The Hockey Writers

Flames: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Milan Lucic

The Calgary Flames have had an extremely busy offseason. Stars like Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk found new teams, but they also added Jonathan Huberdeau and are on the verge of signing Nazem Kadri. Elliotte Friedman recently reported that Sean Monahan is heading to the Montreal Canadiens in response to the Kadri signing. Overall, we have seen some major changes to the Flames’ roster, but more could be on the way from general manager (GM) Brad Treliving. Perhaps Milan Lucic might also be on the move.
The Hockey Writers

Revisiting the Bruins’ Trade for Tuukka Rask

Late in the 2005-06 season, former Boston Bruins president Harry Sinden decided to part ways with then general manager (GM) Mike O’Connell. The Bruins were well on their way to a last-place finish in the then Northeast Division and needed a shake-up. After firing O’Connell, Sinden handed the reigns for the rest of the season and the 2006 Entry Draft to assistant GM Jeff Gorton.
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flames, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Oilers, Sharks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs and defenseman Rasmus Sandin are at a contract standstill. What will the team do to get over the lack of progress in negotiations? Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins have been holding trade talks with teams about Craig Smith. The Edmonton Oilers...
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate

Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
Larry Brown Sports

Rangers could bring in familiar face to be their next manager?

The Texas Rangers just fired their manager and their GM, but their next hire could bring at least some semblance of familiarity. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable is potentially in the running to be the Rangers’ next manager. Heyman adds that Venable has been a hot managerial candidate for the last couple of years.
Yardbarker

Patrick Kane Said To Be “Plan A” For the Edmonton Oilers

According to Oilers Now host and color commentator for the Oilers Bob Stauffer, the Edmonton Oilers aren’t done making moves. They’ve had a busy offseason with the additions of Jack Campbell and Mattias Janmark, plus extensions for Evander Kane and Brett Kulak, but there’s more to do. Noting that they weren’t done regardless of what the Calgary Flames did with their roster, that the Flames have put together an arguably better team by adding Nazem Kadri, Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau, — despite losing Johnny Gaudreau, Mathew Tkachuk, Erik Gudbranson and Sean Monahan — the Oilers now see they’ve got some competition in the Pacific Division this coming season. The Battle of Alberta is back on and one has to wonder what else can the Oilers do to improve their team and take a run at the Stanley Cup?
Yardbarker

Canadiens’ Top Trade Assets for 2022-23

The Montreal Canadiens are safely into a rebuild cycle. General manager (GM) Kent Hughes has been very busy in the nine months he’s been at the helm of the iconic hockey franchise. With a prospect pool of approximately 42 players drafted within the last four draft cycles, the prospect pool is deep and has potential. Added to that, the Habs hold 11 picks in the 2023 Draft, making it possible for management to start to focus on trading for the best quality returns as opposed to holding on to future picks as most rebuilding teams do.
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Smith, Krejci, Greenway

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Craig Smith is reportedly being shopped around. In other news, David Krejci spoke on whether or not the Bruce Cassidy firing had any impact on his decision to return on a one-year deal for the 2022-23 season. Last but not least, the Bruins announced days ago that they had invited J.D. Greenway to training camp on a professional tryout offer (PTO).
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canucks, Coyotes, Islanders

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, a rough translation of recent comments by David Pastrnak hints that the forward might not be leaning towards a long-term extension with the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, did Nazem Kadri’s deal make it easy for J.T. Miller to understand his value as a pending unrestricted free agent? Speaking of Kadri, how is it that the New York Islanders missed out on the forward in free agency? Finally, what is the latest on trade speculation surrounding defenseman Jakob Chychrun?
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche Give Bowers One More Chance

When the Colorado Avalanche signed Shane Bowers to a one-year extension, the move didn’t draw a lot of attention. But this one-year deal might be the most important contract of Bowers’ professional hockey career, as it might be the last chance for the former first-round pick to make an NHL roster.
The Hockey Writers

3 Potential Landing Spots for Jimmy Vesey

With free agency kicking off well over a month ago, all of the most prominent names that were available have now been signed. That said, there are still a number of capable NHL players who are waiting on a deal, one that they hope will come before training camps get underway in mid-September.
Yardbarker

Best and Worst Case Scenario for Penguins in 2022-23

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a precarious position entering the 2022-23 season. With Stanley Cup aspirations, this team has the experience and successful past to suggest they can be a serious contender. On the other hand, with the aging core, they are an injury or two away from going from contender to pretender.
Yardbarker

Former Maple Leafs Forward Nazem Kadri Plans to Bring Stanley Cup to Toronto

"I've done a lot of growing up in that city as well and there have been lots of supporters of mine there," Kadri said when speaking to reporters on Friday while vacationing in France. Kadri signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Flames on Thursday and won his first...
Yardbarker

Bruins Should Play Zacha With Bergeron to Start Season

When the 2022-23 NHL season kicks off, the Boston Bruins will be significantly shorthanded as a result of some offseason surgeries. One such surgery that took place will keep Brad Marchand on the shelf for the first few months of the season, which means the Bruins will need to be creative in how they deploy their lineup in the early stages of the campaign. Though not ideal for the team as a whole, one player who could benefit from this opportunity is newcomer Pavel Zacha who was acquired by the team in a trade for Erik Haula earlier this offseason.
markerzone.com

FLAMES GM BRAD TRELIVING CONFIRMS HE'S NOT DONE AFTER ACQUIRING KADRI, TRADING MONAHAN

Few, if any, GMs have made savvier moves than Brad Treliving so far this summer. Net-net, Treliving swapped Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau (and a fourth-round pick) for Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, Mackenzie Weegar, a first-round pick, and Kevin Rooney. That is insanely diligent work, turning a trajectory-changing series of events into a net-positive.
The Hockey Writers

3 Potential Landing Spots for Tyler Ennis

Even with training camp almost here, Tyler Ennis remains a free agent and is looking for a new home. Although his days of being a top-six forward are gone, he is still a decent depth option who can occasionally chip in offensively. As a result of this, there’s certainly a good chance that the veteran will end up getting signed before the 2022-23 regular season is officially here. Let’s look at three specific teams who should consider the possibility of pursuing him.
The Hockey Writers

Canucks’ Potential 2022-23 Opening Night Lineup

The Vancouver Canucks will open the 2022-23 season on the road against the Edmonton Oilers. After a rough start last season, the organization made a few changes as they named Bruce Boudreau as head coach, Patrick Allvin as the general manager and Jim Rutherford as president of hockey operations. Those changes continued into the offseason, as the Canucks reshaped their coaching staff and added to their front office.
Yardbarker

Canadiens’ Jan Mysak Ready to Make Leap to NHL

Jan Mysak has been well travelled in his hockey career since the Montreal Canadiens drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He played professionally in his home nation of Czechia, then with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Hamilton Bulldogs, then returned to Czechia, then returned to Canada to join the Canadiens American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, then back to the OHL, and finally, internationally in several tournaments sprinkled in for good measure. Phew!
