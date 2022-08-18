The Couple From "Married At First Sight" Season 12 Who's Still Together

In a 2021 interview with E! News , Briana remembered , "When I first saw him, I thought his smile is gorgeous, and then from there, we both had a good vibe. His family was great, and I think if someone's family is great, it makes him even more attractive. … There was attraction at first sight, not just physical."

"Right after we met, I realized why we were matching. Everything was flowing. Everything seemed natural. Nothing was being pushed. We had an amazing time and we were having fun. … It took off from there," Vincent recalled in the same interview.