Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, August 18 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Grand Rapids.

The Shelby High School soccer team will have a game with Godwin Heights School on August 18, 2022, 13:30:00.

Shelby High School Godwin Heights School

  • Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 13:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Shelby High School soccer team will have a game with Godwin Heights School on August 18, 2022, 15:00:00.

Shelby High School Godwin Heights School

  • Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 15:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


#Grand Rapids

Comments / 0

 

High School Soccer PRO

