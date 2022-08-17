Job Location: Valparaiso Club - Valparaiso, Indiana. Provide safe and orderly transportation of members to and from designated schools on assigned bus route(s) or other destinations in accordance with the traffic and safety rules of Federal, State and local government agencies, and the Boys & Girls Clubs rules, policies and procedures. Incumbent is responsible for communicating on condition of buses, vans and their equipment. Complying with a regular and preventive maintenance schedule is required. The position will also carry out responsibilities such as reporting, tracking, and maintaining routes. The driver is responsible for the enforcement of order and safety on the buses and vans, resulting in a safe and positive environment for youth.Qualifications.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO