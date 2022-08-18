ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Couple From "Married At First Sight" Season 12 Who's Still Together

By Stan Shunpike
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLoEE_0hLNNVO200

Lifetime's Married at First Sight brought to American TV what is widely practiced in many cultures of the world: marrying total strangers after a third party matches them on the basis of certain traits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWXca_0hLNNVO200

The show brought forth the drama and pitfalls of marrying a total stranger, and it became notorious for having most of the marriages performed at the beginning of the show fail. But from the midst of the sea of incompatible and bickering couples, a lucky few made it to safety ashore, proving that marrying well-matched total strangers isn't an exercise in futility.

Lifetime / Via youtube.com

Of the five couples that tied the knot in Season 12, three chose to keep the knot intact when the season ended. Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake, Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubré, and Briana Myles and Vincent Morales said yes on the decision day. But as the sheen of reality TV worn away and real reality set in, two couples chose to call it quits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I81Fq_0hLNNVO200
Lifetime / Via youtube.com

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales became the lone couple from Season 12 that has stuck together. Although their relationship saw its fair share of drama during Season 12, they polished off the rough edges, and by the end of the season, they were looking forward to buying a condo and starting a family together.

In a 2021 interview with E! News , Briana remembered , "When I first saw him, I thought his smile is gorgeous, and then from there, we both had a good vibe. His family was great, and I think if someone's family is great, it makes him even more attractive. … There was attraction at first sight, not just physical."

"Right after we met, I realized why we were matching. Everything was flowing. Everything seemed natural. Nothing was being pushed. We had an amazing time and we were having fun. … It took off from there," Vincent recalled in the same interview.

@blmyles / Via instagram.com

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in August of 2021 as was evidenced by Briana's Instagram post.

She had written , "To the man who makes me laugh and cry happy tears. To the man who brings me sushi and flowers when I’ve had a bad day. To the man who will go over and beyond to make me abundantly happy and never stops learning new ways to make me smile.

"Happy Anniversary baby!!!! 1 year down and a lifetime to go!

"Te Amo 😘"

@blmyles / Via instagram.com

The couple recently announced a big development in their life: They are expecting their first child! "I'm beyond grateful and excited for my new title, Mommy!" Briana told People . "The fact that God chose me to be a parent is remarkable. Although I'm scared as heck to give birth and constantly think about the 'what ifs' due to health issues, I'm overly excited to bring new life into the world."

@vincentjmorales / Via instagram.com

"I'm so excited to be a dad!" soon-to-be daddy Vincent Morales declared . "I can't wait to see my child and hold him or her in my arms."

"It's like when I was told I would be Married at First Sight . I had no idea who I would meet at the altar but knew that I would fall in love as soon as I set eyes on my wife. It's the same type of happy-nervous feeling," he added. "It's a lot of emotions running through me, but I can't wait until my baby gets here and I can overwhelm my child with love."

@blmyles / Via instagram.com

It seems many good things are waiting to happen to Briana and Vincent. Best of luck to both!

@vincentjmorales / Via instagram.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Gets Married Following Divorce From TLC Show Marriage

Jorge Nava is a married man again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who stepped into the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua Sunday in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Reality Tv#Flowers#American#Lifetime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
In Touch Weekly

Are ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Danielle and Robert Still Together? Update After Season 1

90 Day Fiancé veteran Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) is no stranger to the difficulties of dating. Fans of early seasons of the hit TLC show will recall the drama that went down between Danielle and her now-ex Mohamed Jbali. Five years after their divorce was finalized, Danielle documented her attempt to get back on the dating scene during season 1 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. She seemed to hit it off with a man named Robert. But are Danielle and Robert still together today? Keep scrolling below to get an update.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Isabel Roloff Shares Emotional Update About Her Beloved Cat Milo

Fans who have followed former Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff through the years will remember that before she and husband Jacob Roloff welcomed their beloved family dog Moose into the family, there was feline sidekick Milo. Absent from Roloff's social media posts for some time now, the former TLC star took to Instagram on Thursday to share an emotional update about her cat.
PETS
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett Works Hard! Find Out Her Job and What She Does for a Living

Hardworker! Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) has shared her life journey for nearly eight full seasons on reality TV, from her 90 Day Fiancé season 4 debut to season 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and four seasons of her TLC spinoff, The Family Chantel. Fans watched her love story with now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno play out, but they also watched her as she worked hard in school, graduated and then started her career. But what exactly is Chantel’s job? Keep scrolling below to find out how she makes a living.
SMALL BUSINESS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Husband's heartbreak after his wife, 29, dies from a stroke just six weeks after they welcomed their first child as her selfless final act is revealed

A shattered husband has shared his heartache following the death of his young wife to a stroke, just six weeks after the birth of their first child. Shannon Sime, a 29-year-old hairdresser from the UK who had been living on the Gold Coast, suffered a stroke on August 5 and sadly lost her life three days later.
RELATIONSHIPS
bravotv.com

Milania Giudice Just Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment While Visiting Her Dad Joe in the Bahamas

The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Why The Young And The Restless' Imani Will Be Getting A New Face

Per Soaps In Depth, Amanda Sinclair's (Mishael Morgan) quest for answers about her biological parents was a whirlwind of drama on "The Young and the Restless." She was desperate to learn the truth about what happened to her and Hilary when they were babies. However, she got more than she bargained for when she ultimately located her long-lost family. Besides a grandfather that arranged for her father's murder and a mother that couldn't bother to acknowledge her most of the time, she also got a sister: Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Is Pedro dating co-worker Antonella following split from Chantel?

Pedro has come under now-debunked speculation he is dating work colleague Antonella but, as he goes through divorce from Chantel Everett, fans have questions. The rumor-mill has started as Chantel reportedly dates a new man after Pedro filed for divorce from the former 90 Day Fiance star in May. According to numerous reports, she is dating Love & Hip Hop star Rich Dollaz.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy