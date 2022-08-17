Read full article on original website
Cheese school, burger joint, beer and sweet-filled truck | FYI Philly Aug. 20 show
We visit a new spot for games and grub and Philly's first ever cheese school. Plus, a new burger joint with an old-time feel, new restaurant for Serbian fare with American flair, and places to quench your thirst with both beer and juice, and a sweet-filled truck that comes to you.
phillyvoice.com
Get a taste of beer-infused barbecue during Urban Farmer's outdoor festival
While the end of summer is quickly approaching, there are still plenty of ways to get your warm weather fix and have fun in the sun before the season is over. Urban Farmer is partnering with East Passyunk's Cartesian Brewing for the third installment of its "Beer BQ" series on Thursday, Aug. 25. From 4 to 8 p.m., enjoy lawn games, brews and live music from Call Me Felix on the Logan Square steakhouse's patio.
billypenn.com
There’s a huge new neighborhood rising on the waterfront below Graffiti Pier
Houses are popping up fast at the massive Northbank development on the Delaware River waterfront east of Fishtown, just below Graffiti Pier. Well over 100 buyers have already moved in. Even before Concordia Group and D3 Development begin a planned second construction phase, the community will have more than 350...
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia Ballet to expand North Broad Street building with studios, community space
The Philadelphia Ballet is preparing to break ground on a large-scale remodel of its dance studio and performance space on North Broad Street, the company announced on Friday. The Center for Dance will add 43,000-square-feet to the ballet's current building, expanding it to five stories and doubling the space for programming, rehearsals and performances. The $34 million project aims to put Philly's leading studio on par with dance companies in other major American cities.
Checkers Restaurant Will Possibly Provide Patties, Fries, and Franks to New Jersey This Fall
Pending an August 23 proposal before the Hamilton Township Zoning Board, the drive-in restaurant may make itself at home in Trenton
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle
Love it or hate it, Dîner en Blanc descends upon Philadelphia on Thursday night, and the secret location for the "chic picnic" finally has been revealed. The site for this year's event is ... drumroll, please ... Logan Circle!. Guests decked out in glamorous, all-white outfits began arriving at...
The Chef Behind Delectablez and Rooted AF May Have a Mediterranean Eatery Up Her Sleeve
Rumor has it Tamara Earl is working on yet another vegan concept
All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October
If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
Southwest Philadelphia's Mont Brown hosts community event, backpack giveaway
"I know I can't stop the violence every day, but if I can do it for one day, I've done my part," he said.
phillyyimby.com
Still No Signs of Progress at 1826 Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City
In December 2020, SkyscraperPage forumer FairmountFellow revealed a pair of renderings showing a skyscraper situated atop the prewar building at 1826 Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City, which they purportedly observed in a “local cooperative presentation.” The rendering shows a floor count of around 42 stories and indicates that the project would be developed by Goodman Properties. The development’s location next to the proposed high-rise at 113-121 South 19th Street suggests a height of around 550 feet. Although there are indications that the development is still active, no permits have been filed in the meantime and information on the project remains exceedingly scarce. We dispatched our photographer to the site to check for signs of progress, yet none were to be found, with a CVS Pharmacy still operating out of the former theater building.
This Chesco Movie Theater Among Best Cinemas in Philadelphia Region
With several multiplexes in the Philadelphia region providing the usual mega-blockbuster fare, there are also plenty of cinemas that offer something more ambitious and esoteric, be it with their atmosphere or programming, writes John Semley for the Philadelphia Inquirer. One of the best of these cinemas is the Colonial Theatre...
This Unique Tavern is One of Montgomery County’s Best Foodie Gems
Sometimes, you need to go on an adventure to find the best places in your state to dine, and Beth Price-Williams has found a unique Montco gem off the beaten path for Only In Pennsylvania. Ron’s Crooked Hill Tavern is a family-owned and operated bar and restaurant located in Sanatoga,...
Hundreds of Philadelphia kids receive free school supplies during weekend giveaway
The School District of Philadelphia says it's given away close to 10,000 backpacks through its bus tour.
phillyvoice.com
Termini Bros. Bakery now serving ice cream at Comcast Center location
Combat that end-of-summer heat with help from a beloved local bakery now serving unique frozen desserts at one of its locations. The Termini Bros. location in the Concourse at the Comcast Center started scooping ice cream earlier this month, offering customers a variety of flavors, sauces and toppings. The ice...
Muncho Pizza Launches in University City
Muncho Pizza is launching its newest neighborhood, University City, starting on August 19, 2022, after a successful soft launch the previous two weekends. They have been piloting in Fairmount since November 2021 and are looking forward to expanding.
thesunpapers.com
Food truck festival brings community together
The Moorestown Business Association hosted its third annual food truck festival and end-of-summer block party with excited crowds in attendance on Aug. 17. More than a dozen food trucks lined Main Street and live music was provided by DJ Blake and the local group Lost in Brunswick. “It’s a great...
PhillyBite
South Philly's Devils Den Will Close it Doors After 14 Years
- After fourteen years on 11th street in South Philadelphia, The Devil's Den is closing its doors on October 10; owner Erin Wallace made the announcement on the bar's Instagram account. See post below. Devil's Den Instagram Post. It's with a heavy heart that after 14 amazing years, our time...
nationalblackguide.com
McDonald's 16th Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Returns to In-Person Concerts in 5 U.S. Cities
The McDonald's Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour® is back live and in person with an intergenerational celebration of Black faith, culture and excellence. Inspired by Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) homecomings, the 16th annual tour will launch in September during Gospel Music Heritage Month and bring showstopping musical performances by GRAMMY® Award winners Anthony Hamilton, Smokie Norful, Karen Clark Sheard, and other gospel and urban luminaries to five cities across the nation.
Here's how 4 Philadelphia business owners can win $75,000 in capital
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Calling all entrepreneurs! The city of Philadelphia and Rec Philly are on the hunt to help new business owners soar through a new initiative called "Making Space." At Crowned by King Studios, business is going well but it hasn't always been a clean-cut journey."When I first started selling hair, before I had all of this, I was selling hair out of my trunk and it took me a long way to even get me into the position that I am in today," Crowned by King Studios owner Orit King said.A new entrepreneurship program through Rec Philly and several...
