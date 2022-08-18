Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Motorcyclists’ ride benefits nonprofit helping pit bull dogs
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucci’s House Bully Rescue, a local dog care group, is asking for the community’s help. The nonprofit helps pit bull dogs and educates the public about the breed. On Sunday, the rescue group had its third annual motorcycle ride, starting from Indianapolis Southside Harley-Davidson,...
WISH-TV
Donations help food pantry repair vandalized vehicles
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Pantry 279, an Ellettsville food pantry that serves 34 counties in southern and central Indiana, had two of its vehicles vandalized in the early morning of July 30. Director Cindy Chavez told News 8 on Saturday, “Somebody had come and shattered all the handles off...
WISH-TV
Boys & Girls Club celebrates Wheeler-Dowe location’s 50th year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis on Saturday celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Wheeler-Dowe location. The club on East 30th Street just west of North Keystone Avenue was named after its former director, Dr. Ralph M. Dowe. He served in the role for 28 years. Club members, alumni and operators on Saturday unveiled a street sign with his name to honor his years of leadership and commitment to the youth.
WISH-TV
Summit lets youths shares concerns with IMPD officers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday was listening to concerns from the Indianapolis youth. The department hosted its Engaged 2002 youth summit at the offices of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, 1433 N. Meridian St. The goal was to bridge the gap between officers and kids. Children got a chance to see into a world they aren’t familiar with and ask the big questions.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis’ India Day Festival celebrates country’s 75th year of independence
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The people of India are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their country’s independence. People living in Indiana did so Sunday on Monument Circle with the 12th annual India Day Festival. It’s a day to foster cultural exchange between the people of India and the United States. The day incorporates the sights, sounds and tastes of India in one grand event.
WISH-TV
Nice week ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a weekend with spotty rain, central Indiana is in for a beautiful week. TONIGHT: Isolated rain chance in the evening exits. Partly cloudy skies remain in place. Low temperatures in the mid 60s. MONDAY: Overall, a nice day with partly cloudy skies. Very small chance...
WISH-TV
‘Cop on a Rooftop’ event raises money for Special Olympics Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police officers from around Indiana climbed atop their local Dunkin’ locations on Friday to raise money for a good cause. The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Indiana hosted its fourth annual ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ fundraiser from 5 a.m. until noon at participating Dunkin’ locations in 26 cities across the state.
WISH-TV
Veterans Creative Arts Festival free annual art show, competition recognizes veteran artist
The Veterans Creative Arts Festival is featuring local art, live music, food trucks and family fun next weekend on Wednesday, August 24 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. It’s happening at Arts for Lawrence’s Theater at the Fort, 8920 Otis Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46216. This free annual art...
WISH-TV
Mural dedicated to slain Elwood officer Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Elwood community on Sunday remembered Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed in the line of duty, with a mural. With love and memories, members of the Elwood community waved their flags to celebrate the life of Shahnavaz. The 24-year-old was shot and killed during a traffic stop July 31.
WISH-TV
Family, friends remember bicyclist who died in hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A community on Sunday mourned the loss of one of their own in a special way. Emily Johnson died Aug. 13 when a car struck her on her bicycle at East 33th Street and North Keystone Avenue, where people on Sunday took time to remember her. Family and friends released balloons to honor her memory and the impact she had on them.
WISH-TV
Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
WISH-TV
9th Annual Indiana Bacon Festival returns to Carroll County next weekend
Get ready for bacon, bourbon, brews, BBQ and more at the 9th Annual Baconfest. It’s happening next weekend in downtown Delphi on Saturday, August 27 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Gates open at 2:30. Live music begins at 3:00. Julia Leahy, executive director of Carroll County Chamber of...
WISH-TV
Shenandoah High School shows its support for Elwood
MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The high school football season kicks off with a cause in one Indiana community. When fans, players, coaches, and cheerleaders from Middletown’s Shenandoah High School visit Elwood Junior-Senior High School for a Friday night matchup, they will also be showing their support for the Elwood community as it mourns the loss of police officer Noah Shahnavaz.
WISH-TV
Firefighter Tim prepares savory Asian meatballs, ginger chopped salad
Firefighter Tim Griffin of the Carmel Fire Department joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to prepare Savory Asian Meatballs & Ginger Chopped Salad. Mix together roll into small balls. Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes. Sauce Ingredients:. 3 teaspoons rice vinegar. 1/4 cup soy sauce (low sodium) 2...
WISH-TV
IMPD officer shot in throat thanks everyone who’s helping him to recover
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a YouTube message shared Sunday, an Indianapolis police officer thanked everyone who helped him during his road to recovery after being shot in February. Officer Tommy Mangan was shot in the throat while making a call for a traffic incident Feb. 27 in the 1600...
WISH-TV
College students, mental health
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Danielle Henderson joined News 8 Saturday to discuss the topics of how students can prepare for going back-to-school, and mental health. “I would always encourage, finding out on your campus is there a counseling center, is there a mental health center? What about maybe in the community near your campus, just in case. I think it’s always helpful to know what are the resources available,” Henderson said.
WISH-TV
WISH-TV I-Team 8 Reporter Jasmine Minor promoted to weekend anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – August 19, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced that award-winning I-Team 8 Investigative Reporter Jasmine Minor will add anchoring WISH-TV’s weekend 6pm, 10pm and 11pm newscasts to her responsibilities. This position was previously held by Nina Criscuolo. “Jasmine has distinguished...
WISH-TV
Butler students ready for move-in day with lack of COVID-19 restrictions
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University students will head back to their dorms today. Students are scheduled to move in between 9 a.m. and noon. More than 1,200 Butler Bulldogs will be welcomed with their families to help get them settled. New this year, is the lack of COVID-19 restrictions....
WISH-TV
Kidz Bop performs kid-friendly versions today’s biggest hits, brings show to Indy this weekend
Kidz Bop has been taking the world by storm with their fun, high-energy tour, and this weekend you can see the group on stage live. The show is happening at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis on Saturday, August 20. The “Back And Bigger Than Ever”...
WISH-TV
3 Indiana State University students killed in a single-vehicle accident
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three students died early Sunday morning from a single-vehicle accident. All are believed to be students at Indiana University, according to Indiana State University. Police say five people were in the vehicle. They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players, according to...
