Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxinsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Community calling for action following another weekend of gun violence & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
pdxfoodpress.com
French Happy Hour, Live Music and Donut Fun in Lake Oswego!
Lac St. Jack, one of the most beautiful restaurants in Lake Oswego, just got a little more attractive with the addition of a daily happy hour from 5:00-6:00pm. Picture yourself dining outside on a sunny afternoon with a fresh seafood tower and a glass of bubbles. Or cozied up to the bar with mussels, frites and a special (happy-hour-only) cocktail.
Oaks Amusement Park introduces new chaperone policy
Following a spike in violent behavior from younger guests, officials with the Oaks Amusement Park implemented a new policy that people 17-and-younger must be accompanied by someone at least 21 years old to take part in the open skate sessions.
clarkcountylive.com
Uptown Village Show and Shine | 2022
The 2022 Uptown Village Show and Shine, hosted by the SloPoks car club, will be Saturday, August 20, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The event will be staged on Main Street, in the Uptown Village area. There is no charge for spectators. Raffle drawings will be held throughout the...
Forest Grove's Slow Rise Bakehouse is expanding
The bakehouse is moving into space formerly occupied by Bella Donna's Bistro.Slow Rise Bakehouse in Forest Grove is expanding like sourdough. Owners Dave and Meredith Ferrier said they plan to leave their 600-square-foot storefront at 19th Avenue and Main Street for a space three times as large on 21st Avenue. The new space was the longtime home of Maggie's Buns, which closed in 2019. Most recently, it housed Bella Donna's Bistro, which shut its doors in May. "Part of the plan is to grow our menu and do more more of what we want to do and know we can do,"...
brooklynvegan.com
Joe Haener (Gris Gris, Dodos, Shannon Shaw), Rest in Peace
Joe Haener, musician and drummer who was a member of Oakland group Gris Gris and played with The Dodos, Shannon Shaw, and more, died on Tuesday in an auto accident in Aurora, OR. He was 41. Shannon Shaw and Joe were engaged to be married, and the news was shared...
How a squirrel bridge in Longview turned into a city's love for rodents
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Ever played the game Frogger? It's an old arcade game where the player tries to safely get their frog to cross a busy-multi lane road without getting run over. So take that example and replace it with a squirrel. That is a squirrel's predicament everywhere when...
OMSI to help build new East PDX neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's central eastside may be getting a makeover — a $120 million makeover to be exact. The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry district (OMSI) presented its latest proposal to the Portland Design Commission on Thursday. OMSI officials say this project has been in the...
nwlaborpress.org
Why the Oaks Park Labor Day picnic is no more
For thousands of union members and their families, it was a tradition that lasted over 20 years: The biggest official Labor Day gathering in the Portland metro region meant a visit to Oaks Amusement Park, and a day of hamburgers, rollercoasters, fellowship, music, and speeches by politicians. As many as 16,000 attended in a typical year, a logistical feat that involved offsite parking near OMSI and a free-for-the-day train ride.
portlandobserver.com
Inferno Ravages the Roseway Theater
Just before 6:00am on Saturday morning of Aug. 6, 2022, Portland firefighters were summoned to a three-alarm fire at the nearly decade-old Roseway Theater on Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Although the smokejumpers were eventually able to defeat the blaze, the impact it has left on the building has caused uncertainty due its appearance. Damages range from interior havoc on the floors to an extensive flawed roof of the treasured theater. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and unknown at the time. Despite the damages caused by the flames, neighbors of the popular theater remain hopeful.
Boise Talk Show Host Reports On Life In Mysterious Oregon City
When we last off, your humble correspondent began his journey west looking for the American work ethic. I'm presently embedded in Lincoln City, Oregon. The city is one of many on the Oregon Coast that enjoys revenue from thousands of tourists who flock to Ocean front hotels and condos. The beaches are filled with children, older adults, and many dogs chasing seagulls. The cold water attracts a working-class cohort that makes their pilgrimage to its shores.
