ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Hey, Auburn's new Hey Day Market is a food hall, not a food court

Hey, don’t call the Hey Day Market, which opened Tuesday in Auburn’s new Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, a food court. “This is not a food court,” said Hans van der Reijden, founder and CEO of Ithaka Hospitality Partners, management company for both the Hotel of Auburn University and Hey Day Market. “A food court has chain restaurants, while a food hall has independent chefs. We have chef-driven concepts here.”
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Boxwood Recreation Center in Columbus temporarily closed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Columbus Parks and Rec, the Boxwood Recreation Center on Enoch Drive in Columbus will be temporarily closed. The organization says, due to unforeseen staffing circumstances, the rec center will be closed until further notice. However, they say the Parks and Recreation Department is making...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Auburn, AL
Government
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Boxwood Recreation Center closed until further notice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Boxwood Recreation Center at 1068 Enoch Dr in Columbus, Georgia, is facing a temporary closure due to staffing shortages, according to Director of Communications & Community Affairs Teasha Johnson. The Parks and Recreation Department says they are making every effort to re-open the facility as soon as possible. For more information, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Plainsman

The Pants Store to open in downtown Auburn

The Pants Store, a casual lifestyle men's and women's clothing store based in Leeds, Alabama, is coming to downtown Auburn in August 2022. Founded by pant wholesaler Taylor Gee out of the trunk of his Mercury in 1950, the Pants Store’s original inventory did consist of only pants. “Hence...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's how Grant Gow of Opelika Police Department won his second Life-Saver Award

Opelika Police Officer Grant Gow has collected his second Life-Saver Award, this time for keeping a victim of a gunshot wound from bleeding out by applying a tourniquet. Gow, 26, said that he didn't know someone had been shot when he got the call just after midnight on June 7 of a robbery and assault with injuries at King’s Mobile Home Estates.
OPELIKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phone App#Kiosk#Smart Phone#The Auburn City Council
WRBL News 3

First responders on scene of truck crash along US 280 in Auburn

UPDATE 8/19/2022 5:12 p.m. – ALEA says that the roadway has re-opened. UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The crash has also resulted in a […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Hospitality industry in Columbus back to pre-pandemic levels, experts say

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite the city of Columbus being struck by the pandemic, experts say the hospitality industry is back to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Greater Columbus Chambers of Commerce, the hospitality industry has stayed afloat during the pandemic. While some businesses didn’t survive, the city held steady...
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Prattville Fire Damages Several Businesses

A fire in downtown Prattville has left several businesses with damage. The fire was reported at Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market and Café shortly after 9PM last night. People say they heard popping sounds and saw smoke. It took about an hour for the fire to be put out.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

“Caution is key,” Communications and Outreach Coordinator discusses dangerous imposter phone scams

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The Attorney’s General Office is warning the public about an imposter scam targeting individuals across Georgia.  The imposter scam involves individuals who pretend to be local law enforcement officials in hopes of adding credibility to their schemes.  News 3 interviewed Communications and Outreach Coordinator Shawn Conroy with the Consumer Protection Division, […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
AL.com

Auburn’s Hey Day Market is now open for business: Here’s what to know

Hey Day Market, Auburn University’s highly anticipated food hall, is now open to the public. The food hall opened its doors for lunch the morning of Aug. 16. Located adjacent to the main entrance of the Rane Center on South College Street, Hey Day Market is a multi-concept food hall at the forthcoming The Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC), the future home to Auburn University’s esteemed Hospitality Management program.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Kim Reeder: Be a foster and save a life

Have you ever found yourself at an event, on a crowded bus or subway or, even worse, in the middle seat of a long overcrowded flight? If so, you might have an idea of how the energy feels in an overcrowded animal shelter. Right now, at the Lee County Humane...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy