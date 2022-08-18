ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergreen, CO

Evergreen, August 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Thomas Jefferson High School soccer team will have a game with Evergreen High School on August 18, 2022, 17:00:00.

Thomas Jefferson High School Evergreen High School

  • Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 17:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer


#Evergreen

Comments / 0

 

