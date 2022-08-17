As friends, family, and friends mourn the death of LA-based rapper Moneygang Vontae, four men have been indicted on murder and other charges. He was killed after going to a Bronx pharmacy for medication while in the city for a performance, NBC New York reports. Isaiah Garrett, Allan Algarin, Nayshon White, and River Jones all face murder charges for the June 9 shooting. It occured in the Tremont neighborhood, says Bronx DA Darcel Clark. The four men were also charged with manslaughter, robbery, gang assault, weapon possession, and other charges. They range in age. Garrett (24) and Jones (18) were arraigned Aug. 16.. The two others had previously been arraigned. Jones was reportedly busted in his dorm room at Monroe College in New Rochelle.

BRONX, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO