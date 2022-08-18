Golden, August 18 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Golden.
The Green Mountain High School soccer team will have a game with Jefferson High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
|-
|Green Mountain High School
|Jefferson High School
- Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
The North High School - Denver soccer team will have a game with Pomona High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
|-
|North High School - Denver
|Pomona High School
- Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
