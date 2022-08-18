WPIAL golf preview: Teams and players to watch and dates to circle

That is the Birdie’s slogan for the 2022 season. He wants to be back on the big stage. “Penn-Trafford, Belle Vernon, I’m looking at you,” the bullish prep prognosticator said as he prepared his season-opening remarks. “You can take the Heinz out of that stadium, but you can’t take the stadium out of Heinz … or something like that. Anyway, I still will put my favorite ketchup on everything and that place will always be the paragon of WPIAL pigskin. I plan to be on the North Shore to cover a county team going for gold.”

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO