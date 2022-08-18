ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tax cuts pledged by Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak not possible without slashing spending, economists say

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The tax cuts promised by both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak in their battle for No 10 are unrealistic without big spending cuts as inflation soars, economists are warning.

Both contenders for the Tory leadership are under fire for failing to be upfront with voters about the economic crisis ahead, in a damning report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies .

It warns that higher than expected inflation will force the Treasury to spend an extra £23bn on benefits and debt interest next year – even before any extra help to curb energy bills and prop up public services.

And that suggests rules on borrowing and debt will be broken unless “matching spending cuts can be delivered” to offset the tax cuts promised by the leadership rivals.

“The reality is that the UK has got poorer over the last year. That makes tax and spending decisions all the more difficult,” said Carl Emmerson, the IFS’s deputy director.

“It is hard to square the promises that both Ms Truss and Mr Sunak are making to cut taxes over the medium term with the absence of any specific measures to cut public spending and a presumed desire to manage the nation’s finances responsibly.”

The leadership race has seen Mr Sunak, the former chancellor, attack the foreign secretary’s “fantasy” economics in promising a £30bn-plus package of personal and business tax cuts.

But, despite his stance as the “sound money” candidate, he is also pledging tax cuts in the near future, having vowed to cut 1p off the 20p basic income tax rate before the likely 2024 general election – and slash it to 16p by 2030.

In its report, the IFS echoes a recent warning by the Treasury watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility , that “the public finances are already on an unsustainable long-term path”.

It concludes: “Large, unfunded, permanent tax cuts would only act to make this problem worse.”

The stark conclusions come after Ms Truss, the strong favourite to be the next prime minister, doubled down on her tax-cutting plans at party hustings – even as inflation hit a 40-year high of 10.1 per cent.

“I think we have got to the stage in our economy where taxes are too high and they are potentially choking off growth,” she told Tory members in Northern Ireland.

Mr Sunak did raise the spectre of inflation, arguing that putting unfunded tax cuts “on the nation’s credit card” would “make inflation worse and last far longer”.

He also warned Tories that voters will never “forgive” the party if Ms Truss wins power and fails to rescue the poor from rocketing energy bills, without setting out detailed plans of his own.

Although inflation is expected to fall back in August, it is expected to soar to 13.3 per cent in October when the energy price cap is raised again – pushing the UK into recession, the Bank of England fears.

Labour is demanding a six-month freeze on energy bills, with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves saying: “We must get a grip on rising inflation leaving families worried sick about making ends meet.”

The IFS said extra short-term borrowing “is not necessarily problematic”, but argued it was more likely to be “appropriate to fund targeted support”.

“There will be additional pressures, likely running into tens of billions, to continue to support households and to compensate public services for high inflation,” it pointed out.

The Independent

Cost of living payments and eligibility for the remainder of 2022

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures earlier this year to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis, which looks set to get a great deal worse before it gets better.Mr Sunak’s headline gesture was knocking £400 off household energy bills alongside a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over 8 million pensioner households to be paid alongside their winter fuel payment; and a £150 one-off payment for around 6 million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.With inflation subsequently rising to a...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Truss told to be transparent over her plans for emergency cost-of-living budget

Liz Truss has been urged to be more transparent with her plans for an emergency budget to address the cost-of-living crisis.Tory leadership contest frontrunner Ms Truss has said she would bring forward urgent plans to address rising energy bills if elected prime minister.But Conservative MP Mel Stride, who chairs the Commons Treasury Committee, called into question reports that she is not planning to ask the independent Office for Budget Responsibility for a forecast ahead of the measures she is planning for next month.Mr Stride, a Rishi Sunak supporter, told LBC: “At the moment the Liz camp are saying I believe...
WORLD
The Independent

