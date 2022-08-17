Ten indicted for alleged role in drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

What do all these names have in common. Three guesses and first three don’t count..
it's kinda silly to blame these people. they are just poor people trying to make some money with some of the only means they have been given. the real problem is where is it coming from.....there will always be an endless supply of local dealers. despite what ppl think, they are not really the problem. the problem is who is making all this and where.......weird how that's never talked about......cuz it's getting pumped here through China, but we need amazon right🙄, so we will just ignore China and blame poor people given little options in life.....those are the real issues. this is not doing much besides keeping our prisons full and the pockets full of the people who own the prisons...hmmm🤔🤔🤔🤔🙄
Comments / 13