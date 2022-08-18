ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherdsville, KY

Shepherdsville, August 18 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Shepherdsville.

The Pleasure Ridge Park High School soccer team will have a game with Bullitt Central High School on August 18, 2022, 14:30:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y1xM2_0hLNbqjJ00
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xp8Bq_0hLNbqjJ00
Pleasure Ridge Park High School Bullitt Central High School

  • Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer

The Pleasure Ridge Park High School soccer team will have a game with Bullitt Central High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00.

   -  
Pleasure Ridge Park High School Bullitt Central High School

  • Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer


Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!

#Shepherdsville

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Romeo Langford honored at New Albany High School

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Former New Albany High School and Indiana University basketball star Romeo Langford was honored by his high school on Saturday afternoon. New Albany dedicated the basketball court in the main gym to Langford. From now on, the Bulldog basketball teams will play their games on Romeo Langford Court.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Aug. 19

One less test for student athletes at JCPS to worry about, but it’s not one from the classroom. They no longer have to test negative for COVID to play sports. Soccer teams from around the world are in Louisville for the Women's Cup semifinals. Louisville City FC signs 8-year-old...
LOUISVILLE, KY
whopam.com

High School Football season kicks off tonight across the area

Tonight The High School Football season gets underway as The Hopkinsville Tigers travel to Louisville to take on The Ballard Bruins and The Christian County Colonels are at The Stadium of Champions hosting The Caldwell Co. Tigers. The Colonels enter the season after a 1 and 10 year with a...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Shepherdsville, KY
City
Center, KY
Shepherdsville, KY
Education
Shepherdsville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Massive pumpkin crowned champion at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky, you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today. Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event. A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Trimble County Schools to use biometric identification for food services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trimble County Public Schools is using a new technology to serve students breakfast and lunch starting next week. In a letter sent by Food Service Director Toni Jackson, the school district's food service department will use biometric identification management during meal service. The letter says it will provide accurate student identification, improve efficiency and security for students.
TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Highschoolsports#Time
Wave 3

State fair closing early due to incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
wnky.com

Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
HORSE CAVE, KY
travelawaits.com

12 Best Places To Stay Along The Bourbon Trail

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When it comes to planning a trip, picking the perfect destination can be tricky, especially if you’ve been lucky enough to have spent enough time on the beach that you’re ready to find something new. So let me ask you this… do you like Bourbon? If so, a trip to Kentucky to check out the Bourbon Trail may be in the cards.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Greater Clark County Schools proposes new plans to rebuild middle school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is looking to purchase a combined 46 acres of property to build a new middle school. Thursday night the district hosted a "Q and A" session for feedback on its latest proposal which includes purchasing two neighboring properties; the previously considered 26-acres along Utica-Sellersburg and New Chapel Roads, and the former Twilight Golf Course.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KYTC: All lanes of US 60 between KY 3543, KY 3101 closed

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says all lanes of US 60 between KY 3543 and KY 3101 in Hancock County are closed due to downed power lines. KYTC officials say an oversized load traveling through KY 271 and US 60 caught the powerline and snapped the pole. KYTC says the […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky State Fair: What's on the menu?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky State Fair kicked off its opening day Thursday, and the hundreds of food vendors were anxious to feed fair-goers. Mason Miller has been coming to the Kentucky State Fair for as long as he can remember, and he says as a kid he got his first taste of cotton candy there.
LOUISVILLE, KY
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
662
Followers
1K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy