50-acre Castaic brush fire sends smoke billowing over area after erupting near animal shelter

A brush fire in Castaic that erupted Wednesday afternoon near an unoccupied animal shelter grew to 50 acres and sent smoke billowing over the surrounding area.

The blaze was reported to be three acres in size around 5:30 p.m. near the 31000 block of Charlie Canyon Road.

The Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station tweeted just after 7:20 p.m. that forward progress was stopped on the so-called Quail Fire, and that all animals from the Castaic Animal Shelter are safe.

No evacuations were issued and no injuries were immediately reported.

Helicopters from the county fire department were dispatched to the scene and water collected from the nearby lake helped extinguish much of the flames.

The shelter was closed Wednesday and is expected to reopen Thursday morning.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.