Queens, NY

FDNY firefighter seriously injured during building fire in Queens

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

Four people are recovering, including a firefighter with serious injuries, after a fire broke out in Queens Wednesday night.

FDNY officials say over 130 firefighters responded to a blaze at a one-story commercial building located at 111-06 Roosevelt Avenue in Corona just before 5:30 p.m.

They say the fire went to a third-alarm.

One firefighter suffered serious injuries. Two other firefighters and a civilian suffered minor injuries.

They were all taken to nearby hospitals.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It was placed under control just after 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

