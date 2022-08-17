ATLANTA (AP) — The last thing Matt Olson wanted to do was hit the ball. Then he saw it heading for a spot in the infield where no one was standing. Sometimes, hit ’em where they ain’t works just as well as smacking it over the wall. Olson’s check-swing double to left with the infield shifted the other way brought home the tying run in the 11th for Atlanta, and pinch-hitter Travis d’Arnaud won it with a single through Houston’s drawn-in defense.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 43 MINUTES AGO