ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sentinel, OK

Sentinel, August 18 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice

High School Softball PRO
High School Softball PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school Softball🥎 games in Sentinel.

The Blair High School softball team will have a game with Sentinel High School on August 18, 2022, 14:30:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1na0CC_0hLNh6IO00
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGgSC_0hLNh6IO00
Blair High School Sentinel High School

  • Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Middle School Softball

The Blair High School softball team will have a game with Sentinel High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00.

   -  
Blair High School Sentinel High School

  • Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Softball


Want more high school Softball🥎 info? Follow High School Softball PRO@Newsbreak!

#Sentinel

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sentinel, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports#Sentinel High School#Time#Middle School Softball
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
High School Softball PRO

High School Softball PRO

178
Followers
132
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

High school softball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy