Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLKY.com
Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
wdrb.com
'Situation' at Kentucky State Fair causes early closure on Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An incident at the Kentucky State Fair caused the venue to close early on Saturday night. According to a news release from Kentucky Venues, there was "a situation" in front of The Midway around 9:20 p.m. Kentucky State Police were on-scene investigating the incident and securing the area.
Hikes Point intersection becomes point of concern for nearby homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a young girl was hit by a car while trying to cross the street in Hikes Point, nearby residents are calling for changes to the intersection they call "dangerous." The young girl, who the Louisville Metro Police Department believe to be a sixth-grader, was crossing...
Wave 3
State fair closing early due to incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Woman killed in stabbing on Westport Road; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died after a stabbing in east Louisville on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed. When officers arrived, they...
WLKY.com
LMPD: 2 people shot in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people, believed to be teens, are in the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening in the 200 block of South 43rd Street, according to LMPD. According to...
wdrb.com
Lawsuit claims Thorntons, security company were negligent in fatal gas station shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a man who was killed at a Thorntons in downtown Louisville is suing the gas station chain and company that provides security at that location. David K. Dickson, 36, died in a shooting at the gas station on South 1st Street and West...
Woman dies in stabbing on Westport Road, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road Friday evening, shortly before 11:00 p.m. When Eighth Division officers arrived, they found a woman who had sustained a critical stab wound. According to an LMPD spokesperson, she...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHAS 11
Stabbing leaves woman dead, Louisville police say
Police said a woman was found on Westport Road with a critical stab wound Friday night. She was transported to the hospital where she died shortly after.
wdrb.com
LMPD chief upholds termination for officer federally charged in Breonna Taylor case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields on Friday fired one of the officers recently charged with falsifying parts of the search warrant used to raid Breonna Taylor's home and obstructing the federal investigation into her death. Shields had already notified Kyle Meany last week of her...
wdrb.com
New Louisville Metro EMTs ready to hit the streets as hiring continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven Louisville Metro EMTs graduated Friday, ready to be some of the first people on a scene when someone calls 911. Graduates went through a paid, four-month training class. The starting wage is more than $37,000 a year, and pay during training is $14.24 an hour. Trainees are also eligible for benefits during training. Once they're certified, the EMTs will get paid $17.89 an hour.
WLKY.com
Man wanted by FBI flees police carrying little boy, gets arrested in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says they have a man wanted by the FBI in custody after a pursuit on Thursday. LMPD said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject and when they boxed the man's vehicle in, he struck three officers' cars and several civilian cars. They also said he scraped the safety arm on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Pleasure Ridge Park residents shocked, angry after hate propaganda messages appear on driveways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents in one Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood were left shocked and angry after hate propaganda messages were left on driveways over the weekend. Jon Melton and his boyfriend Braydon Turner have been living on Nigel Drive in PRP for some time and described their neighbors as nothing but nice.
wdrb.com
Louisville shop fixing bikes in honor of cyclist injured in hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bicycle shop is repairing and restoring bikes in honor of a cyclist severely injured in a hit-and-run. Nathan Green worked at Falls City Community BikeWorks, but now he's in rehab. He was hit on Poplar Level Road back in June while riding home on his bike. The driver didn't stop, leaving Green bleeding with major injuries.
wdrb.com
Bardstown's Flaget Memorial Hospital adding pediatric areas for youngest patients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown is preparing to open up its newest additions. On Monday, Aug. 22, a ribbon-cutting is scheduled at the hospital at 4:30 p.m. for its newly renovated pediatric emergency waiting area and exam room. The hospital received a grant for nearly $22,000 last year for the project.
wdrb.com
Union declares victory in latest Louisville Starbucks election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at the Starbucks store in Louisville's Bon Air neighborhood voted in favor of unionizing this week, but the result of the secret-ballot election isn't final because uncounted ballots could sway the outcome. If the preliminary tally holds, the store at 3401 Bardstown Road would become...
Wave 3
EMS: Male fatally electrocuted, found in wires 30 feet in air at Cleveland substation
Kindergartner with sensory disorder gets dropped off at wrong JCPS school. JCPS experienced another school bus mishap when a kindergartner with a sensory disorder ended up at the wrong school. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Consumer Federation of America saw the original report and sent a five-page letter to the...
wdrb.com
String of mail thefts costing victims money and peace of mind
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the past month, two Louisville mail carriers have been threatened, one with a knife and another with a gun, then robbed. Mailboxes are being targeted too. It has some concerned about the safety of their mail. Bike shop owner Vic Miller says he is cautious...
WLKY.com
Riders stranded high in the sky after short power outage at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was some unexpected excitement on the first night of the Kentucky State Fair. Three rides were stopped mid-ride on the Midway. According to the Kissel Entertainment Group and the fair, it was caused by a power outage. They said the rides immediately went into safety mode.
wdrb.com
‘We know what we’re doing is illegal’ | Louisville street racers reveal tactics amid increased scrutiny
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bright green, heavily modified Chevy S-10 rolled off the trailer and onto a desolate, two-lane road in a rural area south of Louisville. Its driver — a local man named Dennis — donned a NASCAR-style safety suit and helmet before bringing the souped-up truck to a roaring 90 mph.
Comments / 3