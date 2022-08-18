Colorado Springs, August 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Colorado Springs.
The Mesa Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with Sand Creek High School on August 18, 2022, 17:00:00.
|-
|Mesa Ridge High School
|Sand Creek High School
- Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 17:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
The Lewis-Palmer High School soccer team will have a game with The Classical Academy on August 18, 2022, 18:00:00.
|-
|Lewis-Palmer High School
|The Classical Academy
- Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 18:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
