ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, August 18 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Kernersville.

The West Cabarrus High School soccer team will have a game with Glenn High School on August 18, 2022, 14:30:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oixOy_0hLNbv8w00
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbQVe_0hLNbv8w00
West Cabarrus High School Glenn High School

  • Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The West Cabarrus High School soccer team will have a game with Glenn High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00.

   -  
West Cabarrus High School Glenn High School

  • Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!

#Kernersville

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kernersville, NC
Concord, NC
Education
Kernersville, NC
Sports
Concord, NC
Sports
City
Concord, NC
FOX8 News

Southwest Guilford High School tightens security ahead of football season

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As football season starts for many high schools around the Piedmont Triad area, new safety protocols are also being put in place as huge crowds gather at school stadiums. Counties around the state are putting school safety at the forefront before the school year starts and after-school activities like sports […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Highschoolsports#Glenn High School#Time
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle football season opens with home loss to Thomasville

The varsity football series between the royal blue-clad Albemarle Bulldogs and the visiting Thomasville Bulldogs in white and red saw another round Friday night at Albemarle’s football stadium. Thomasville took the opening kickoff and drove to take a lead it would not relinquish, earning a 14-0 win over Albemarle.
ALBEMARLE, NC
FOX8 News

Hope Solo speaks on Winston-Salem DWI arrest in podcast

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Soccer legend Hope Solo opened up about her DWI arrest and subsequent time at an alcohol treatment facility on her podcast on Thursday. On March 31, an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department was flagged down by a person who pointed out a woman passed out behind the wheel of a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
alamancenews.com

Graham High School Class of 1972 holds 50th reunion

More than 50 members of the Graham High School Class of 1972 held a class reunion Saturday night at the Burlington Shrine Club. Classmates came from as far away as New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, and Arizona. Pictured (left to right) are: (front row): Wanda Clark Whitaker; JoAnn Foster; Margaret Walker;...
GRAHAM, NC
WXII 12

High school football kicks off Thursday night

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Friday night lights turned into Thursday night lights with multiple Triad-area teams moving their Week 1 games up a day to try and dodge Friday's wet weather. WXII's Game of the Week, Starmount at East Surry, headlined the Thursday night action. The Starmount Rams scored...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad Sunday

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms rumble through the Triad Sunday. Looks like there will be another round of pop-up thunderstorms to kick off the week!. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WVNS

Graham Middle School welcomes back students for their first day

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Thursday, August 18, 2022, marked the first day of school at one local Tazewell County School. Graham Middle School welcomed students back to their first day of classes. Students were eager to see their friends and attend classes. Principal Lee Salyers said he cannot wait to see what this school year […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
macaronikid.com

A Note from Shawn Mussington Hall - August 20, 2022

Happy August and back to school! Summer is almost over and we are just getting started with taking Greensboro Macaroni KID higher. I am Shawn Mussington Hall, your publisher of the Greensboro - High Point - Jamestown Macaroni Kid. These three North Carolina cities go hand in hand and I am 100% committed to bringing you the family fun in these cities. They are truly the heartbeat of North Carolina and offer so much family fun!
GREENSBORO, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Family of 'A&T Four' respond to school being named after sit-in leaders

On Aug. 4, the A&T Four Middle College at N.C. A&T in Greensboro debuted a new logo and crest to go with its new name. The Guilford County Board of Education voted in April to rename the school in honor of the four A&T students who sat down at the whites-only lunch counter at the Woolworth’s in downtown Greensboro, launching the 1960 sit-in movement.
GREENSBORO, NC
Elkin Tribune

9 graduate from SCC truck driver program

Nine students graduated from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training program. Pictured here are, from left, front row, Lead Instructor Brandon Cockerham, Kevin Torres, John Sizemore, John Sherrill, Wesley Bell, Jorge Benitez and Instructor Dale Myers; back row, Instructor Charles Jester, Garrett Silver, Brian Woodle, Jeff Brown, Jesus Guzman and Instructor Perry Wagoner. (Submitted photo)
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
662
Followers
1K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy