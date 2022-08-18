ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Grosse Pointe Woods, August 18 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Grosse Pointe Woods.

The Rochester High School soccer team will have a game with Grosse Pointe North High School on August 18, 2022, 13:30:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYD0H_0hLNbWGt00
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k6sBL_0hLNbWGt00
Rochester High School Grosse Pointe North High School

  • Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 13:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Rochester High School soccer team will have a game with Grosse Pointe North High School on August 18, 2022, 15:00:00.

   -  
Rochester High School Grosse Pointe North High School

  • Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 15:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!

#Grosse Pointe Woods

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Rochester, MI
Sports
City
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
Rochester, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Rochester, MI
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities

A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven cities affected. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and an industrial park in Romeo will no longer need to boil water in order to use it. According to the latest update, the business in Greenwood still remains under a boil water advisory.
ROCHESTER, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Cider Mill Opening This Weekend

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Highschoolsports#The Rochester High School#Time
fox2detroit.com

Auburn Hills police searching for 2 missing kids

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd. Police say they may...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit News

Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it

Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
DETROIT, MI
cityofmidlandmi.gov

Plymouth Pool Closing for Season, Open August 27-28

August 19, 2022 – Plymouth Pool will close for daily swim for the 2022 season at the end of recreational swim hours (1 – 8:30 p.m.) on Sunday, August 21; however, Midland Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the extension of additional weekend hours on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28. Staffing limitations prohibits remaining open any later into the season.
MIDLAND, MI
cantontiger.org

Local Graduate from Canton High Returns

Kayla Sutton finally came back to her hometown high school to inspire kids the same way she was inspired her junior year of college. But was teaching what she thought she was going to do? Simple answer no. Along with other teachers Sutton didn’t even major in education. Sutton actually...
CANTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Auburn Hills police say 2 missing kids have been located

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - UPDATE: According to police, the children have been located and have returned home safely. Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
662
Followers
1K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy