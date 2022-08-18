32 Married People On Twitter Who Should Have Majored In "Brutally Hysterical Honesty" In College

Marriage is full of ups, downs, in-betweens, and some seriously, seriously hysterical moments.

So it's a good thing we have the good people on Twitter to get all the way real about it:

1.

My husband and i promised to never go to sleep angry. We’ve been awake since Thursday. @jjalenev 04:07 AM - 10 Jul 2022

2.

It’s hard for me to talk about but I was catfished at 21. He said he was a business owner, loved cuddling and musicalsMy husband: it’s called dating. We were dating. Stop making that joke. @IHideFromMyKids 03:13 AM - 16 Jul 2022

3.

My husband calls our Bluetooth speaker Mr Speaker and addresses it as if we are in Parliament. @toks_w 03:00 AM - 13 Jul 2022

4.

My wife just said “I recently read somewhere…” and then said something I told her, very intense to witness @magicmikecastle 11:07 PM - 12 Jul 2022

5.

My husband, the world’s most notorious non- morning person, set an alarm for 4am today. Early workout? No. Big day at the office? No. Ladies and gentlemen, it’s golf. Not to PLAY golf, mind you, he set an alarm for 4am to WATCH GOLF. @Parkerlawyer 01:08 PM - 14 Jul 2022

6.

There was an empty space in my house for 5 minutes but don’t worry, my wife found a plant to put there @dadpickupline 07:26 PM - 27 Jul 2022

7.

my husband: so I meant to tell you [runs sink] [clashes plates while emptying dishwasher] [walks into the bathroom and closes the door] [comes back into the kitchen] what do you think? @notmythirdrodeo 12:52 PM - 09 Aug 2022

8.

Car trips with my wife are great ‘cause I get to listen to 10 seconds each of 400 songs she hates. @daddygofish 04:08 PM - 15 Jul 2022

9.

marriage means taking a vow of earnest interest in your partner's interests. extended literally, this means my husband is obligated to care about the latest drama on cottagecore instagram and i'm obligated to hear about every single combo his latest guilty gear character can do @kchironis 05:45 PM - 31 Jul 2022

10.

Husband has an appointment at 10:10. He got in the shower at 9:54. This is why I have anxiety @deloisivete 02:06 PM - 04 Aug 2022

11.

Me: You sound a little hoarse.Wife: Just call me Little Sebastion.Me: If I could, I'd marry you again. @XplodingUnicorn 01:52 PM - 09 Jul 2022

12.

accidentally used my husbands body wash and now i don’t move out of the way when someone’s walking toward me @mom_tho 10:37 PM - 10 Jul 2022

13.

Sometimes I like to mess with my husband and say things like "Honey, please hand me a waffle knife" and watch him panic. @sixfootcandy 05:41 PM - 03 Aug 2022

14.

My husband went to bed early and said I could watch the next episode of our show without him and wow what a kind and selfless man who puts others before himself and…I’m now realizing that jerk watched that episode without me. @mommajessiec 07:11 PM - 02 Aug 2022

15.

My husband and I take turns burping into the phone when answering spam calls, because teamwork makes the dream work. @sixfootcandy 03:52 PM - 11 Jul 2022

16.

my wife says my interest in miniature tools is an obsession but i keep telling her that it’s just a little vise @UncleDuke1969 12:29 PM - 10 Aug 2022

17.

No one:My husband: You want to know what I think?Me: * hits unsubscribe button* @IDontSpeakWhine 03:01 PM - 05 Aug 2022

18.

Look, if your wife makes something for the potluck, you have to have a huge helping and you HAVE to tell everyone how great it is. Those are the rules. @FatherWithTwins 10:21 PM - 06 Aug 2022

19.

The pillow wall my wife built is one thing but the “No Trespassing” sign seems a bit excessive. @Shade510 04:59 PM - 08 Aug 2022

20.

I went into another room and couldn’t remember why so I asked my husband and he didn’t know either which makes him partly to blame for this whole fiasco @MumInBits 04:28 PM - 30 Jul 2022

21.

"I love your dress.""It has pockets!"—The conversation my wife has had with literally every single woman on this cruise @XplodingUnicorn 02:31 PM - 13 Jul 2022

22.

My husband sure says “you’re crazy” a lot for someone who chose to marry me. @sixfootcandy 05:36 PM - 25 Jul 2022

23.

my wife is having a weekend getaway with one of her friends. I told her my hourly rate for babysitting 3 kids for 3 days and now my face hurts and I'm bleeding from my nose @dadmann_walking 05:55 PM - 29 Jul 2022

24.

Husband didn’t notice my new haircut. In unrelated news, who wants a a brand new set of golf clubs for $20? @smiles_and_nods 05:46 PM - 28 Jul 2022

25.

I love traveling with my husband because it gives us an opportunity to bicker in new and exotic locations. @sixfootcandy 04:32 PM - 08 Aug 2022

26.

The biggest lie my wife & I tell ourselves is this will be the weekend we remember to donate those boxes of clothes @HomeWithPeanut 10:33 PM - 17 Jul 2022

27.

My son had HS freshman orientation today.My husband thought it would be a good idea to remind me that he and I met when we were HS sophomores.I am not okay. @pro_worrier_ 07:58 PM - 09 Aug 2022

28.

29.

I was trying to give my wife the silent treatment, but then she asked what I wanted from McDonald's @FatherWithTwins 12:50 AM - 06 Aug 2022

30.

husband: you need to stop buying so much cheese for our guestsme: yes...for our guests @deloisivete 09:07 PM - 01 Aug 2022

31.

I once made the mistake of telling the wife I thought the hardest thing about having an affair would be keeping up the deceit.She just laughed, mumbling something about me keeping anything 𝘶𝘱 long enough would be far more of a challenge. @Gupton68 11:06 AM - 21 Jul 2022

32.

As my husband gazes at the fresh strawberries on the counter, I know exactly what he’s thinking. He’s wondering what they would taste like wrapped in bacon. @ddsmidt 09:48 PM - 08 Aug 2022

If you think these married people are as funny as I do, be sure to follow them on Twitter!

NBC