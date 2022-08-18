Woman tied up, pistol-whipped as armed robber steals high-end jewelry from Fairfax Village home

A 71-year-old woman was tied up and pistol-whipped in her Fairfax Village home as a robber in a ski mask stole a large amount of high-end jewelry, police say.

The robbery was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the area of 5th Street near San Vicente Boulevard.

One suspect broke into the home, tied up and pistol-whipped the woman inside, police say.

The suspect got away with a large amount of high-value jewelry, though police wouldn't specify what type or how much it was valued.

An ambulance was requested to assist the woman but she declined transport to the hospital.

Neighbors are shocked.

"It's just awful," said neighbor Jason Anish. "Obviously things have changed over the past couple of years. Crime is rampant in this city. Something needs to happen. Especially when people are being tied up in their homes and they're being held up for valuables. Something's gotta change. It can't continue down this path."

A detailed description was not immediately available.