Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in IndianaTravel MavenCedar Lake, IN
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Inside Indiana Business
IU eliminating fees at regional campuses
Indiana University on Thursday announced a plan to lower what it calls common barriers to attending college. The university says it is removing certain fees for high school students looking to attend one of its five regional campuses throughout the state and access college-level classes while still in high school.
bsu.edu
Ball State Graduate and Pioneering Black Educator Receives President’s Medal of Distinction
Topics: Alumni, Awards, President, Teachers College. A Ball State University graduate who became a pioneering Black educator and champion of civil rights in Indiana has received one of the University’s highest honors. Annie Burns-Hicks received the President’s Medal of Distinction from Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns in recognition...
panoramanow.com
Lowell Labor Day Festival – 2022
For 103 years the Lowell Labor Day Festival has been a part of the Labor Day weekend festivities held Sept 3rd- Sept 5th, 2022. The Labor Day weekend in Lowell is a tradition of the state as it incorporated the longest running Labor Day Parade in the state and the Festival has always kicked off the weekend with family fun.
valpo.life
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana is looking for bus drivers
Job Location: Valparaiso Club - Valparaiso, Indiana. Provide safe and orderly transportation of members to and from designated schools on assigned bus route(s) or other destinations in accordance with the traffic and safety rules of Federal, State and local government agencies, and the Boys & Girls Clubs rules, policies and procedures. Incumbent is responsible for communicating on condition of buses, vans and their equipment. Complying with a regular and preventive maintenance schedule is required. The position will also carry out responsibilities such as reporting, tracking, and maintaining routes. The driver is responsible for the enforcement of order and safety on the buses and vans, resulting in a safe and positive environment for youth.Qualifications.
valpo.life
Goodwill Industries supports veterans with La Porte Stand Down event
Hundreds of veterans, their families, and their caretakers flooded the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Friday, August 19 for Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s Veteran Stand Down event. At its core, Stand Down is about connecting veterans to the resources they need and letting them know many appreciate their time...
protocol.com
Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.
Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting.Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio," Holloway said. "We're pretty much classifying it as a walkout."The plan to walk out after...
Missing Lake Michigan boater found dead at Indiana beach
One of two men who were aboard a boat that went missing on Lake Michigan more than three weeks ago has been found dead at an Indiana beach, authorities announced. The body of Dexter Sain, 36, of Chicago, was found around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Whihala Beach in Whiting, Ind., CBS Chicago reports. An autopsy confirmed drowning as the cause of death. A toxicology report is pending.
nwi.life
The City of Hobart Lakefront Festival Brings the Summer to a Memorable End
The City of Hobart kicked off its 31st annual Lakefront Festival on Thursday, August 18. There was an endless amount of things for the Hobart community to enjoy— live music, a beer garden, plenty of delicious food, and a huge area packed with things to keep kids entertained. The summer may be ending, but the festival was the last summer hurrah that everyone needed.
phscutlass.com
How Palatine High School’s first pep assembly means a new start for the community
Crowds of students roar as school mascot Pirate Pete makes his first appearance alongside staff. The Palatine High school community properly enjoyed the year’s first pep assembly on Aug. 12, 2022. “I’m kind of just looking forward to finally having another normal assembly since we haven’t had one since...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Mother McAuley welcomes new principal as school starts
Dr. Kathryn Baal, an accomplished transformational educational leader who is known for influencing others and inspiring action to make change happen within schools, has taken on a new role on Chicago’s South Side. She just recently stepped into the role of principal at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School,...
Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva Restaurant
I recently needed to drive with my wife to the Geneva area. There are so many restaurants there that I have not tried yet. I almost felt overwhelmed about where to start. I had to sort out where I was going to go, according to the time they opened and user ratings on Yelp.
ABC7's Samantha Chatman serves as University Park Back to School Parade's celebrity grand marshal
ABC7 Reporter Samantha Chatman is serving as the University Park Back to School Parade's celebrity grand marshal.
nwi.life
Advanced Dental Concepts welcomes Dr. Shane Harmon, DDS to their team of talented, compassionate dentists
Earlier this year, Advanced Dental Concepts made a major addition to their team of talented, passionate dentists, when Dr. Shane Harmon, DDS joined the office. A 2010 graduate from Wabash College, and a 2014 doctorate recipient from the Indiana University School of Dentistry, is a constant learner who is always looking for ways to further his mastery in the art and science of dentistry.
chssandscript.com
Significant Road Closure in Chesterton
Construction on North Brummitt Road has begun, all because of a bridge that has been deemed structurally deficient by the Porter County Engineer’s office. Construction on the bridge began on August 8 and is expected to take an entire year to be rebuilt. Brummitt Elementary School will remain open throughout the construction process, as both the bus entrance and pickup/drop-off entrance have not been blocked off.
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the city
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other Chicagoans hit back via Twitter to Republican candidate for Illinois governor, Darren Bailey’s latest attack on Chicago. Pond at Chicago's Lincoln parkImage by Mariostomazou/Depositphotos.com.
Darren Bailey Calls Chicago A ‘Hellhole’ Again — And Chicagoans Respond: ‘This Should Work Out Well For Him’
CHICAGO — Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago — the state’s largest city — a “hellhole” twice Thursday speaking at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. The line didn’t land well with Chicagoans. “Chicagoans are notorious for NOT obsessively...
valpo.life
FREE ART EVENT FOR WOMEN VETERANS AT SOUTH SHORE ARTS
In partnership with Teena’s Legacy, South Shore Arts invites women Veterans, as well as the wives, mothers, and daughters of Veterans to learn how to “Reupholster with a Purpose.” Owner of Teena’s Legacy and artist Jamika Smith believes in the power of women learning, sharing, and working together, and this afternoon event aims to boost self-esteem, sharpen imagination, and enhance the creative mind via learning a real-world skill.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Portillo’s looks outside of Illinois for growth
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Portillo’s says it’s looking outside Illinois for growth and the Sun Belt is getting much of the company’s attention. Bloomberg says five of seven new Portillo’s locations are opening in Florida, Arizona, and Texas. Population growth in those areas is helping bolster expansion plans.
Officer shoots Dick’s Sporting Goods robbery suspect in Northwest Indiana
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department will lead the investigation.
