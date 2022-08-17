ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man found dead inside residence in Weston

A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
WESTON, FL
Deerfield News

Scumbag Former-Dr. Mircea Morariu Who Drugged His Date Finally Loses Medical License

Deerfield-News.com Deerfield Beach Fl,-A local former doctor who dropped pills in his date’s drink in Boca Raton finally lost his Florida medical license. This scumbag and Deerfield-News had some issues after we first reported this story. He had threatened to sue us and sent quite a few emails and had his agents call us too. The state Board of Medicine’s final order revoking Dr. Mircea Morariu’s license was posted Monday. He became a licensed doctor in 1999.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deerfield Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Deerfield Beach, FL
Society
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon to Fort Lauderdale: Timpano Las Olas to reawaken, plus new Mazza Kitchen planned

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Mazza Kitchen, Fort Lauderdale This fast-casual eatery from Faris Bushnaq, owner of the 15-year-old Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine in Pembroke Pines, is expected to open by mid-September in Fort Lauderdale’s 1600 Commons plaza (where Trader Joe’s is ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Coffee Shop Cited For Mold, Dirty Worker

Carmela Coffee Delray Beach. Green Substance In Icemaker. Gloved Worker Touches Phone, Then Food… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach coffee shop was cited for five health violations — including the apparent presence of mold in an ice machine, and a worker […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
travelnoire.com

5 Black-Owned Restaurants To Check Out In The Palm Beaches, Florida

Plan your next tropical escape to Palm Beach County. From small beach towns tucked into the natural beauty of the coast to the bustle of seaside shopping districts, the 39 municipalities that make up The Palm Beaches have a vacation vibe for everyone. With legendary golf courses, historical sights, outdoor malls and a year-round lineup of festivals, The Palm Beaches can host the perfect getaway for any group of travelers.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV

This Jupiter doughnut shop closes when it sells out

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Donuts opened in 2013, they now have seven locations throughout South Florida. The workers are a bit like characters on Cheers and know everyone's name when they come in to buy their sweet treats. "We just make everything fresh every day. We try to put,...
JUPITER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shredding#Staples
fox13news.com

Dallas man dies after eating raw oysters at Florida restaurant

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A Dallas man died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. The Pensacola News Journal identified the man as Rodney Jackson, a 55-year-old Air Force veteran, who bought oysters from a seafood market in Florida during a recent trip. A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale died...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida officer fired after dirt bike pursuit that left 13-year-old dead

Boynton Beach Police Officer Mark Sohn, a 20-year veteran on the force, has officially been terminated after the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation, a spokesperson for the department said Friday. Sohn was the officer who pursued Stanley “SJ” Davis III, a 13-year-old boy, on his dirt bike who crashed and died last December. His “historical disciplinary record, decision-making, ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Family and friends to gather for Sarah Stanczyk Service on Sunday Aug. 21 at Pinecrest Gardens

Family and friends of Sarah Leona Stanczyk are hosting a celebration of life memorial at Pinecrest Gardens (Cypress Hall) on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sarah passed away after a long struggle with liver and kidney disease on July 24, 2022, at the age of 39. She went peacefully in Miami, surrounded by the ones who love her endlessly, while holding hands with her mother, former Mayor of Palmetto Bay Shelley Stanczyk, who never left her side during Sarah’s battle.
PINECREST, FL
pointpubs.com

Farewell Festival Flea Market

The Festival Flea Market, located at 2900 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach, is on its way to being demolished and replaced by an industrial warehouse. Atlanta-based IDI Logistics is purchasing the Festival Flea Market site from owner Yoram Izhak, of North Miami-based investment firm IMC Equity Group, and will be developing the warehouse.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
secretmiami.com

Miami Is Getting A Massive Outdoor Holiday Market In November

Is it too early to start thinking about the holidays? Well, it’s never too early to start thinking about all the new happenings coming to the city!. Urbanspace, which runs the biggest New York City markets for the holidays, is expanding nationally and landing right here in Miami with their Lincoln Road Holiday Market. So mark your calendars for sweater weather and ’tis the season to shop because it will be open from November 15 through February 15.
MIAMI, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away

Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy