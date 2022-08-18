Grand Rapids, August 18 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Grand Rapids.
The Shelby High School soccer team will have a game with Godwin Heights School on August 18, 2022, 13:30:00.
|-
|Shelby High School
|Godwin Heights School
- Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 13:30:00
- Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Shelby High School soccer team will have a game with Godwin Heights School on August 18, 2022, 15:00:00.
|-
|Shelby High School
|Godwin Heights School
- Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 15:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
