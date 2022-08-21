Chicago Air and Water Show returns this weekend with Blue Angels, Golden Knights performing

The 2022 Chicago Air and Water show is getting ready to take off this weekend.

Established in 1959, the Chicago Air and Water Show is one of the largest free admission events of its kind.

Over the years, many of us here at ABC7 Chicago have had the privilege of flying with the pros, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Army Golden Knights.

Strap in for a look back at some of the rides we've had in the past!

WATCH: ABC7 Flywitness News

Chicago Air and Water Show Times

The 2022 Chicago Air and Water Show is set for this Saturday and Sunday, August 20 and 21. The show is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. both days.

If you're around the lakefront on Thursday, you may hear jets doing practice runs. Official practice will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

The jets take off from Gary International Airport in northwest Indiana, then fly north along the lakefront to North Avenue Beach before returning to Gary.

Chicago Air and Water Show Schedule

This year, the Blue Angels and Golden Knights Parachute Team will both perform. They're dedicating their performances to the memory of Rudy Malnati Jr.

For the first time, the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight and U.S. Navy Legacy Flights will be presented in the same Air and Water Show.

WATCH: Tracy Butler interviews some of Blue Angels

The U.S. Navy has provided an additional F-35C Legacy II to its Legacy Flight to incorporate a "Missing Man" dedication to Rudy Malnati Jr.

Other appearances include the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team, U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II Demo Team, U.S. Coast Guard Air/Sea Rescue, Maryland Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolt II, Illinois Air National Guard KC-135R Stratotanker, the Illinois National Guard 183rd Security Forces, U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey and U.S. Air Force Red Horse Mobile Aircraft Arresting Gear Team.

While you may be looking at the jets in Chicago today, a Romeoville native is in charge of refueling those planes in a KC-135 Stratotanker.

The Chicago Fire Department Air/Sea Rescue and Chicago Police Department Helicopter will also be part of the show.

The schedule is decided the morning of the show by the pilots, and performers are subject to change.

WBBM Newsradio 780 / 105.9 will broadcast the show live Saturday and Sunday, on both the radio and the free Audacy app. For more information, visit chicagoairandwatershow.us

Air and Water Show Weather Forecast

You might have to dodge some raindrops at this year's show, but temperatures will be comfortable with highs around 80 degrees both days.

WATCH: Herb Hunter is the voice of the Air and Water Show

While the show looks like it will get off to a dry start around 10 a.m. Saturday, shower and thunderstorm chances increase in the afternoon.

Scattered rain and showers are also possible on Sunday afternoon.

Air and Water Show Viewing Locations

The best place to see the show will be along the lakefront from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street, with North Avenue Beach as the focal point. And, as always, the show is free.

WATCH: Chicago Air and Water Show operations manager discusses plans for 2022 event

People are welcome to sit or stand on the sand or grass areas in the park. There are also accessible entrances.

Getting to the Air and Water Show

Pick-up and drop-off is at the North Avenue northbound entrance to Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The CTA 72 bus that usually stops at North Avenue Beach will be rerouted.



There is no public parking at the beach over Air and Water weekend.

