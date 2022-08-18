Lawrence Elementary School helps kids rebound from pandemic learning loss

Colorado students' test scores drop from pre-pandemic levels across grades and subject areas; younge 03:27

Inside Lawrence Elementary School in Arvada, learning doesn't just come from books.

"The students and staff are absolutely amazing," says Principal Christopher Benisch. "We're spending a lot of time at the beginning of the year getting to know our kids, building relationships."

Those relationships can make all the difference in a child's education, Benisch added. Many students at the Title I school have shared with their teachers how the pandemic interrupted their learning.

"It was evident many kids needed to be taught 'how do you do school,'" he said. "Even how to socialize in a classroom with other students."

Benisch told CBS4's Kelly Werthmann that he and his staff do all they can to meet each child where they're at -- socially, emotionally, and academically. From mentorship programs to weekly meetings with teachers to identify gaps in learning, Benisch explained the school makes data-driven every day to support every student.

"I have a super reflective staff that will go the extra mile to get together and problem solve," he said.

That extra mile is proving successful. Results from CMAS test scores show Lawrence Elementary School students are mostly out-performing state averages.

"I think the median growth for math…really tells the story of how hard our staff has worked," said Benisch. "I'm super proud of our students, staff, and the community for making that happen."

Benisch credits the school's holistic approach to education, but also says state test results are just a snapshot of what students are capable of doing on a given day. No matter those results, he said, prioritizing a child's entire well-being is most important.

"There have been times we haven't had great results, and you can't give up. You just have to put your head down and figure it out," said Benisch.