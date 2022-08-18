Atlanta, August 18 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice
There are 2 high school Softball🥎 games in Atlanta.
The North Atlanta High School softball team will have a game with Marist School on August 18, 2022, 13:00:00.
|-
|North Atlanta High School
|Marist School
- Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 13:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Softball
The Dunwoody High School softball team will have a game with St. Pius X Catholic High School on August 18, 2022, 14:30:00.
|-
|Dunwoody High School
|St. Pius X Catholic High School
- Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Softball
