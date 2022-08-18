Sentinel, August 18 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice
There are 2 high school Softball🥎 games in Sentinel.
The Blair High School softball team will have a game with Sentinel High School on August 18, 2022, 14:30:00.
|Blair High School
|Sentinel High School
- Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
- Type ℹ️ : Middle School Softball
The Blair High School softball team will have a game with Sentinel High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
|Blair High School
|Sentinel High School
- Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Softball
