New York City, NY

KRMG

Arrest made in May homicide outside Hookah Lounge

One of three suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old back in May is now in jail, according to jail records.
TULSA, OK
CBS New York

1 slashed during suspected road rage attack in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- One person was slashed during a suspected road rage attack in the Bronx.It happened just before noon Friday near West 181st Street and University Avenue in the University Heights section.Police say the incident involved a tow truck driver and the driver of a Nissan Altima.The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK. The other driver was taken into custody.
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Nelson Mattocks, 49, Murdered

On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 1614 hours, police responded to a 911 call of shots fired at the rear of 700 E. 156th Street (St. Mary’s Park – NYCHA Development), within the confines of the 40th Precinct / Police Service Area 7 in the Bronx. Upon...
BRONX, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Long Island City, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

N.J. teen shot to death while hosting party

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of an Irvington teenager who was hosting a party at his home on Friday night. Kansley Moneus, 17, of Maple Avenue, was shot after a dispute with another male, authorities said Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Newark man found shot to death after fight, police say

Essex County authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man who died from a single gunshot wound on Friday. The victim has been identified as Nadir King, 29, of 13th Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made. Police responded to a...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Man stabbed inside Coney Island’s Luna Park, police say

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant stabbed a man inside Coney Island’s Luna Park on Saturday night, according to police. The victim, 22, was near the Thunderbolt roller coaster around 11:15 p.m. when a group of about five people approached him, authorities said on Friday in a public request for tips. One person from […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot in the head in the Bronx: NYPD

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was shot in the head in the Bronx Friday, police said. A 49-year-old man was fatally shot near 700 E. 156th Street in the Melrose section around 4:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was found with a gunshot wound to his head and […]
BRONX, NY
Complex

NYC Cab Driver and Father of 4 Allegedly Killed by Group Who Refused to Pay Fare

A 52-year-old taxi driver in New York City died this week after he was attacked by a group of people who didn’t pay their fare. News 12 reports the altercation happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 in the Edgemere neighborhood of the Bronx, near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard. Police released footage of the assault, which shows the victim, Kutin Gyimah, getting beaten by five passengers. The suspects police have identified range in age from 13 to 20.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Four Men Indicted in Connection to Rapper Moneygang Vontae's Murder

As friends, family, and friends mourn the death of LA-based rapper Moneygang Vontae, four men have been indicted on murder and other charges. He was killed after going to a Bronx pharmacy for medication while in the city for a performance, NBC New York reports. Isaiah Garrett, Allan Algarin, Nayshon White, and River Jones all face murder charges for the June 9 shooting. It occured in the Tremont neighborhood, says Bronx DA Darcel Clark. The four men were also charged with manslaughter, robbery, gang assault, weapon possession, and other charges. They range in age. Garrett (24) and Jones (18) were arraigned Aug. 16.. The two others had previously been arraigned. Jones was reportedly busted in his dorm room at Monroe College in New Rochelle.
BRONX, NY

