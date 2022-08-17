ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillyvoice.com

Get a taste of beer-infused barbecue during Urban Farmer's outdoor festival

While the end of summer is quickly approaching, there are still plenty of ways to get your warm weather fix and have fun in the sun before the season is over. Urban Farmer is partnering with East Passyunk's Cartesian Brewing for the third installment of its "Beer BQ" series on Thursday, Aug. 25. From 4 to 8 p.m., enjoy lawn games, brews and live music from Call Me Felix on the Logan Square steakhouse's patio.
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia Ballet to expand North Broad Street building with studios, community space

The Philadelphia Ballet is preparing to break ground on a large-scale remodel of its dance studio and performance space on North Broad Street, the company announced on Friday. The Center for Dance will add 43,000-square-feet to the ballet's current building, expanding it to five stories and doubling the space for programming, rehearsals and performances. The $34 million project aims to put Philly's leading studio on par with dance companies in other major American cities.
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle

Love it or hate it, Dîner en Blanc descends upon Philadelphia on Thursday night, and the secret location for the "chic picnic" finally has been revealed. The site for this year's event is ... drumroll, please ... Logan Circle!. Guests decked out in glamorous, all-white outfits began arriving at...
94.5 PST

All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October

If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
phillyyimby.com

Still No Signs of Progress at 1826 Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City

In December 2020, SkyscraperPage forumer FairmountFellow revealed a pair of renderings showing a skyscraper situated atop the prewar building at 1826 Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City, which they purportedly observed in a “local cooperative presentation.” The rendering shows a floor count of around 42 stories and indicates that the project would be developed by Goodman Properties. The development’s location next to the proposed high-rise at 113-121 South 19th Street suggests a height of around 550 feet. Although there are indications that the development is still active, no permits have been filed in the meantime and information on the project remains exceedingly scarce. We dispatched our photographer to the site to check for signs of progress, yet none were to be found, with a CVS Pharmacy still operating out of the former theater building.
phillyvoice.com

Termini Bros. Bakery now serving ice cream at Comcast Center location

Combat that end-of-summer heat with help from a beloved local bakery now serving unique frozen desserts at one of its locations. The Termini Bros. location in the Concourse at the Comcast Center started scooping ice cream earlier this month, offering customers a variety of flavors, sauces and toppings. The ice...
thesunpapers.com

Food truck festival brings community together

The Moorestown Business Association hosted its third annual food truck festival and end-of-summer block party with excited crowds in attendance on Aug. 17. More than a dozen food trucks lined Main Street and live music was provided by DJ Blake and the local group Lost in Brunswick. “It’s a great...
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
PhillyBite

South Philly's Devils Den Will Close it Doors After 14 Years

- After fourteen years on 11th street in South Philadelphia, The Devil's Den is closing its doors on October 10; owner Erin Wallace made the announcement on the bar's Instagram account. See post below. Devil's Den Instagram Post. It's with a heavy heart that after 14 amazing years, our time...
nationalblackguide.com

McDonald's 16th Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Returns to In-Person Concerts in 5 U.S. Cities

The McDonald's Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour® is back live and in person with an intergenerational celebration of Black faith, culture and excellence. Inspired by Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) homecomings, the 16th annual tour will launch in September during Gospel Music Heritage Month and bring showstopping musical performances by GRAMMY® Award winners Anthony Hamilton, Smokie Norful, Karen Clark Sheard, and other gospel and urban luminaries to five cities across the nation.
CBS Philly

Here's how 4 Philadelphia business owners can win $75,000 in capital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Calling all entrepreneurs! The city of Philadelphia and Rec Philly are on the hunt to help new business owners soar through a new initiative called "Making Space." At Crowned by King Studios, business is going well but it hasn't always been a clean-cut journey."When I first started selling hair, before I had all of this, I was selling hair out of my trunk and it took me a long way to even get me into the position that I am in today," Crowned by King Studios owner Orit King said.A new entrepreneurship program through Rec Philly and several...
