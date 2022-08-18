ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, August 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Colorado Springs.

The Mesa Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with Sand Creek High School on August 18, 2022, 17:00:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZW5ti_0hLNgdg900
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6jNM_0hLNgdg900
Mesa Ridge High School Sand Creek High School

  • Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 17:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer

The Lewis-Palmer High School soccer team will have a game with The Classical Academy on August 18, 2022, 18:00:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103UoJ_0hLNgdg900
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AKaKD_0hLNgdg900
Lewis-Palmer High School The Classical Academy

  • Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 18:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!

#Colorado Springs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

[PHOTOS] Late-summer snowfall recorded atop Colorado peak

Let it snow! A light blanket of snow was seen accumulating on top of Pikes Peak on Sunday afternoon, by the City of Colorado Springs' Pikes Peak cameras. According to Mountain-Forecast.com, snowfall could continue through the night and into Monday afternoon. The photos below show the wintry scene playing out atop America's mountain: Reports of snow falling at mountain elevations in August is not necessarily abnormal in Colorado. In fact, widespread snowfall has been forecasted for several Colorado mountains this weekend including Mount of the Holy Cross, La Plata Peak, Mount Princeton, Mount Wilson, and Crestone Peak. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
nbc11news.com

Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead

AGUILAR, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident that occurred on August 20, 2022 near Aguilar, Colorado. At approximately 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound near mile post 31 on Colorado 25 when it lost control. The vehicle crossed the median and collided with a northbound truck.
AGUILAR, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Center, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Education
City
Mesa, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Fatal crash Saturday claims life of Pueblo man

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday afternoon in Las Animas County. According to CSP Master Trooper David Conway, a 22-year-old Pueblo man was driving south on Interstate 25 near Aguilar. Around 2:40 p.m., the driver lost control of his Hyundai Sonata and crossed through the median before colliding with a northbound truck. The man died at the scene from his injuries.
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Cyclones storm past Grand Junction

The Pueblo West Cyclones cruised past Grand Junction, 42-22, in their week zero showdown. Pueblo West, eager to start the season a week early, was down 6-0 early before taking control of the game. The Cyclones will host Dakota Ridge in week 1. The post Cyclones storm past Grand Junction appeared first on KRDO.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Highschoolsports#Sand Creek High School#The Classical Academy
KXRM

TCA hires athletics director, assistant AD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Classical Academy has hired Darron Mitchell as its Athletic and Activities Director, and Kim Carl as the school’s Assistant Athletic Director. Mitchell coached multiple sports the past 25 years at Parkview Baptist School in Baton Rouge, La., including softball, baseball, cross country and volleyball. Carl, a Colorado Springs native, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Sports
KKTV

14-year-old boy missing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep their eyes out for a missing teen. Fourteen-year-old Gilbert Barker III was dropped off at Sierra High School at 9 a.m. Saturday and hasn’t been seen since. He was supposed to meet family at Panorama Middle School, which is less than a mile from the high school. He never showed up.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

On and off ramps of Exit 98A by Runyon Field close in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is responding to a serious traffic accident. The on and off ramps of Exit 98A by Runyon Field are closed, according to PPD. They are asking drivers to avoid the area but say that I-25 is still open. Article Topic Follows:...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off features new events in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This year, the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off will run from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5 at Memorial Park with new events. An event called “Balloons, Bites, and Brews” will be offered on the field at Memorial Park during Saturday and Sunday afternoon. From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., there will be discounted items from vendors and a beer garden. There is also a 5k run being offered on Sunday, Sept. 4, and registration for that event is open. The event now provides an exclusive opportunity called “The Lift Off Lounge.” This provides the public with the chance to buy a $115 ticket that allows them access to the sponsors’ tent and includes food, drinks and VIP parking.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
662
Followers
1K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy