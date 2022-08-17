ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

State fair closing early due to incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
River, KY
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
Louisville, KY
Traffic
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Woman killed in stabbing on Westport Road; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died after a stabbing in east Louisville on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed. When officers arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: 2 people shot in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people, believed to be teens, are in the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening in the 200 block of South 43rd Street, according to LMPD. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Woman dies in stabbing on Westport Road, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road Friday evening, shortly before 11:00 p.m. When Eighth Division officers arrived, they found a woman who had sustained a critical stab wound. According to an LMPD spokesperson, she...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Protest#Wdrb#Tarc Union#Tarc3#Atu Local 1447
wdrb.com

New Louisville Metro EMTs ready to hit the streets as hiring continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven Louisville Metro EMTs graduated Friday, ready to be some of the first people on a scene when someone calls 911. Graduates went through a paid, four-month training class. The starting wage is more than $37,000 a year, and pay during training is $14.24 an hour. Trainees are also eligible for benefits during training. Once they're certified, the EMTs will get paid $17.89 an hour.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man wanted by FBI flees police carrying little boy, gets arrested in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says they have a man wanted by the FBI in custody after a pursuit on Thursday. LMPD said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject and when they boxed the man's vehicle in, he struck three officers' cars and several civilian cars. They also said he scraped the safety arm on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
wdrb.com

Louisville shop fixing bikes in honor of cyclist injured in hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bicycle shop is repairing and restoring bikes in honor of a cyclist severely injured in a hit-and-run. Nathan Green worked at Falls City Community BikeWorks, but now he's in rehab. He was hit on Poplar Level Road back in June while riding home on his bike. The driver didn't stop, leaving Green bleeding with major injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Union declares victory in latest Louisville Starbucks election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at the Starbucks store in Louisville's Bon Air neighborhood voted in favor of unionizing this week, but the result of the secret-ballot election isn't final because uncounted ballots could sway the outcome. If the preliminary tally holds, the store at 3401 Bardstown Road would become...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

String of mail thefts costing victims money and peace of mind

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the past month, two Louisville mail carriers have been threatened, one with a knife and another with a gun, then robbed. Mailboxes are being targeted too. It has some concerned about the safety of their mail. Bike shop owner Vic Miller says he is cautious...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy