5 Movie Sequels That Successfully Changed Genres From The Original, And 5 That Failed

Alien: A sci-fi horror film

Aliens: A sci-fi action flick

Now, hear me out: Aliens was a well-made movie AND not as good as the original. Both can be true. There's a legitimate argument that Alien is the greatest horror film ever made. So, you can imagine my disapproval as a horror fan that the sequel evolved a horror franchise into an action flick following space commandos shooting up xenomorph swarms.

I think James Cameron took a step back with this franchise, but I do believe he switched the genre for a different franchise the right way...