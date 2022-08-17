Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Its inventory ruined in the downtown Opelika fire, Southern Crossing prepares a move to Eighth Street
After the July 21 fire in Opelika, Valerie Smith had a hard time believing that everything inside her business, Southern Crossing, was ruined. “Poor Chief Boyd had to tell me three different times that it was a total loss because I just wasn’t comprehending it,” Smith said, referring to Opelika Fire Chief Shane Boyd.
Opelika-Auburn News
Maffia's owner says on the night of the fire his oven was turned on, but that's normal for a pizza restaurant
The owner of Maffia’s Italian Restaurant has an answer for those in town with questions about the cause of the July 21 fire that destroyed his business and damaged two others. Yes, the oven was on his restaurant. “The oven stays on regardless and it has a thermostat where...
Opelika-Auburn News
Hey, Auburn's new Hey Day Market is a food hall, not a food court
Hey, don’t call the Hey Day Market, which opened Tuesday in Auburn’s new Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, a food court. “This is not a food court,” said Hans van der Reijden, founder and CEO of Ithaka Hospitality Partners, management company for both the Hotel of Auburn University and Hey Day Market. “A food court has chain restaurants, while a food hall has independent chefs. We have chef-driven concepts here.”
WTVM
Boxwood Recreation Center in Columbus temporarily closed
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Columbus Parks and Rec, the Boxwood Recreation Center on Enoch Drive in Columbus will be temporarily closed. The organization says, due to unforeseen staffing circumstances, the rec center will be closed until further notice. However, they say the Parks and Recreation Department is making...
elmoreautauganews.com
‘Uncle Mick’s’ shows devastation after Fire, other areas Untouched; ‘We Will Get it Done,’ Owner says
HISTORIC DOWNTOWN PRATTVILLE: A walk through this morning after the devastating fire at Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market and Café shows the devastation, but it also shows the hope that the restaurant will survive, repair and be back serving up the Cajun goodness that has become so popular. The...
COLUMBUS: Boxwood Recreation Center closed until further notice
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Boxwood Recreation Center at 1068 Enoch Dr in Columbus, Georgia, is facing a temporary closure due to staffing shortages, according to Director of Communications & Community Affairs Teasha Johnson. The Parks and Recreation Department says they are making every effort to re-open the facility as soon as possible. For more information, […]
Auburn Plainsman
The Pants Store to open in downtown Auburn
The Pants Store, a casual lifestyle men's and women's clothing store based in Leeds, Alabama, is coming to downtown Auburn in August 2022. Founded by pant wholesaler Taylor Gee out of the trunk of his Mercury in 1950, the Pants Store’s original inventory did consist of only pants. “Hence...
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's how Grant Gow of Opelika Police Department won his second Life-Saver Award
Opelika Police Officer Grant Gow has collected his second Life-Saver Award, this time for keeping a victim of a gunshot wound from bleeding out by applying a tourniquet. Gow, 26, said that he didn't know someone had been shot when he got the call just after midnight on June 7 of a robbery and assault with injuries at King’s Mobile Home Estates.
First responders on scene of truck crash along US 280 in Auburn
UPDATE 8/19/2022 5:12 p.m. – ALEA says that the roadway has re-opened. UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The crash has also resulted in a […]
WTVM
Hospitality industry in Columbus back to pre-pandemic levels, experts say
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite the city of Columbus being struck by the pandemic, experts say the hospitality industry is back to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Greater Columbus Chambers of Commerce, the hospitality industry has stayed afloat during the pandemic. While some businesses didn’t survive, the city held steady...
alabamanews.net
Prattville Fire Damages Several Businesses
A fire in downtown Prattville has left several businesses with damage. The fire was reported at Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market and Café shortly after 9PM last night. People say they heard popping sounds and saw smoke. It took about an hour for the fire to be put out.
“Caution is key,” Communications and Outreach Coordinator discusses dangerous imposter phone scams
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The Attorney’s General Office is warning the public about an imposter scam targeting individuals across Georgia. The imposter scam involves individuals who pretend to be local law enforcement officials in hopes of adding credibility to their schemes. News 3 interviewed Communications and Outreach Coordinator Shawn Conroy with the Consumer Protection Division, […]
Opelika-Auburn News
'Good dogs shouldn't die': USA's largest dog rescue expanding to old VictoryLand greyhound kennels
The largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue in the country, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, is opening a new location this September in Shorter on the site of the former greyhound racing track facility at VictoryLand. The Florida-based animal rescue bought the site as a means to help fight an overpopulation of...
Opelika-Auburn News
Against all odds, detective tries to solve 1960 murder of Opelika pastor Julian May
A Columbus detective has reopened a cold case from 1960 involving the murder of the Rev. Julian May, 31, of Opelika. May’s body was found on a Saturday afternoon in Columbus with nearly 30 stab wounds, but he was last seen by family members the night before in Opelika.
Opelika-Auburn News
Max Coblentz and Greg Lane each share plan for filling Jay Hovey's Ward 7 seat
Max Coblentz and Greg Lane each told citizens Wednesday why he’s the choice to replace Jay Hovey as Ward 7 councilman. The scene was the last candidate forum of the season, sponsored by the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, and the room was full. Coblentz told the audience he had...
Auburn’s Hey Day Market is now open for business: Here’s what to know
Hey Day Market, Auburn University’s highly anticipated food hall, is now open to the public. The food hall opened its doors for lunch the morning of Aug. 16. Located adjacent to the main entrance of the Rane Center on South College Street, Hey Day Market is a multi-concept food hall at the forthcoming The Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC), the future home to Auburn University’s esteemed Hospitality Management program.
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (5) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Man spends 18 extra days in Georgia jail despite being ordered for release
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Curtis Lee Fletcher, 50, was arrested in January 2018 and charged with burglary. Fletcher got out on probation in 2019 after pleading guilty to one count of criminal damage. He ended up back in jail last year on a probation violation. Last month, a judge terminated the balance of his probation […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Update: U.S. 280 still closed in Lee County near Compass Church after multi-vehicle crash and fuel spill
All lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker in Lee County are currently blocked because of a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in a fuel spill. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that the crash occurred around 8:57 a.m. Friday morning and involved two commercial vehicles. In the ALEA...
Opelika-Auburn News
Kim Reeder: Be a foster and save a life
Have you ever found yourself at an event, on a crowded bus or subway or, even worse, in the middle seat of a long overcrowded flight? If so, you might have an idea of how the energy feels in an overcrowded animal shelter. Right now, at the Lee County Humane...