Revealed: The leader Tory voters would prefer - Boris Johnson

Conservative leadership rivals Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have suffered a new blow after polling showed Tory voters would prefer one candidate over either of them – Boris Johnson.Support for the ousted Conservative leader was more than that for Ms Truss and Mr Sunak combined, YouGov found.The findings will put pressure on whoever wins the keys to No 10 next month, with little over two years to go until the next general election.Polling found nearly half of Tory supporters thought Johnson should remain as prime minister. Asked who would make the best PM, 20 per cent said Mr...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Labour calls for ‘national mission’ on home insulation to tackle soaring bills

Sir Keir Starmer has called for a “national mission” to insulate millions of homes across the UK, as he claimed that Labour is “leading” on the cost-of-living crisis.The Labour leader, who on Monday visited a housing development in Walthamstow, also hit out at the Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss after reports that she is not planning to ask the independent Office for Budget Responsibility for a forecast ahead of the measures she is planning for next month.Labour has set out plans to upgrade 19 million homes across the country over the next decade in a major heat-saving project the party...
ECONOMY
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Rachel Reeves
The Independent

Cost of living - live: Truss budget plan ‘would leave ministers flying blind’

Liz Truss’ plans for an emergency budget need to be transparent and affordable so ministers are not “flying blind”, a senior Tory MP has warnedTreasury Committee chairman Mel Stride’s comments came after suggestions that the foreign secretary’s emergency budget, if elected prime minister, would not be scrutinised by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).It comes after an energy boss called for the leadership contest between the Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak to end early so the government can tackle the cost of living crisis.Bill Bullen, chief executive of Utilita, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “This cannot wait until...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government to make it easier for landlords to evict people who fall behind on rent

Housing campaigners have sounded the alarm over government plans to make it easier for landlords to evict tenants who fall behind on their rent.The government wants to change the law so that evictions can take place if someone repeatedly falls into arrears – even if they catch up on payments.The plan, part of the Renters Reform Bill, comes as homelessness services brace for a surge in people falling behind on payments this winter due to skyrocketing energy prices.Under the current rules a court will only grant a possession order to a landlord if their tenant is two months behind...
HOMELESS
The Independent

No need to cut energy use and no risk of winter blackouts, No 10 tells public

People should carry on using as much energy as they want because there is no risk of winter blackouts, No 10 says – dismissing expert warnings.Former government advisers have urged the government to copy the EU by levelling with the public about the need to reduce demand to avert a supply shortage, as well as to cut their rocketing bills.But Boris Johnson’s spokeswoman insisted there is no need for the UK to act because, unlike most EU countries, it is not dependent on Russian gas imports.“Households, businesses and industry can be confident they will get the electricity and gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Tax Cuts#Economists#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Uk#Wealth#Business Economics#Treasury#Ifs
The Independent

UK inflation to breach 18% due to energy price surge, Citi warns

UK inflation is on course to breach 18% at the start of 2023 due to skyrocketing energy bills, according to new forecasts by economists at Citi.Experts forecast that Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation will reach 18.6% in January, which would represent the highest rate for almost half a century.Last month, CPI inflation struck a new 40-year-high of 10.1%.The Bank of England has previously projected that inflation will peak above 13% in October before declining.However, Citi analyst Ben Nabarro has forecast that inflation will jump to 14.8% in October as energy bills spike for UK households.He projected that inflation will accelerate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

There will be ‘people on the streets’ without more help with energy bills, Tory MP warns

People will be made homeless this winter without more help to pay skyrocketing energy bills, a Conservative MP has warned.Rishi Sunak supporter Kevin Hollinrake said that, without extra support, there would be people "on the streets" .He told Sky News that Liz Truss’s promises to cut taxes would provide only an extra "pound a week" to the poorest households, while at the same time giving about £30 a week to those like his."It is simply not right," he said."These people are going to be on the streets. Things are going to be that bad for some households."His comments came...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge

Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent in January and average energy bills will hit £5,816 by April, according to an alarming new forecast from investment bank Citi.Analysts predict that another surge in gas prices last week will push the rate of inflation far higher than even the Bank of England has forecast.Based on the latest market prices for gas, Citi now expects energy regulator Ofgem’s price cap to hit £4,567 in January and then £5,816 in April, compared with the current level of £1,971 a year.That would lead to inflation “entering the stratosphere” and peaking higher...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Controversial biomass power station scheme ‘to be greenlit by Government’

A controversial UK power plant could receive public money if it adopts a carbon capture technology derided as ‘greenwashing’.Drax power station in North Yorkshire, a former coal-fired power station which now runs on “biomass” made up of imported waste wood, may receive subsidies for a process known as BECCS that captures and permanently stores carbon dioxide (CO2) produced by burning the fuel.The Government last week launched a consultation on potential business models for the concept and Drax is to receive subsidies for its plans, reports the Yorkshire Post.A Whitehall source told the paper that Drax utilising BECCS is key to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon: I hope latest council pay offer will end Edinburgh ‘disruption’

Nicola Sturgeon has said she hopes a new pay offer to local government workers will end the “disruption” in Edinburgh – where a strike by council staff has left litter bins overflowing.At the same time as tourists have been flocking to the capital to enjoy the summer festivals, cleansing staff working for Edinburgh City Council went out on strike on Thursday August 18, as part of the protest over pay.The walkout, the first in a series of protests planned by trade unions, is due to go on until August 30, with bins around the city already overflowing with rubbish as a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Charles says climate change ‘cannot be solved’ without China

The Prince of Wales has said climate change “simply cannot be solved without China” as he welcomed the inauguration of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) China Council.The SMI was launched by Charles in 2020 and brings together international figures from the private, public and philanthropic sectors to find ways to rapidly decarbonise the global economy and make the transition to sustainable markets.In a video message, the prince said the future of humanity depends on “an ever more urgent solution”.Your collective action through the SMI China Council will play a vital role in the global transition to a greener economyCharlesHe said:...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Consumers enjoyed summer spending before autumn price rises – Nationwide

People spent more money and made more transactions last month as they made the most of the warm weather and the start of the summer holidays, according to Nationwide’s report into members’ monthly spending.Consumers spent more on holidays, leisure activities like watching sporting events, and buying new clothes in July amid a spell of hot weather in the UK.Meanwhile, eating and drinking spending was up by 8% compared with June as people enjoyed socialising with family and friends in pubs and restaurants, the building society found.It came after households cut back across the board on essentials and non-essentials in the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bernie Ecclestone denies fraud over ‘failure to declare £400m in overseas assets’

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has denied fraud over an alleged failure to declare £400m of overseas assets to the UK government.The 91-year-old billionaire is accused of failing to declare to HM Revenue and Customs a trust in Singapore with a bank account containing around $650 million (£551m).Photographers and camera operators watched on as the businessman arrived at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday morning, having been warned in advance not to mob him because of his age.His white Range Rover, with a personalised number plate, passed three times before Mr Ecclestone left the vehicle dressed in a...
SINGAPORE
The Independent

Royal Mail: Why are postal workers going on strike?

More than 115,000 postal workers across the UK are set to go on strike in the coming weeks in what the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said would be the biggest strike of the summer so far.The decision to take industrial action was made after a recent ballot, with members voting by a landslide to do so.Postal workers will go on strike on Friday (26 August) and Wednesday (31 August), as well as on Thursday (8 September) and Friday (9 September).Here’s everything we know about the forthcoming strike action:Why are UK postal workers going on strike?The CWU has said that...
ECONOMY
The Independent

First Australian gas in six years to land on UK shores

The first Australian gas shipment to Europe in more than half a decade is set to dock in the south of England on Monday, as gas shortages bite across the continent.The Attalos gas tanker is set to pull into the Isle of Grain terminal in Kent, by the mouth of the Thames during the day.It brings a rare cargo of liquified natural gas (LNG) from Australia to Europe, the first in six years, according to data from Bloomberg.Some of the gas is likely to be used in the UK straight away, but much of it will probably flow to Europe...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
