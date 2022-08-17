ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Ten indicted for alleged role in drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Guest
3d ago

What do all these names have in common. Three guesses and first three don’t count..

Lee Daley
3d ago

it's kinda silly to blame these people. they are just poor people trying to make some money with some of the only means they have been given. the real problem is where is it coming from.....there will always be an endless supply of local dealers. despite what ppl think, they are not really the problem. the problem is who is making all this and where.......weird how that's never talked about......cuz it's getting pumped here through China, but we need amazon right🙄, so we will just ignore China and blame poor people given little options in life.....those are the real issues. this is not doing much besides keeping our prisons full and the pockets full of the people who own the prisons...hmmm🤔🤔🤔🤔🙄

GoLocalProv

Five From RI Indicted By Massachusetts Grand Jury on Drug Charges

Ten individuals were indicted this week by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
WPRI 12 News

Police: Standoff in Dartmouth ends peacefully

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say a man is currently under evaluation after a roughly six-hour standoff with law enforcement on Saturday. Dartmouth police say around 10 a.m., officers tried to arrest 20-year-old Jack Bradford Gifford at his Dartmouth Street home on an outstanding warrant. Details of the warrant were not immediately provided. During the […]
New Bedford, MA
FUN 107

Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard

If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history. The storm made...
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: One $650,000 prize, 12 $10,000 prizes won Friday

There were more than a dozen Massachusetts State Lottery winners Friday who earned prizes worth $10,000 or more, including one lucky ticket-holder who scored $650,000. The ticket-holder who won the $650,000 prize was playing the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” lottery game. They bought their winning ticket at Richdale Food Shops 122 in Canton on Friday, according to the state lottery.
fallriverreporter.com

Man accused of smuggling people into Massachusetts, other states, including those wanted by police, with no visas

BOSTON – A man was indicted this week by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit human smuggling offenses. Fagner Chaves De Lima, 41, of East Hartford, Conn., was indicted on one count of attempted human smuggling. De Lima was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint with one count of attempted human smuggling in June 2022.
clearpublicist.com

Activist accused of spending cash on way of life seeks unemployment

Aug 19, 2022 • 10 hours in the past • 2 minute read through • 24 Opinions. A Black Lives Issues activist whose Boston non-gain was shut down soon after she allegedly expended countless numbers of charity donations to fund her extravagant life style has requested a court docket to let her to use for unemployment advantages.
fallriverreporter.com

Officials investigating after likely murder/suicide in southeastern Massachusetts

Officials are investigating after two are dead in a southeastern Massachusetts shooting. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, at approximately 5:00 p.m. this evening, Wareham Police contacted the Massachusetts State Police Unit about a double fatal shooting in that town. Cruz stated that this is an active, ongoing...
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts convicted felon arrested for allegedly making and selling ghost guns

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was arrested Thursday for allegedly manufacturing and dealing firearms without a license, including ghost guns. William Viera, 33, of Taunton, was charged with one count of dealing in firearms without a license. Following an initial appearance Thursday in federal court in Boston before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley, Viera was detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Aug. 22, 2022.
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Rhode Island

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
Daily Voice

Man, Woman Each Claim $4 Million Prizes In Massachusetts State Lottery

Two people each claimed $4 million Massachusetts Lottery prizes last week. David Spillane, a trustee representing Wolverine Nominee Trust of Quincy in Norfolk County, accepted a “100X The Money” instant ticket prize, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. The trust chose to receive its prize in the...
CBS Boston

Former Massachusetts State Police trooper Kristopher Carr indicted

BOSTON – A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has been indicted in Superior Court on motor vehicle homicide charges.Prosecutors said in October 2021, Kristopher Carr was allegedly under the influence and driving south on Interstate 93 in Boston when he hit the median.Carr crashed and his SUV ended up blocking the two left lanes of the road.A motorcycle then crashed into Carr's SUV, killing 51-year-old Christopher Zike.Carr had graduated from Massachusetts State Police Academy just one week before the crash.The Monson resident was already facing charges of operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle prior to his Thursday indictment. 
ABC6.com

Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
1420 WBSM

Taunton Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Cocaine Charge

A Taunton woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute in federal court in Boston. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kiyanna Ambers, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with intent to distribute cocaine base and cocaine. She was indicted on the charge by a grand jury in August 2020.

