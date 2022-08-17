ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

FOG from Montana
3d ago

Poor Liz. She never got over Trump kicking litle Jeb to the curb & disrupting the Bush/Cheney money train.

Dessiree jagiello
3d ago

I always thought people in Montana could see the three rose colors glasses that Trump has pulled over everyone's eyes but seeing some of these comments I see their just filled with idiocy like Trump! I for one additive of Liz. She stepped up knowing that she could lose her seat, she didn't care she wanted the truth to come out and boy had it. Those of you that still believe his bull! please leave my beautiful state! True Montana's always pick truth over lies! Yes I can trace my Montan roots back to before this was a state, how many of you can honestly say that! In fact I'm the great great great great daughter to Michel Pablo! Don't know him? Your not from Montana.

Judy Williams
3d ago

Hope she can tell the truth like Liz did. Dont trust her since she is so close to trump

The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
thecheyennepost.com

Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again

Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Business Insider

Liz Cheney converted her House campaign-finance committee to a leadership PAC hours after losing her primary, filing shows

Rep. Liz Cheney converted her House campaign finance committee to a federal-leadership political action committee hours after losing her primary, a Federal Election Commission filing shows. Harriet Hageman, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated Cheney in Wyoming's Republican primary election on Tuesday evening. Cheney had pushed back...
Fox News

Wyoming 2022 primary results

Wyoming is one of two states holding primary elections Tuesday. Get the Alaska 2022 primary results from the Fox News Election center. Voters will select Republican and Democratic nominees for governor, as well as candidates for the state's sole House seat, who will appear on the ballot in the November midterm elections.
Daily Montanan

Another lie, Ryan. 350 Montana doesn’t want to defund the police

I came in from weeding onions and turned on my computer to stream the congressional debate. Retired duffers get to do that in the middle of the day. My favorite part of the debate was seeing the look on Ryan Zinke’s face when he realized the debate wasn’t going to be a slam dunk. That […] The post Another lie, Ryan. 350 Montana doesn’t want to defund the police appeared first on Daily Montanan.
