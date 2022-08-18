ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bel Air, MD

Bel Air, August 18 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Bel Air.

The St. Peter & Paul soccer team will have a game with The John Carroll School on August 18, 2022, 10:00:00.

St. Peter & Paul The John Carroll School

  • Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 10:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The St. Peter & Paul soccer team will have a game with The John Carroll School on August 18, 2022, 10:00:00.

   -  
St. Peter & Paul The John Carroll School

  • Date 📅 : August 18, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 10:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


#Bel Air

Comments / 0

 

