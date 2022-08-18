ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada, CO

Lawrence Elementary School helps kids rebound from pandemic learning loss

By Kelly Werthmann
 3 days ago

Colorado students' test scores drop from pre-pandemic levels across grades and subject areas

Inside Lawrence Elementary School in Arvada, learning doesn't just come from books.

"The students and staff are absolutely amazing," says Principal Christopher Benisch. "We're spending a lot of time at the beginning of the year getting to know our kids, building relationships."

Those relationships can make all the difference in a child's education, Benisch added. Many students at the Title I school have shared with their teachers how the pandemic interrupted their learning.

"It was evident many kids needed to be taught 'how do you do school,'" he said. "Even how to socialize in a classroom with other students."

Benisch told CBS4's Kelly Werthmann that he and his staff do all they can to meet each child where they're at -- socially, emotionally, and academically. From mentorship programs to weekly meetings with teachers to identify gaps in learning, Benisch explained the school makes data-driven every day to support every student.

RELATED: Colorado students' test scores drop from pre-pandemic levels across grades and subject areas; youngest test takers show rebound

"I have a super reflective staff that will go the extra mile to get together and problem solve," he said.

That extra mile is proving successful. Results from CMAS test scores show Lawrence Elementary School students are mostly out-performing state averages.

"I think the median growth for math…really tells the story of how hard our staff has worked," said Benisch. "I'm super proud of our students, staff, and the community for making that happen."

Benisch credits the school's holistic approach to education, but also says state test results are just a snapshot of what students are capable of doing on a given day. No matter those results, he said, prioritizing a child's entire well-being is most important.

"There have been times we haven't had great results, and you can't give up. You just have to put your head down and figure it out," said Benisch.

Related
CBS Denver

DC Oakes students are back in class with a new attitude

As schools across Colorado kick off the new school year, DC Oakes in Castle Rock has been in class now for more than a month. Its format is different than other schools.Students must be at least 16 years old and they have to make the choice to go to school there. DC Oakes is an alternative high school in Douglas County.Ninety-seven percent of the students there have been through some difficult life challenges like gangs, abusive relationships or truancy. They enter the school thirsting for change.Student Megan Malone says she knew right off that this was a place she could...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Daily Record

Colorado’s Largest High School Holds ‘Staff Meeting’

Over 500 employees converged to be together at Colorado State University-Pueblo for their annual “GOAL Forum,” for celebration, training and kickoff to the 2022-23 school year. First came a day for fun things — Pueblo style — tubing and kayaking the Arkansas, River Walk Boat Rides, a Pueblo West sunset watch gathering and tacos and tequilas at Los Lobos, to name a few. With well over 300 hotel rooms booked, it was time to get some rest and get down to business in this three-day event thanks to the combined hospitality of Colorado State University-Pueblo and the Pueblo Convention Center.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Hundreds of incoming School of Mines students march up Zion

Hundreds of new students at the Colorado School of Mines are marching up Mount Zion in Golden in a tradition dating back to 1908.About 1,665 students embarked on the trek to carry a 10-pound rock from their hometown for three miles up the mountain and spruce up the "M," by placing their rock down in the giant M-shaped display on the side of the mountain. Last year, second-year students participated alongside incoming freshmen and transfers because of a hiatus the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. First-year students and transfers broke a record last year with the largest class in the school's history -- about 1,580 students.Other traditions and activities take place at the top of the climb, such as "whitewashing" the rocks for a new coat of paint and spray-painting the students' mining helmets.
GOLDEN, CO
Education
CBS Denver

See school safety tips as you begin the new school year

There are some new school safety tips in time for the start of the school year. A top-10 list was devised by the Colorado School Safety Resource Center within the Department of Public Safety, as school gets into full swing. Top-10 Back-to-School Safety Tips: For parents: Check backpacks to be sure students are taking appropriate items to school.Together: Review safety rules about bodily autonomy and consent, not just to protect your child, but to help them understand about touching others. (Children 10 and up may be charged with...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado students' test scores dip, state says catch up needed post pandemic

