ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Motorcyclists’ ride benefits nonprofit helping pit bull dogs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucci’s House Bully Rescue, a local dog care group, is asking for the community’s help. The nonprofit helps pit bull dogs and educates the public about the breed. On Sunday, the rescue group had its third annual motorcycle ride, starting from Indianapolis Southside Harley-Davidson,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Donations help food pantry repair vandalized vehicles

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Pantry 279, an Ellettsville food pantry that serves 34 counties in southern and central Indiana, had two of its vehicles vandalized in the early morning of July 30. Director Cindy Chavez told News 8 on Saturday, “Somebody had come and shattered all the handles off...
ELLETTSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Boys & Girls Club celebrates Wheeler-Dowe location’s 50th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis on Saturday celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Wheeler-Dowe location. The club on East 30th Street just west of North Keystone Avenue was named after its former director, Dr. Ralph M. Dowe. He served in the role for 28 years. Club members, alumni and operators on Saturday unveiled a street sign with his name to honor his years of leadership and commitment to the youth.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Summit lets youths shares concerns with IMPD officers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday was listening to concerns from the Indianapolis youth. The department hosted its Engaged 2002 youth summit at the offices of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, 1433 N. Meridian St. The goal was to bridge the gap between officers and kids. Children got a chance to see into a world they aren’t familiar with and ask the big questions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
City
Washington, IN
State
Washington State
City
Bethany, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
WISH-TV

Indianapolis’ India Day Festival celebrates country’s 75th year of independence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The people of India are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their country’s independence. People living in Indiana did so Sunday on Monument Circle with the 12th annual India Day Festival. It’s a day to foster cultural exchange between the people of India and the United States. The day incorporates the sights, sounds and tastes of India in one grand event.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Nice week ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a weekend with spotty rain, central Indiana is in for a beautiful week. TONIGHT: Isolated rain chance in the evening exits. Partly cloudy skies remain in place. Low temperatures in the mid 60s. MONDAY: Overall, a nice day with partly cloudy skies. Very small chance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Cop on a Rooftop’ event raises money for Special Olympics Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police officers from around Indiana climbed atop their local Dunkin’ locations on Friday to raise money for a good cause. The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Indiana hosted its fourth annual ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ fundraiser from 5 a.m. until noon at participating Dunkin’ locations in 26 cities across the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
WISH-TV

Mural dedicated to slain Elwood officer Shahnavaz

ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Elwood community on Sunday remembered Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed in the line of duty, with a mural. With love and memories, members of the Elwood community waved their flags to celebrate the life of Shahnavaz. The 24-year-old was shot and killed during a traffic stop July 31.
ELWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Family, friends remember bicyclist who died in hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A community on Sunday mourned the loss of one of their own in a special way. Emily Johnson died Aug. 13 when a car struck her on her bicycle at East 33th Street and North Keystone Avenue, where people on Sunday took time to remember her. Family and friends released balloons to honor her memory and the impact she had on them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Colts#Food Drink#Charity#The Washington Commanders#Thy Kingdom Crumb
WISH-TV

Shenandoah High School shows its support for Elwood

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The high school football season kicks off with a cause in one Indiana community. When fans, players, coaches, and cheerleaders from Middletown’s Shenandoah High School visit Elwood Junior-Senior High School for a Friday night matchup, they will also be showing their support for the Elwood community as it mourns the loss of police officer Noah Shahnavaz.
ELWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Firefighter Tim prepares savory Asian meatballs, ginger chopped salad

Firefighter Tim Griffin of the Carmel Fire Department joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to prepare Savory Asian Meatballs & Ginger Chopped Salad. Mix together roll into small balls. Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes. Sauce Ingredients:. 3 teaspoons rice vinegar. 1/4 cup soy sauce (low sodium) 2...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

College students, mental health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Danielle Henderson joined News 8 Saturday to discuss the topics of how students can prepare for going back-to-school, and mental health. “I would always encourage, finding out on your campus is there a counseling center, is there a mental health center? What about maybe in the community near your campus, just in case. I think it’s always helpful to know what are the resources available,” Henderson said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
WISH-TV

WISH-TV I-Team 8 Reporter Jasmine Minor promoted to weekend anchor

INDIANAPOLIS – August 19, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced that award-winning I-Team 8 Investigative Reporter Jasmine Minor will add anchoring WISH-TV’s weekend 6pm, 10pm and 11pm newscasts to her responsibilities. This position was previously held by Nina Criscuolo. “Jasmine has distinguished...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

3 Indiana State University students killed in a single-vehicle accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three students died early Sunday morning from a single-vehicle accident. All are believed to be students at Indiana University, according to Indiana State University. Police say five people were in the vehicle. They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players, according to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy