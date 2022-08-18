Bel Air, August 18 High School ⚽ Game Notice

BALTIMORE, MD—The first-ever Maryland Cycling Classic, supported by UnitedHealthcare, takes place during Labor Day weekend 2022, and fans throughout Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore can enjoy the action course-side, while fans worldwide can watch through various live broadcast and livestream options. The Maryland Cycling Classic is the...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A huge winning lottery ticket has been sold in Middle River. Maryland Lottery officials are looking for the lucky player who won an estimated annuity prize of $2.2 million in the Thursday, August 18 Multi-Match drawing. The winner, who is the second player to hit a Multi-Match...
At the first ever 98 Rock Night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, it was our own Kirk McEwen who started off the Orioles vs Red Sox game with the singing of The National Anthem. Not only did Kirk not hold anything back on his version, but the rest of the 98 Rock staff was there to congratulate and cheer on Kirk after he was done.
BALTIMORE -- A potential bomb threat was the source of a brief scare Thursday morning at a Frederick County high school.Students and staff at Oakdale High School in Ijamsville were ordered to shelter in place after deputies learned of the threat about 7:15 a.m., the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said. A search of the school campus found no sign of a credible threat, deputies said, and normal operations resumed.
Maryland’s eastern shore is dotted with small towns and inlets ready for exploring. Just across the Chesapeake Bay from Virginia, the welcoming air of Easton, Maryland, evokes Southern hospitality in a state that rides the border of the Mason-Dixon Line. Its growing food scene has cultivated several noteworthy restaurants, and when mixed with its quaint charm, it’s the perfect place to spend a weekend away.
BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Taylor Johnson is gearing up for his freshman year of college. “Morgan State was a perfect choice for me,” Johnson said Friday. But the 18-year-old from Newark, New Jersey will not be living in a dorm room this fall. Instead he’ll be living in a hotel, along with a few hundred other Morgan State University Students.
Baltimore County leaders set aside millions for a free ride to get around Towson but not many riders are boarding the bus. The Towson Loop Circulator was launched with much fanfare in October 2021. Officials are now exploring how to get more people to take the free bus while considering expanding the service to other parts of the county.
ABERDEEN, Md. — A Harford County family is keeping their daughter’s memory alive with a special event this weekend In Aberdeen. "We were so excited. She was going to be our first girl. Pink was going to be everywhere," Christina O'Mara said. With four boys, to see pink...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A special guest stopped by the Baltimore City Fire Department, Friday. The Baltimore Orioles Bird flew by Engine 27 for the fire department's Friday at the Firehouse youth event!. The Orioles Bird played games, enjoyed free lunch with attending kids and toured the station.
Patrick Dahlgren, who started Federal Hill restaurant Rowhouse more than 10 years ago, has taken the business back over after selling it a few years ago. Dahlgren focused his time away from Rowhouse running his other restaurant The Avenue Kitchen & Bar in Hampden. He is also a partner of a bar in Dewey Beach, DE.
Perched at the end of a serene cul-de-sac, updated from top to bottom with a designer's touch and only moments from downtown Annapolis, 1033 Timber Creek is the perfect place to call home for now or for years to come. Be welcomed into the light filled living room featuring 2 skylights, a vaulted ceiling and a working wood burning fireplace perfect for those cozy winter days. For ease of entertaining, the main floor flows from living to dining to kitchen with seamless transitions. The fresh and updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a stylish white oak floating shelf, modern lighting, hardware and touch faucet. With 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms including 2 primary suites there is room for everyone and everything. Each room's usage can be customized to fit your needs - sleeping, working, working out, lounging, crafting...the options are endless. The entire lower level was renovated in 2020 and can be its own in-law-suite with private living, sleeping and bathing quarters. Or, work from home? Make the lower level your office and retreat from the house chaos to take those calls in peace and quiet. Let the kids claim the lower level as their domain and everyone will be happy! Speaking of happy, check out the expansive twinkle lights covered deck with room for lounging, dining, cooking and even a dance floor. Enjoy more of the outdoors reminiscing around your private built-in firepit or take a stroll down to the community playground. Take advantage of your superb location and bike to downtown Annapolis or walk to nearby Quiet Waters park. Inside and out, this home and location can't be beat!
Five were displaced in Maryland as a roaring two-alarm fire ripped through a pair of neighboring townhouses in Cecil County, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, members of the Singerly Volunteer Fire Company responded to Whitetail Way in Elkton, when a massive fire was reported by a homeowner, who spotted the fire outside the residence.
A threat was being air dropped to students’ phones. Ijamsville, Md. (NS) – There was a bomb threat at Oakdale High School (OHS) on the 2nd day of the school year. At around 7:15 a.m. this morning, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a bomb threat that was being air dropped into students’ phones.
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says to expect afternoon rain showers and possible thunderstorms for Sunday with temps toping out in the mid 80's. The rain will be heavier in the areas west and south of Baltimore. Monday will see more rain and storms both early in the morning and then later in the evening. The middle of next week looks clear as temps warm back up to the high 80's.
WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated...
The Washington Post reported this morning that Betty Brown Casey, one of Washington College’s most significant donors has passed away. We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.
OCEAN CITY, Md. - An elementary school teacher vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland will be all smiles heading back to school this year after winning a quarter of a million dollars on a lottery scratch-off. Lottery officials say the lucky winner from Reisterstown was on vacation at the beach with...
There was another shooting at a shopping center in Northeast Baltimore. City police say they found a man shot multiple times along Frankford Avenue around 10 a.m. on Thursday. This is the fifth shooting at the strip of stores. Back in June, two men were killed and a woman was...
