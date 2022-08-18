Charlotte, August 18 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Charlotte.
The Sun Valley High School soccer team will have a game with East Mecklenburg High School on August 18, 2022, 14:30:00.
|-
|Sun Valley High School
|East Mecklenburg High School
- Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
- Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Sun Valley High School soccer team will have a game with East Mecklenburg High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
|-
|Sun Valley High School
|East Mecklenburg High School
- Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
#Charlotte
Comments / 0