangster to it,” Washington added. Fuqua later told THR that he connected with Washington over his “raw”...
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Recent Films That Deserve to Join the Criterion Collection

The Criterion Collection is a video distribution company that is known for publishing its own version of various indie and arthouse films under its label. Criterion has a great reputation behind them as they provide very high-quality releases of films, with lovely custom art and tons of special behind-the-scenes features. They have amassed a large fan base in the almost 40 years in which they've operated, with fans still excited to this day to see what new titles they plan to release.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
The Independent

Leon Vitali death: Stanley Kubrick film ‘mainstay’ dies, aged 74

Stanley Kubrick collaborator Leon Vitali has died, aged 74.Vitali, who not only appeared in two Kubrick films, but worked as the director’s personal assistant, was described by the Kubrick estate on Sunday (21 August) as “the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films”.He had roles in 1975’s Barry Lydon, in which he played Lord Bullingdon, and Eyes Wide Shut (1999), which also features a nod to Vitali in the form of a newspaper headline read by Tom Cruise’s lead character.It was after his role in the former that Vitali struck up a friendship with Kubrick, and earned a...
CELEBRITIES
CNET

Oscars Apology Comes Nearly 50 Years After Marlon Brando Protest

The organizers of the Oscars have formally apologized to Sacheen Littlefeather, the actor who took to the stage to decline Marlon Brando's Academy Award for The Godfather in 1973. Brando was the favorite to take the gong for Best Actor, but asked Littlefeather to take his place and read a...
TV SHOWS
Axios

Movie theaters suffering from Hollywood’s slow summer

Hollywood's slower than usual summer is hurting movie theaters. Why it matters: Audience attendance has rebounded since theater doors have reopened — but the explosion of streaming options coupled with the health crisis has changed moviemaking, and watching, permanently. Driving the news: Cineworld, the parent company of Regal, is...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

All 10 of Wolfgang Petersen’s Hollywood movies, ranked

The cinema world just lost one of its most notable filmmakers after the recent passing of director Wolfgang Petersen. For just over 40 years, his films have made a lasting impression on the big screen in Hollywood. He began his filmmaking career in his native Germany during the early 1960s,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Neon Takes Laura Poitras Documentary ‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’

Neon has acquired rights to the Participant Laura Poitras docu All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, which will hit theaters this fall followed by an ancillary and digital release. The pic, which is receiving its world premiere at Venice, is the Centerpiece selection at the 60th New York Film Festival and also is playing TIFF, reps Neon’s third collaboration with Oscar-winning Poitras. Neon founder/CEO Tom Quinn released Poitras’ Academy Award-winning Citizenfour, which also was produced by Participant. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed follows internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin, told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, groundbreaking photography and rare footage of...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion Cast on Films That Have Benefited From a Director's Cut

Jurassic World Dominion isn't just one of the biggest movies of the year; it's one that just got bigger. The film's DVD and Blu-ray releases, which hit stores on Tuesday, offer an extended cut of the movie featuring footage not seen in theaters. The move makes Dominion the most recent blockbuster to get a "director's cut," even if this version of the story -- the movie was already finished, and the studio wanted a shorter runtime -- isn't quite the same as other examples where directors went back into a finished film to start tinkering and perfecting.
MOVIES
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
132K+
Followers
14K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy