A-level results - live: Hundreds of thousands of students to learn grades and university places

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Hundreds of thousands of pupils are to receive their A-level exam results across England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Thursday, with grades expected to be lower than during the pandemic but higher than 2019.

Students who sat exams for the first time since before the coronavirus outbreak are expected to face tough competition for university places, with institutions known to have been more conservative in their offers this year.

Admissions service Ucas has said it expects record or near-record numbers of students to get onto their first-choice courses, but warned the process will not be "pain-free" for all, as some students are left disappointed.

The number of university places available to students through the clearing process is down on last week, with less than 24 hours to go before teenagers get their results.

One university blamed an  "administrative blip" for showing more than 500 as available when they should not have been.

The Independent

The Independent

