ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

5 Movie Sequels That Successfully Changed Genres From The Original, And 5 That Failed

By Jeremy Hayes
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fuywt_0hLIfjwL00

Joker director Todd Phillips shared that the movie's sequel will be titled Joker: Folie à Deux . The popular psychological crime drama will have a follow-up, and that follow-up will be...a musical.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Joker will not be the first film to receive a sequel with a drastic genre makeover. Here are five movie sequels that switched genres for the better, and five for the worse:

1. UPGRADE Thor: Ragnarok

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NTDCH_0hLIfjwL00

Thor and Thor: The Dark World : Gritty superhero fantasy movies

Thor: Ragnarok: A comic book fantasy comedy

The first two Thor movies lifted the hammer, swung twice, and missed twice. Something needed to change, and although I don't love this film like everyone else, Ragnarok's shift to a trippier, colorful comedy feels way more in Thor' s spirit. The first two movies feel like paint-by-numbers superhero stories.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

2. DOWNGRADE Aliens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULRXh_0hLIfjwL00

Alien: A sci-fi horror film

Aliens: A sci-fi action flick

Now, hear me out: Aliens was a well-made movie AND not as good as the original. Both can be true. There's a legitimate argument that Alien is the greatest horror film ever made. So, you can imagine my disapproval as a horror fan that the sequel evolved a horror franchise into an action flick following space commandos shooting up xenomorph swarms.

I think James Cameron took a step back with this franchise, but I do believe he switched the genre for a different franchise the right way...

20th Century Fox

3. UPGRADE — Terminator 2: Judgment Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebzoN_0hLIfjwL00

Terminator: A sci-fi slasher horror

Terminator 2: Judgment Day: A sci-fi action/adventure

I enjoyed the first Terminator film, but James Cameron's Judgment Day succeeded where I believe Aliens failed. It progressed the story in a way that felt loyal to the first film while subverting expectations by making Arnold a good guy. It's action-packed, and we get peak Linda Hamilton as she plays a more aggressive Sarah Connor.

Tri-Star Pictures

4. DOWNGRADE — Rambo: First Blood Part II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XCkwt_0hLIfjwL00

Rambo: First Blood: A psychological action/thriller.

Rambo: First Blood Part II: An action war movie.

There's no denying that Sylvester Stallone is one of the top action film stars of all time. That said, like Rocky, people understate his phenomenal acting ability. In First Blood , audiences get a raw and complicated character, but in First Blood Part II , they get Muscle-Man-Shoots-A-Lot-McGee.

Tri-Star Pictures

5. UPGRADE 10 Cloverfield Lane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36TFyx_0hLIfjwL00

Cloverfield: A found-footage horror.

10 Cloverfield Lane: An "indie-feeling" psychological thriller.

This entry is tricky because 10 Cloverfield Lane almost feels like it could have been in a totally different film series. The original was pretty groundbreaking to the found-footage genre, but its sequel works better as a thoughtfully constructed movie. The performances stick out more in the sequel versus the first film's more chaotic approach of following friends evading a giant alien monster.

Paramount Pictures

6. DOWNGRADE — Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLP9V_0hLIfjwL00

The Blair Witch Project: A found-footage horror.

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2: A slasher motion picture.

I don't even know what the sequel was going for, but The Blair Witch Project blazed trails for found-footage movies. Whoever decided that the way to go for a sequel was to create a generic slasher film must have been really confident in this Kareem Abdul-Jabbar-sized sidestep and pivot away from what people loved about the original.

Artisan Entertainment

7. UPGRADE — The Chronicles of Riddick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zPSY_0hLIfjwL00

Pitch Black: A sci-fi horror.

The Chronicles of Riddick: A sci-fi action/adventure.

The Chronicles of Riddick was in no way a masterpiece, but audiences seemed to enjoy it. I didn't know until I was older that it was a sequel to a movie titled Pitch Black . In short, the first film feels like nothing more than a SyFy Channel original horror movie that would air after a film called Bigfoot: Lost in Atlantis at 2 in the morning.

The sequel chose to follow the character Riddick as an action star, and offers compelling visuals and campy action vibes that Pitch Black didn't.

Universal Pictures

8. DOWNGRADE — The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3On12y_0hLIfjwL00

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: An indie slasher horror.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2: A dark comedy slasher.

Everything about the first film makes viewers uneasy: the retro look, the violence, and Leatherface himself. Part II 's pivot made almost everything a punchline, including some scares.

There's a pattern of horror films deciding to switch genres for a sequel. The obvious explanation is a desire to offer audiences something different to avoid repetition, which I think is a weak excuse to avoid finding more ways to progress a developed universe with creative scares.

Cannon Releasing

9. UPGRADE — Captain America: The Winter Soldier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cAtb5_0hLIfjwL00

Captain America: The First Avenger: A superhero war adventure.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier: A spy action/thriller.

Marvel does so much right, but looking back, some origin stories played it way too safe for the superhero genre. I had zero expectations for Winter Soldier and was blown away by the action and reinvention of what a comic book movie could be. This action-packed sequel feels closer to a 007 movie than anything else.

The combat in Winter Soldier still stands as some of the best in recent memory, and Nick Fury's car chase ranks up with the Joker car chase in The Dark Knight .

