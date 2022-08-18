Cedartown, August 18 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice

Per a statement from the owners of Big Daddy Car Wash and Oil Change in Carrollton, the business has been sold:. “Big news to announce today! It may have been the worst kept secret in Carrollton history but it is with mixed emotions that we announce the sale of Big Daddy Car Wash and Oil Change. We opened for business on February 18, 1991 and today is officially the end of our business. We are truly thankful for all of the wonderful customers who have supported us over the years. We also appreciate all of the many, many employees who have worked for us over the years. The new owners will be doing some major renovations which will require them to be closed for a month or more. Please be patient during this time. They have some exciting changes planned and we know you are going to love them. – Mark and Pam Brooks”

CARROLLTON, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO