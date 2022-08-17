Johnny Depp may be taking on a new role: Moonman. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, 59, will reportedly be making a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards next weekend, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that Depp has been in talks with the show’s production team to dress up as the network’s Moonman mascot. He will also reportedly “show face” at some point during the broadcast, emceed by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow, on Aug. 28. Page Six has reached out to MTV for comment but did not immediately hear back. Although Depp isn’t up for...

CELEBRITIES ・ 32 MINUTES AGO