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

10. DOWNGRADE — Gremlins 2: The New Batch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3a21_0hLIfjwL00

Gremlins: A dark comedy with elements of horror.

Gremlins 2: The New Batch: A fantasy comedy (with Hulk Hogan).

I'm in no way a Gremlins purist, but The New Batch completely goes off the rails and loses the first film's charm by taking away the heart and adding an abundance of whacky Gremlins. Although ridiculous, the first movie still manages to have a wide range of memorable characters and creepiness, elements the sequel totally disregards.

Key & Peele did a whole sketch on G2 , and one line sums up the whole movie writing process: "You just said 'noun' and 'Gremlin' like you're playing mad libs."

Warner Bros.

Do you disagree with any of these? Can you think of other "genre-changing" sequels? Comment below!

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Box Office: ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Crushes Idris Elba’s ‘Beast’ With $21 Million Debut

“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” topped the box office in its debut, beating expectations by collecting an impressive $21 million in North American ticket sales. The anime film, playing on 3,007 screens, is being distributed domestically by Crunchyroll, which specializes in anime film and television. “Super Hero” is a necessary bright spot in an otherwise dreary August at the box office. The newest “Dragon Ball Super” installment earned twice as much as the weekend’s other new nationwide release, Universal’s survival thriller “Beast,” starring Idris Elba. Dinged by mixed reviews, “Beast” opened to a modest $11.5 million from 3,743 North American cinemas. “We’re...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Rock Teases Major Crossover Event Between DCEU and MCU

Fans have been pitting Marvel and DC against each other for ages but despite the long-standing "rivalry" between the two properties, a lot of them have been dying to see characters from both franchises come together in a massive crossover project. As it stands, the possibility of it happening is quite slim but it looks like one actor from the DC Extended Universe is determined to knock down boundaries for it to come to fruition.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Linda Hamilton
Person
Hulk Hogan
GAMINGbible

First Reactions To 'She-Hulk' Have Started To Appear Online

Sure, some shows are better than others but if you ask me, Marvel is yet to disappoint when it comes to its Disney+ content. Wandavision started the wave off strong as we all collectively tried to unravel exactly what was going on in Westview, and the recent Ms. Marvel refreshed the tone of the MCU and introduced us to a great new character. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and the first reactions are in.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Movies#Entertain#Linus Movies#Thor Movie#Paramount Pictures
Distractify

Grab Your Baskets Because 'She-Hulk' Episode 1 Was Chock-Full of Marvel Easter Eggs

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 1 on Disney Plus. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) didn't ask her cousin Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) to make her a Hulk. All she wants to do is focus on her career! However, the first episode of She-Hulk made it clear that Jen can't escape her Hulk-sized destiny no matter how hard she tries to run from it.
TV SERIES
HipHopDX.com

Rich Homie Quan Says New Yorkers Still Hate Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics At Hip Hop Honors Show

Rich Homie Quan thinks New York City and its die-hard Hip Hop fans are still upset with him for fumbling lyrics by The Notorious B.I.G. at 2016’s Hip Hop Honors show. During a recent visit to the 85 South Comedy Show, the “Lifestyle” rapper addressed scrambling some of the late rapper’s iconic lines when he performed Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Get Money” alongside Lil Kim in tribute to Biggie at the VH1 event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Drops New Episode Starring Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, David Tennant and Michael Sheen

While Netflix has yet to renew Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” for Season 2, it’s just given fans of the new hit TV series the next best thing by dropping a surprise “bonus” episode featuring guest stars Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, David Tennant and Michael Sheen. Dropping Friday at 12 a.m. PT, exactly two weeks after the first 10 episodes launched, the new installment of “The Sandman” Season 1 is a live-action/animated hybrid episode adapting two fan-favorite stories from Gaiman’s “Sandman” graphic novels from DC Comics: “A Dream of a Thousand Cats” and “Calliope.” “A Dream of a Thousand Cats” is the animated...
TV SERIES
Variety

Idris Elba’s Daughter Failed to Land ‘Beast’ Role Because Their ‘Chemistry Wasn’t Right’: We Didn’t Talk for ‘Three Weeks’

Idris Elba stars in “Beast” as a father trying to protect his two daughters from a ferocious lion on a South African nature preserve. It turns out Elba’s 20-year-old daughter auditioned to play one of his character’s daughters in the film, but she failed to land the role because her chemistry with her father “wasn’t right.” According to Elba, she stopped speaking to him for three weeks after she lost out on the role. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned,” Elba said on “The Breakfast Club” (via Insider). “And you know, it came down to chemistry in the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Owen Wilson Says Marvel Scolded Him ‘Multiple Times’ for Talking Too Much About ‘Loki’: ‘They’re So Kind of Uptight’

Add Owen Wilson to the list of Marvel actors who have gotten into hot water with Marvel Studios. The actor, who joined the MCU in “Loki” as Mobius M. Mobius, recently confirmed in an interview with ComicBook.com that he’s currently filming the Disney+ series’ second season, but all Wilson would reveal is the following: “Yeah, we’re doing that. Yeah, Tom [Hiddleston] is great. Doing ‘Loki,’ and we’re filming that now in London.” Asked for more info, Wilson stopped short of revealing anything. “Well, I do think that… you know, we’ll see what happens with this one,” he said. “I immediately get kind...
MOVIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy