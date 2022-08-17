Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘I thought it was a doll’: Boy, 3, drowns in South Florida lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy died Friday night, hours after the toddler was pulled out of a lake near his South Florida home, authorities said. According to the Coconut Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. EDT at the Advenir at Cocoplum complex in Coconut Creek, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
Man found dead inside residence in Weston
A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
Deerfield News
Scumbag Former-Dr. Mircea Morariu Who Drugged His Date Finally Loses Medical License
Deerfield-News.com Deerfield Beach Fl,-A local former doctor who dropped pills in his date’s drink in Boca Raton finally lost his Florida medical license. This scumbag and Deerfield-News had some issues after we first reported this story. He had threatened to sue us and sent quite a few emails and had his agents call us too. The state Board of Medicine’s final order revoking Dr. Mircea Morariu’s license was posted Monday. He became a licensed doctor in 1999.
Nothing Bundt Cakes Gives Away 250 Free Bundtlets for its 25th Anniversary
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a free cake giveaway and a chance to win a $25,000 birthday party. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes. To spread even...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coming soon to Fort Lauderdale: Timpano Las Olas to reawaken, plus new Mazza Kitchen planned
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Mazza Kitchen, Fort Lauderdale This fast-casual eatery from Faris Bushnaq, owner of the 15-year-old Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine in Pembroke Pines, is expected to open by mid-September in Fort Lauderdale’s 1600 Commons plaza (where Trader Joe’s is ...
Delray Beach Coffee Shop Cited For Mold, Dirty Worker
Carmela Coffee Delray Beach. Green Substance In Icemaker. Gloved Worker Touches Phone, Then Food… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach coffee shop was cited for five health violations — including the apparent presence of mold in an ice machine, and a worker […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
travelnoire.com
5 Black-Owned Restaurants To Check Out In The Palm Beaches, Florida
Plan your next tropical escape to Palm Beach County. From small beach towns tucked into the natural beauty of the coast to the bustle of seaside shopping districts, the 39 municipalities that make up The Palm Beaches have a vacation vibe for everyone. With legendary golf courses, historical sights, outdoor malls and a year-round lineup of festivals, The Palm Beaches can host the perfect getaway for any group of travelers.
WPTV
This Jupiter doughnut shop closes when it sells out
JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Donuts opened in 2013, they now have seven locations throughout South Florida. The workers are a bit like characters on Cheers and know everyone's name when they come in to buy their sweet treats. "We just make everything fresh every day. We try to put,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
New Broward Fitness Class Transforms Exercise Landscape with Caribbean Flair
A new fitness class in Broward has set a goal of transforming the landscape of exercise, and it’s a class that people can try out for free. It’s called ‘Soca Step,’ a dance fusion fitness class with Caribbean roots. “The Atmosphere is like a concert,” said...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale personal watercraft rental businesses struggling in wake of Marine Patrol’s stepped-up enforcement
(WSVN) - South Florida is a great spot to hit the water year-round, but some businesses that rely on the water are being left high and dry. 7’s Kevin Ozebek investigates. Fort Lauderdale business owners Bill Schneider and Petrina Wellington say they’re struggling to stay afloat. Bill Schneider:...
Click10.com
Doctor pronounces boy dead after Broward resident pulls him out of lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Broward Health Coral Springs doctor pronounced a three-year-old boy dead on Friday night after a Coconut Creek resident pulled him out of a lake, police said. Scott Leamon, a spokesman for the Coconut Creek Police Department, said the resident who knew CPR had saved...
fox13news.com
Dallas man dies after eating raw oysters at Florida restaurant
PENSACOLA, Fla. - A Dallas man died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. The Pensacola News Journal identified the man as Rodney Jackson, a 55-year-old Air Force veteran, who bought oysters from a seafood market in Florida during a recent trip. A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale died...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida officer fired after dirt bike pursuit that left 13-year-old dead
Boynton Beach Police Officer Mark Sohn, a 20-year veteran on the force, has officially been terminated after the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation, a spokesperson for the department said Friday. Sohn was the officer who pursued Stanley “SJ” Davis III, a 13-year-old boy, on his dirt bike who crashed and died last December. His “historical disciplinary record, decision-making, ...
fox13news.com
Video shows Brightline train slamming into SUV stuck on Florida tracks, moments after occupants escape
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Terrifying video captured the harrowing moment when a Brightline train crashed into an unoccupied SUV that was stuck on the railroad tracks in South Florida on Thursday. North Miami police said the vehicle was on the tracks between the lowered barrier arms as the train approached.
communitynewspapers.com
Family and friends to gather for Sarah Stanczyk Service on Sunday Aug. 21 at Pinecrest Gardens
Family and friends of Sarah Leona Stanczyk are hosting a celebration of life memorial at Pinecrest Gardens (Cypress Hall) on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sarah passed away after a long struggle with liver and kidney disease on July 24, 2022, at the age of 39. She went peacefully in Miami, surrounded by the ones who love her endlessly, while holding hands with her mother, former Mayor of Palmetto Bay Shelley Stanczyk, who never left her side during Sarah’s battle.
Gone in 6 Minutes: Speedy Car Theft Crew Burglarizes Two Vehicles, Steals a Third in Parkland
Parkland deputies are searching for four criminals who pulled off two vehicle burglaries and a pickup truck theft within the span of about six minutes earlier this month, records show. The crimes happened Aug. 9 on Northwest 74th Terrace, where the first victim’s car, a black Chrysler 300, was burglarized...
pointpubs.com
Farewell Festival Flea Market
The Festival Flea Market, located at 2900 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach, is on its way to being demolished and replaced by an industrial warehouse. Atlanta-based IDI Logistics is purchasing the Festival Flea Market site from owner Yoram Izhak, of North Miami-based investment firm IMC Equity Group, and will be developing the warehouse.
secretmiami.com
Miami Is Getting A Massive Outdoor Holiday Market In November
Is it too early to start thinking about the holidays? Well, it’s never too early to start thinking about all the new happenings coming to the city!. Urbanspace, which runs the biggest New York City markets for the holidays, is expanding nationally and landing right here in Miami with their Lincoln Road Holiday Market. So mark your calendars for sweater weather and ’tis the season to shop because it will be open from November 15 through February 15.
thewestsidegazette.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
10NEWS
The deadly bacteria that's tainting oysters coming out of grade-A kitchens
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It is not uncommon for seafood restaurants to have a warning label about the risks of consuming raw seafood and shellfish. However, even with the responsible kitchens, some deadly bacteria still find ways to wreak havoc. That's what happened at Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort...
Comments / 0