Statesville, NC

Statesville, August 18 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Bandys High School soccer team will have a game with West Iredell High School on August 18, 2022, 15:00:00.

Bandys High School West Iredell High School

  • Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 15:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


