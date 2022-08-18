ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

3-year-old girl falls out window in the Bronx, rushed to hospital

 3 days ago

A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling out a window in the Bronx Wednesday.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 1511 Sheridan Avenue.

Police say the child fell out of a window and onto scaffolding.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

