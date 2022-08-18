3-year-old girl falls out window in the Bronx, rushed to hospital
A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling out a window in the Bronx Wednesday.The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 1511 Sheridan Avenue. Police say the child fell out of a window and onto scaffolding. ADORABLE MOMENT: New Jersey dad shocked when newborn returns kiss in viral video
After her dad kisses her on the cheek, Ava then shocks and thrills him - reaching up to return the favor!She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. ---------- * More Bronx news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube
Comments / 11