State assessment results show significant catch-up work remains for Colorado students to perform at grade level after the pandemic, and that historically underserved populations of students, particularly English learners, were disproportionately impacted by the disruptions in learning. While many scores improved over 2021, the percent of students performing at or above grade level was down from 2019 across almost all grades and subject areas.The sharpest drop in achievement happened in ninth-grade math, where the percentage of ninth-graders who met or exceeded expectations on the PSAT fell 8.8 percentage points from 2019.Roughly 4 in 10 ninth-graders met expectations in math, and...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Unable to hire, Brighton 27J Schools seeks foreign teachers

Beleaguered by a shortage of funding and a lack of people going into the teaching profession, Brighton 27J School District is turning to foreign workers to fill open teaching positions. "It was my childhood dream to be in the US, to experience American culture to be able to teach here," said Allan de Leon, a mathematics teacher now working at Vikan Middle School. He is one of two teachers now working for the district from the Philippines. "We're the third lowest funded district in the state of Colorado in overall funding. And that has an impact on what we pay,"...
BRIGHTON, CO
CBS Denver

CU Boulder Police offer advice to incoming students

University of Colorado Boulder freshman Lucy Sutcliffe is ready to move into her dorm at Williams Village North, and her family flew in from Wisconsin to see her off."It's a big transition but we're excited for her," said her mom Julia.While move-in day can be exciting it's also the first time many students like Lucy will be out from under the watchful eye of their parents. This means CU Buff dads and moms leave them with parting wisdom. Especially on how to stay safe."We kind of said and she already knows don't go anywhere alone and buddy system kind of...
CBS Denver

Coloradans remember loved ones on first National Fentanyl Awareness Day

Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Denver, the chairs — which sat empty just off to the side of the main stage meant to memorialize victims of fentanyl poisoning — stood starkly in contrast to the chairs set up in front filled with their loved ones left behind. One of those chairs was for Ashley Romero.  "In 2018, I lost my oldest daughter, Ashley, to half a pill that was laced with fentanyl," mother Andrea Thomas said. "It took her life almost immediately." Andrea organized Colorado Fentanyl Awareness Day. In the hot sun, parent after parent got up and shared their...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

DPS to reconsider Freedom Charter School application

A school focused on academic success for Black students now has support from the Colorado Board of Education. The Denver School Board previously denied Freedom Charter School's application to operate.The state board says that decision was not in the best interest of the students and the community.One state board member said when the district is failing so many children, the innovative approach outlined by the charter school application is exactly what is needed.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

STEM School shooting video: roadmap for lessons learned

For the first time, some of the body camera video from the tragic STEM School shooting that happened three years ago has been released. Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock says the video has provided a roadmap for training deputies to be better prepared in the future. CBS4 Investigates obtained video clips from two responding deputies on the day of the shooting - May 7, 2019. The clips are 30 minutes each of those deputies' initial responses to the school when the shots first broke out. The video clips show how the school was locked down so well that even law enforcement couldn't...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Global Fest gathers sights, sounds, flavors worldwide

Thousands came to together in Aurora on Saturday to celebrate the city's diversity.Global Fest brings the sights, sounds and flavors of nations from all over the world. More than 120 different cultures were represented at the festival.We spoke to a vendor from Senegal, who said Aurora's already vibrant international community encouraged her to join in."I think the sense of community, the diversity, the ability to go to different stores and different places and trying different things," Ndeye Ndao said. "It's like a little of the world is concentrated in Aurora because you have people coming from all the different parts. It just creates that sense of community, sense of safety and sense of togetherness."Aurora is one of the most diverse cities in the entire country, with about a fifth of the population born outside the United States.The city says it prioritizes offering resources to refugees and immigrants, including business loans and housing services.
AURORA, CO
