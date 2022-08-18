WPIAL golf preview: Teams and players to watch and dates to circle
Class 3A boys
THE FAVORITE
Central Catholic
The Vikings, who lost to Fox Chapel by one shot in the WPIAL finals, return five of six starters. They also lost in the PIAA championship in a playoff.
WATCH OUT FOR
Peters Township
The Indians return five of six starters, including three sophomores.
DON’T FORGET
Franklin Regional, Mars, Penn-Trafford, Seneca Valley
2021 WPIAL CHAMPION
Fox Chapel
PLAYERS TO WATCH
(returning placewinners)
Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford, Jr. (returning 3A champion)
Blake Bertolo, Moon, Sr.
Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, Sr.
Aidan Burchanti, Central Catholic, Sr.
Nolan Shilling, Franklin Regional, Sr.
Wyatt Kos, Butler, Jr.
Harrison Martineau, Indiana, Jr.
Patrick Bush, Belle Vernon, Sr.
Connor McKenzie, Upper St. Clair, So.
Ryan Frolich, Shady Side Academy, So.
IMPORTANT DATES
Sept. 19: Boys individual section qualifier
Sept. 27: 3A Boys individual first round at Champion Lakes
Oct. 2: WPIAL individual championship final round at Allegheny Country Club
Oct. 11: Class 3A team semifinals at Beaver Valley and Duck Hollow
Oct. 13: WPIAL team championships at Cedarbrook
Oct. 17-19: PIAA championships at Penn State
Class 2A boys
THE FAVORITE
Quaker Valley
The Quakers return four starters from a team that finished second by four strokes to North Catholic.
WATCH OUT FOR
North Catholic
The Trojans returns four starters from the 2021 WPIAL championship team.
DON’T FORGET
Carmichaels, Derry, Sewickley Academy, Waynesburg
2021 WPIAL CHAMPION
North Catholic
PLAYERS TO WATCH
(returning placewinners)
Jackson Bould, Quaker Valley Sr. (returning Class 2A runner-up)
Nixen Erdely, Frazier, Jr.
Logan Monzak, Elizabeth Forward, Sr.
Ethan Ellis, North Catholic, Sr.
Kai Carlson, Northgate, Jr.
Daniel Sethman, Brownsville, Jr.
Ethan Dai, Quaker Valley, So.
Liam Lohr, Carmichaels, Jr.
Hunter Jurica, Derry Area, Sr.
Brandon Sapolsky, Northgate, Jr.
Luke Gronbeck, Eden Christian, Jr.
Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy, So.
Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, Sr.
Matt Morelli, Neshannock, Jr.
IMPORTANT DATES
Sept. 19: Boys individual section qualifiers
Sept. 27: Class 2A boys individual first round at Hannastown
Oct. 4: WPIAL individual championship final round at Oakmont
Oct. 13: WPIAL team championships at Cedarbrook
Oct. 17-19: PIAA championships at Penn State
Class 3A girls
THE FAVORITE
Peters Township
The Indians return three starters.
WATCH OUT FOR
North Allegheny
The Tigers also return four starters.
DON’T FORGET
Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Moon, Penn-Trafford, Seneca Valley, South Fayette
2021 WPIAL CHAMPION
Fox Chapel
PLAYERS TO WATCH
(returning placewinners and others)
Marissa Malosh, South Fayette, Sr. (returning 3A champion)
Katie Rose Rankin, North Allegheny, Sr.
Paige Meyers, Oakland Catholic, Jr.
Lihini Ranweera, Seneca Valley, Jr.
Lucy Brayton, Penn Hills, Sr.
Brooke Vowcheck, Peters Township, So.
IMPORTANT DATES
Sept. 21: Girls individual section qualifier
Sept. 26: Girls individual first round at Youghiogheny CC
Oct. 3: WPIAL individual championship final round at Valley Brook CC
Oct. 13: WPIAL team championships at Cedarbrook
Oct. 17-19: PIAA championships at Penn State
Class 2A girls
THE FAVORITE
Central Valley
The Warriors finished second in 2021 and return three starters.
WATCH OUT FOR
Mt. Pleasant
The Vikings finished third and return four starters.
DON’T FORGET
Greensburg Central Catholic, Shady Side Academy
2021 WPIAL CHAMPION
Greensburg Central Catholic
PLAYERS TO WATCH
(returning placewinners and others)
Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, Sr. (returning three-time 2A champion)
Claire Konieczny, Geibel, Sr.
Izzy Aigner, Greensburg Central Catholic, Sr.
Kennady Norton, Central Valley, Sr.
Mya Mrkonja, Central Valley, Sr.
Clara Anderson, Avonworth, Sr.
Sophie Covelli, Neshannock, Jr.
Lillie Snow, Freeport, Jr.
Anna Yourish, Deer Lakes, Sr.
IMPORTANT DATES
Sept. 21: Girls individual section qualifier
Sept. 26: Girls individual first round at Youghiogheny CC
Oct. 3: WPIAL individual championship final round at Valley Brook CC
Oct. 17-19: PIAA championships at Penn State
