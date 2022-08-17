ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race

By Julia Manchester, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6qK2_0hLErPfH00

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) was projected to advance from the state’s Republican Senate primary, setting her up to compete in November’s midterm general election.

The Associated Press made the call at 1:41 p.m. ET.

The incumbent senator was widely expected to advance from the all-party primary in which the top four vote-getters advanced to the general election.

The primary was seen as a test for former President Trump’s endorsement. Trump backed Murkowski’s primary challenger Kelly Tschibaka in the wake of Murkowski’s vote to convict him in his second impeachment trial.

Tschibaka was also projected to advance early Wednesday morning.

However, Murkowski is expected to perform better in the general election where she will be able to glean more support from voters outside of the GOP, including Democrats and Independents.

November’s general election will be a ranked-choice election, where a candidate needs more than 50 percent of the vote to be declared the winner outright.

If the front-runner doesn’t have that percentage of the vote, the candidate with the fewest votes that round drops off the ballot, and those who ranked that candidate first will have their votes go to their second choice. The process continues until a candidate has more than 50 percent of the vote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Murkowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Senate#State Senate#Republican Senate#Election State#The Associated Press#Gop#Democrats#Independents#Nexstar Media Inc
WAVY News 10

Man charged in Portsmouth 2-year-old’s death released on $20K bond

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Portsmouth toddler will be released from jail on a $20,000 bond. 2-year-old Mayze Moon was shot in the head on August 10 in a home in the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard. He died in a hospital on Saturday.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WAVY News 10

Pasquotank couple sold fentanyl, cocaine from home, deputies say

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — A man and woman from Elizabeth City stored and sold cocaine and fentanyl at their home, the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies conducted a search on August 11 at the couple’s home in the 1200 block of Winston Street after securing a warrant and found fentanyl, cocaine, scales, baggies and a gun, the sheriff’s office says.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

41K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy