ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC, UCLA exits could cost Pac-12 schools $13M in rights

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The departures of Southern California and UCLA from the Pac-12 Conference could mean an estimated loss of around $13 million per year in media rights for each of the remaining schools, according to an interim report issued by University of California Office of the President.

The report was released Wednesday during a Board of Regents meeting held at UCLA to address its move to the Big Ten Conference in 2024.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom demanded an explanation from UCLA about the move when he attended last month's regents meeting in San Francisco. UCLA and USC announced on June 30 that the schools would be leaving the Pac-12 in two years. USC is a private institution and not part of the UC system.

Newsom, an ex officio member of the Board of Regents, did not attend Wednesday's meeting.

The report says USC's exit from the Pac-12 would mean an estimated loss of $9.8 million, or nearly 30%, of the conference's media rights, for each of the remaining schools. UCLA's departure would not be quite as drastic, with estimates of 10% or $3.25 million. It did not factor in losses in ticket sales.

In 1991, campus chancellors were delegated authority by the UC Office of the President to execute their own contracts, including intercollegiate athletic agreements. The Regents though retain the authority to review decisions impacting the UC system.

The report is proposing new guidelines to prevent campuses from making major decisions that could impact sister campuses.

One proposal would require the UC president to give advance notice of a major athletic department decision to the board chair and committee chair that has jurisdiction. They would then decide if it should go before the entire Board of Regents.

Eight of UCLA's 23 sports — baseball, men’s and women’s soccer, men's and women's tennis, softball, gymnastics and women's volleyball — would experience additional travel impact. Pamela Brown, the UC vice president of institutional research and academic planning, said the difference for some team's travel could be an additional 24 hours.

The report said the benefits of the move to athletes in Olympic sports would be additional resources for tutors, greater competition, and improved name image and likeness opportunities.

Football and men’s and women's basketball use charter flights and would be minimally impacted.

UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press on June 30 that changes to the landscape of collegiate athletics prompted the move. UCLA’s athletic department, which sponsors 23 sports, is facing a $102.8 million deficit with most of that coming in the past couple years.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
42K+
Followers
82K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy