Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Related
Arrest made in May homicide outside Hookah Lounge
One of three suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old back in May is now in jail, according to jail records. — One of three suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old back in May is now in jail, according to jail records.
VIDEO: Shootout in Upper Manhattan sends witnesses ducking for cover; 2 sought
Police are searching for two men behind a wild shootout in Upper Manhattan earlier this month.
1 slashed during suspected road rage attack in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- One person was slashed during a suspected road rage attack in the Bronx.It happened just before noon Friday near West 181st Street and University Avenue in the University Heights section.Police say the incident involved a tow truck driver and the driver of a Nissan Altima.The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK. The other driver was taken into custody.
bronx.com
Nelson Mattocks, 49, Murdered
On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 1614 hours, police responded to a 911 call of shots fired at the rear of 700 E. 156th Street (St. Mary’s Park – NYCHA Development), within the confines of the 40th Precinct / Police Service Area 7 in the Bronx. Upon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
N.J. teen shot to death while hosting party
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of an Irvington teenager who was hosting a party at his home on Friday night. Kansley Moneus, 17, of Maple Avenue, was shot after a dispute with another male, authorities said Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Suspect facing murder charge in deadly Brooklyn playground shooting
Dinikue Grant, 19, is charged with murder and weapons possession in the death of 20-year-old Daquan Trantham at St. Andrews Playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
VIDEO: Innocent bystander hit by 2 gunmen in the Bronx, suspects at large
An innocent bystander was shot as two men unloaded guns at an unknown target in the Bronx shortly after midnight on Friday, police announced Saturday.
Newark man found shot to death after fight, police say
Essex County authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man who died from a single gunshot wound on Friday. The victim has been identified as Nadir King, 29, of 13th Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made. Police responded to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jersey City Armed Carjacker Who Robbed Couple Waiting for Food Delivery Charged
by NJ Attorney General Matt Platkin’s Office TRENTON – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin...
Man stabbed inside Coney Island’s Luna Park, police say
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant stabbed a man inside Coney Island’s Luna Park on Saturday night, according to police. The victim, 22, was near the Thunderbolt roller coaster around 11:15 p.m. when a group of about five people approached him, authorities said on Friday in a public request for tips. One person from […]
wufe967.com
NYC police search for seven people who stole nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from Lululemon
Police in New York City are looking for seven people who they say stole around $30,000 from a Lululemon store in Manhattan. The incident happened on Tuesday at around noon when four males and three females entered a Lululemon store located at 400 West 14th Street and stole approximately $28,780 worth of clothing, according to police.
Man fatally shot in the head in the Bronx: NYPD
MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was shot in the head in the Bronx Friday, police said. A 49-year-old man was fatally shot near 700 E. 156th Street in the Melrose section around 4:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was found with a gunshot wound to his head and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect indicted in assault on subway cleaner in the Bronx, MTA wants ban
A man with more than 40 prior arrests who is accused of a brutally assaulted a subway cleaner in the Bronx was indicted by a grand jury Friday, while supporters of the victim gathered outside court to demand justice.
hudsoncountyview.com
AG: Jersey City man facing 15-count indictment for armed carjacking, assaulting a cop
A Jersey City man is facing a 15-count indictment for an armed carjacking in Elizabeth, which ended in a foot chase in Jersey City and a scuffle with a police officer, Acting Acting General Matthew Platkin announced. Rahmel Belle, 22, of Jersey City, is also charged with first-degree carjacking, robbery,...
SEEN HIM? Man opens fire in fight over $30K debt at Brooklyn gambling spot
The altercation happened Monday evening inside a business at Eighth Avenue and Bay Ridge Avenue in Dyker Heights. Police said it’s a known location for gambling.
Man Shot Multiple Times in Brooklyn During Argument
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a man...
Complex
NYC Cab Driver and Father of 4 Allegedly Killed by Group Who Refused to Pay Fare
A 52-year-old taxi driver in New York City died this week after he was attacked by a group of people who didn’t pay their fare. News 12 reports the altercation happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 in the Edgemere neighborhood of the Bronx, near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard. Police released footage of the assault, which shows the victim, Kutin Gyimah, getting beaten by five passengers. The suspects police have identified range in age from 13 to 20.
Bronx man indicted in Mount Vernon cold case
A Bronx man has been indicted in a 2017 Mount Vernon cold cases.
Popculture
Four Men Indicted in Connection to Rapper Moneygang Vontae's Murder
As friends, family, and friends mourn the death of LA-based rapper Moneygang Vontae, four men have been indicted on murder and other charges. He was killed after going to a Bronx pharmacy for medication while in the city for a performance, NBC New York reports. Isaiah Garrett, Allan Algarin, Nayshon White, and River Jones all face murder charges for the June 9 shooting. It occured in the Tremont neighborhood, says Bronx DA Darcel Clark. The four men were also charged with manslaughter, robbery, gang assault, weapon possession, and other charges. They range in age. Garrett (24) and Jones (18) were arraigned Aug. 16.. The two others had previously been arraigned. Jones was reportedly busted in his dorm room at Monroe College in New Rochelle.
Mother robbed at gunpoint in front of her child in Bronx
Surveillance video shows the moment the suspect got out of a white vehicle and headed to the victim's car.
Comments / 0