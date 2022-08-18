Hendersonville, August 18 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Hendersonville.
The Swain County High School soccer team will have a game with West Henderson High School on August 18, 2022, 14:00:00.
|-
|Swain County High School
|West Henderson High School
- Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
The North Henderson High School soccer team will have a game with Hendersonville High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
|-
|North Henderson High School
|Hendersonville High School
- Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
#Hendersonville
Comments / 0