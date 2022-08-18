ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WPIAL golf preview: Teams and players to watch and dates to circle

By Paul Schofield
 3 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger putts on the 17th hole during the 2021 WPIAL Class 2A girls golf championships at Hannastown.

Class 3A boys

THE FAVORITE

Central Catholic

The Vikings, who lost to Fox Chapel by one shot in the WPIAL finals, return five of six starters. They also lost in the PIAA championship in a playoff.

WATCH OUT FOR

Peters Township

The Indians return five of six starters, including three sophomores.

DON’T FORGET

Franklin Regional, Mars, Penn-Trafford, Seneca Valley

2021 WPIAL CHAMPION

Fox Chapel

PLAYERS TO WATCH

(returning placewinners)

Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford, Jr. (returning 3A champion)

Blake Bertolo, Moon, Sr.

Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, Sr.

Aidan Burchanti, Central Catholic, Sr.

Nolan Shilling, Franklin Regional, Sr.

Wyatt Kos, Butler, Jr.

Harrison Martineau, Indiana, Jr.

Patrick Bush, Belle Vernon, Sr.

Connor McKenzie, Upper St. Clair, So.

Ryan Frolich, Shady Side Academy, So.

IMPORTANT DATES

Sept. 19: Boys individual section qualifier

Sept. 27: 3A Boys individual first round at Champion Lakes

Oct. 2: WPIAL individual championship final round at Allegheny Country Club

Oct. 11: Class 3A team semifinals at Beaver Valley and Duck Hollow

Oct. 13: WPIAL team championships at Cedarbrook

Oct. 17-19: PIAA championships at Penn State

Class 2A boys

THE FAVORITE

Quaker Valley

The Quakers return four starters from a team that finished second by four strokes to North Catholic.

WATCH OUT FOR

North Catholic

The Trojans returns four starters from the 2021 WPIAL championship team.

DON’T FORGET

Carmichaels, Derry, Sewickley Academy, Waynesburg

2021 WPIAL CHAMPION

North Catholic

PLAYERS TO WATCH

(returning placewinners)

Jackson Bould, Quaker Valley Sr. (returning Class 2A runner-up)

Nixen Erdely, Frazier, Jr.

Logan Monzak, Elizabeth Forward, Sr.

Ethan Ellis, North Catholic, Sr.

Kai Carlson, Northgate, Jr.

Daniel Sethman, Brownsville, Jr.

Ethan Dai, Quaker Valley, So.

Liam Lohr, Carmichaels, Jr.

Hunter Jurica, Derry Area, Sr.

Brandon Sapolsky, Northgate, Jr.

Luke Gronbeck, Eden Christian, Jr.

Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy, So.

Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, Sr.

Matt Morelli, Neshannock, Jr.

IMPORTANT DATES

Sept. 19: Boys individual section qualifiers

Sept. 27: Class 2A boys individual first round at Hannastown

Oct. 4: WPIAL individual championship final round at Oakmont

Oct. 13: WPIAL team championships at Cedarbrook

Oct. 17-19: PIAA championships at Penn State

Class 3A girls

THE FAVORITE

Peters Township

The Indians return three starters.

WATCH OUT FOR

North Allegheny

The Tigers also return four starters.

DON’T FORGET

Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Moon, Penn-Trafford, Seneca Valley, South Fayette

2021 WPIAL CHAMPION

Fox Chapel

PLAYERS TO WATCH

(returning placewinners and others)

Marissa Malosh, South Fayette, Sr. (returning 3A champion)

Katie Rose Rankin, North Allegheny, Sr.

Paige Meyers, Oakland Catholic, Jr.

Lihini Ranweera, Seneca Valley, Jr.

Lucy Brayton, Penn Hills, Sr.

Brooke Vowcheck, Peters Township, So.

IMPORTANT DATES

Sept. 21: Girls individual section qualifier

Sept. 26: Girls individual first round at Youghiogheny CC

Oct. 3: WPIAL individual championship final round at Valley Brook CC

Oct. 13: WPIAL team championships at Cedarbrook

Oct. 17-19: PIAA championships at Penn State

Class 2A girls

THE FAVORITE

Central Valley

The Warriors finished second in 2021 and return three starters.

WATCH OUT FOR

Mt. Pleasant

The Vikings finished third and return four starters.

DON’T FORGET

Greensburg Central Catholic, Shady Side Academy

2021 WPIAL CHAMPION

Greensburg Central Catholic

PLAYERS TO WATCH

(returning placewinners and others)

Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, Sr. (returning three-time 2A champion)

Claire Konieczny, Geibel, Sr.

Izzy Aigner, Greensburg Central Catholic, Sr.

Kennady Norton, Central Valley, Sr.

Mya Mrkonja, Central Valley, Sr.

Clara Anderson, Avonworth, Sr.

Sophie Covelli, Neshannock, Jr.

Lillie Snow, Freeport, Jr.

Anna Yourish, Deer Lakes, Sr.

IMPORTANT DATES

Sept. 21: Girls individual section qualifier

Sept. 26: Girls individual first round at Youghiogheny CC

Oct. 3: WPIAL individual championship final round at Valley Brook CC

Oct. 17-19: PIAA championships at Penn State

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Birdie predicts Acrisure or bust for Westmoreland County powers

That is the Birdie’s slogan for the 2022 season. He wants to be back on the big stage. “Penn-Trafford, Belle Vernon, I’m looking at you,” the bullish prep prognosticator said as he prepared his season-opening remarks. “You can take the Heinz out of that stadium, but you can’t take the stadium out of Heinz … or something like that. Anyway, I still will put my favorite ketchup on everything and that place will always be the paragon of WPIAL pigskin. I plan to be on the North Shore to cover a county team going for gold.”
Tribune-Review

QB Xander LeFebvre, Western Beaver out to earn respect

Xander LeFebvre has a cool name. Sounds like an action movie star or maybe a linemate of Mario Lemieux during his junior hockey days. But how many local high school football fans are familiar with that name, even though he’s a four-year starter who threw for 1,000 yards for a WPIAL playoff team last season?
INDUSTRY, PA
