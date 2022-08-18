ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, August 18 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice

High School Softball PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school Softball🥎 games in Atlanta.

The North Atlanta High School softball team will have a game with Marist School on August 18, 2022, 13:00:00.

North Atlanta High School Marist School

  • Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 13:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Softball

The Dunwoody High School softball team will have a game with St. Pius X Catholic High School on August 18, 2022, 14:30:00.

Dunwoody High School St. Pius X Catholic High School

  • Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Softball


#Atlanta

