ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Indiana Business

IU eliminating fees at regional campuses

Indiana University on Thursday announced a plan to lower what it calls common barriers to attending college. The university says it is removing certain fees for high school students looking to attend one of its five regional campuses throughout the state and access college-level classes while still in high school.
INDIANA STATE
panoramanow.com

Lowell Labor Day Festival – 2022

For 103 years the Lowell Labor Day Festival has been a part of the Labor Day weekend festivities held Sept 3rd- Sept 5th, 2022. The Labor Day weekend in Lowell is a tradition of the state as it incorporated the longest running Labor Day Parade in the state and the Festival has always kicked off the weekend with family fun.
LOWELL, IN
valpo.life

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana is looking for bus drivers

Job Location: Valparaiso Club - Valparaiso, Indiana. Provide safe and orderly transportation of members to and from designated schools on assigned bus route(s) or other destinations in accordance with the traffic and safety rules of Federal, State and local government agencies, and the Boys & Girls Clubs rules, policies and procedures. Incumbent is responsible for communicating on condition of buses, vans and their equipment. Complying with a regular and preventive maintenance schedule is required. The position will also carry out responsibilities such as reporting, tracking, and maintaining routes. The driver is responsible for the enforcement of order and safety on the buses and vans, resulting in a safe and positive environment for youth.Qualifications.
VALPARAISO, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hammond, IN
Education
Westville, IN
Education
City
Westville, IN
Local
Indiana Education
City
Hammond, IN
valpo.life

Goodwill Industries supports veterans with La Porte Stand Down event

Hundreds of veterans, their families, and their caretakers flooded the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Friday, August 19 for Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s Veteran Stand Down event. At its core, Stand Down is about connecting veterans to the resources they need and letting them know many appreciate their time...
LA PORTE, IN
protocol.com

Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.

Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting.Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio," Holloway said. "We're pretty much classifying it as a walkout."The plan to walk out after...
CHICAGO, IL
MLive

Missing Lake Michigan boater found dead at Indiana beach

One of two men who were aboard a boat that went missing on Lake Michigan more than three weeks ago has been found dead at an Indiana beach, authorities announced. The body of Dexter Sain, 36, of Chicago, was found around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Whihala Beach in Whiting, Ind., CBS Chicago reports. An autopsy confirmed drowning as the cause of death. A toxicology report is pending.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Purdue Northwest#Fairs#Fitness#Pnw
nwi.life

The City of Hobart Lakefront Festival Brings the Summer to a Memorable End

The City of Hobart kicked off its 31st annual Lakefront Festival on Thursday, August 18. There was an endless amount of things for the Hobart community to enjoy— live music, a beer garden, plenty of delicious food, and a huge area packed with things to keep kids entertained. The summer may be ending, but the festival was the last summer hurrah that everyone needed.
HOBART, IN
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Mother McAuley welcomes new principal as school starts

Dr. Kathryn Baal, an accomplished transformational educational leader who is known for influencing others and inspiring action to make change happen within schools, has taken on a new role on Chicago’s South Side. She just recently stepped into the role of principal at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School,...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
nwi.life

Advanced Dental Concepts welcomes Dr. Shane Harmon, DDS to their team of talented, compassionate dentists

Earlier this year, Advanced Dental Concepts made a major addition to their team of talented, passionate dentists, when Dr. Shane Harmon, DDS joined the office. A 2010 graduate from Wabash College, and a 2014 doctorate recipient from the Indiana University School of Dentistry, is a constant learner who is always looking for ways to further his mastery in the art and science of dentistry.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
chssandscript.com

Significant Road Closure in Chesterton

Construction on North Brummitt Road has begun, all because of a bridge that has been deemed structurally deficient by the Porter County Engineer’s office. Construction on the bridge began on August 8 and is expected to take an entire year to be rebuilt. Brummitt Elementary School will remain open throughout the construction process, as both the bus entrance and pickup/drop-off entrance have not been blocked off.
CHESTERTON, IN
valpo.life

FREE ART EVENT FOR WOMEN VETERANS AT SOUTH SHORE ARTS

In partnership with Teena’s Legacy, South Shore Arts invites women Veterans, as well as the wives, mothers, and daughters of Veterans to learn how to “Reupholster with a Purpose.” Owner of Teena’s Legacy and artist Jamika Smith believes in the power of women learning, sharing, and working together, and this afternoon event aims to boost self-esteem, sharpen imagination, and enhance the creative mind via learning a real-world skill.
HAMMOND, IN
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Portillo’s looks outside of Illinois for growth

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Portillo’s says it’s looking outside Illinois for growth and the Sun Belt is getting much of the company’s attention. Bloomberg says five of seven new Portillo’s locations are opening in Florida, Arizona, and Texas. Population growth in those areas is helping bolster expansion plans.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy