3-year-old girl falls out window in the Bronx, rushed to hospital

A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling out a window in the Bronx Wednesday.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 1511 Sheridan Avenue.

Police say the child fell out of a window and onto scaffolding.

After her dad kisses her on the cheek, Ava then shocks and thrills him - reaching up to return the favor!

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News