Daily Life: ilani's Muze Lounge shows free concerts, including The Guess Who
Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17 The Guess Who — The band that gives us "American Woman," "These Eyes", " Shakin' All Over" and more has been staying busy since its heyday of the 1960s and '70s. The latest iteration led by founding member Garry Peterson, in fact, plays a free show at Muze Lounge at ilani Resort Casino in Ridgefield, Washington this week. Yep, just visit the Muze Lounge — where they sell beverages, obviously — and watch one of the great rock 'n' roll bands of...
Laurelhurst Park homeless campers return hours after city sweeps camp
Neighbors near Portland's Laurelhurst Park say a homeless camp is back just hours after the city removed it on Thursday.
Al's Garden & Home recognized
Woodburn-based outlet among top independent garden centers across U.S. & CanadaWoodburn based Al's Garden & Home ranked 24 on the 2022 Top 100 Independent Garden Centers List, published in the July issue of Garden Center magazine. "Our annual Top 100 List includes some of the most innovative and exciting companies in the independent garden center market," said Garden Center magazine Editor Kate Spirgen. "The 2022 list saw a $369 million in revenue growth over last year, which speaks volumes to the strength of the industry." The list includes companies from 38 states and five provinces, and rankings are based on 2021 sales volume; Canadian retailers revenue numbers on the list were converted to USD. "We are very proud to be recognized by Garden Center magazine and be in the company of leaders in the industry," stated Mark Bigej, COO of Al's Garden & Home. "It is very rewarding to have been in this business for nearly 75 years and continue to find success in serving our customers." In addition to Woodburn, family-owned Al's has locations in Sherwood, Gresham and Wilsonville. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Troutdale seeks ambitious developer for Confluence project
New 20-acre project would link downtown and the Sandy River with new businesses, housing, trail, park.The city of Troutdale is seeking a developer to design an entirely new riverfront district from the ground up at the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge. The Confluence at Troutdale is roughly 20 acres, including nearly 16 developable acres plus 3.4 acres dedicated for a public riverfront park and trail. Located between historic downtown Troutdale and Interstate 84, the site has long been eyed as the next stage of growth for the burgeoning community. The city of Troutdale Urban Renewal Agency wants...
flaunt.com
Lloyd Center | Bringing Life to a Forgotten Mall
Few images sum up the post-Amazon America better than the various photo galleries of abandoned shopping malls that get shared and re-shared online every few months. An eerie cavalcade of dead plants, smashed windows, water-stained ceiling tiles, broken mannequins, and moldering signs for big box retailers like JCPenney and Montgomery Ward.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Portland, OR in 2022
Portland is a famous food destination that knows its way around sushi for its access to high-quality seafood and Japanese foods. The fresh fish and seafood from the nearby Pacific Ocean go well with Portland’s distinctive edginess and traditional Japanese cooking methods to create a wide range of sushi restaurants like no other. So, if you can’t get enough sushi, you will have limitless choices in Portland foodie city. From the casual Japanese pubs to the high-end dine-in restaurants and sustainably sourced ingredients, here is a review of the 20 best sushi restaurants in Portland, OR in 2022.
Muggy weather broke local temperature records Thursday
As predicted by KOIN 6 meteorologist Joseph Dames, the Willamette Valley broke or tied half-a-dozen temperature records for the warmest lows ever recorded on Thursday.
kptv.com
Beagles rescued from laboratory breeding farm arrive at PDX
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Nearly 150 of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a laboratory breeding farm arrived Saturday at the Portland International Airport. “The first day of their new life starts today,” said Laura Klink, spokesperson for the Oregon Humane Society. The dogs were removed from Indiana-based Envigo...
camaspostrecord.com
Wheels and Wings returns Aug. 27
The Port of Camas-Washougal’s annual Wheels and Wings Community Appreciation Day event will return to Grove Field from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. “Wheels and Wings is a family friendly car and airplane show with no required fee or ticket for entry,” according to the Port’s website. “(Attendees can) check out some cool classic cars, trucks, and airplanes, and enjoy a free hot dog.”
KXL
The Squeaky Wheel Gets The Pandering
Good governments serve all constituents without fear or favor. Bad governments pick winners and losers. Take “Feckless” Ted Wheeler, failed Mayor of Portland. Wheeler plans to ban camping by drug-addicted squatters but only along routes where kids walk to school. Protecting kids should be a top priority, of...
