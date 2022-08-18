ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, August 18 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Charlotte.

The Sun Valley High School soccer team will have a game with East Mecklenburg High School on August 18, 2022, 14:30:00.

Sun Valley High School East Mecklenburg High School

  • Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Sun Valley High School soccer team will have a game with East Mecklenburg High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00.

   -  
Sun Valley High School East Mecklenburg High School

  • Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


