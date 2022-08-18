Hewlett residents rally against proposed development of temple in residential area

Five Towns residents are fighting against the proposed development of a temple on a single-family zoned property in Hewlett.

Neighbors of the property located at 56 E. Rockaway Road united Wednesday at a town Board of Appeals meeting.

Residents say the applicant Rockaway Portfolio, LLC intends to build a Sephardic temple and parking lot on the property.

The neighbors say they are not being antisemitic and are against any entity wanting to build a commercial enterprise in the quiet streets of the residential area.

"People, my generation, don't want to live here because their taxes keep going up," says Matthew Campbell. "...This will increase the taxes even more in an already high area."

Members of the temple say their congregation is growing and they need a new home.

The board told residents they are discussing the situation and will be notified of their decision through letters.