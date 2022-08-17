Read full article on original website
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Updates: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially married! ‘It ended with a kiss’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot for a second time! The Hollywood star wore a couture Ralph Lauren gown made in Italy especially for the occasion. The beautiful ceremony was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty, and a close source to the...
Johnny Depp to make surprise appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs: report
Johnny Depp may be taking on a new role: Moonman. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, 59, will reportedly be making a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards next weekend, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that Depp has been in talks with the show’s production team to dress up as the network’s Moonman mascot. He will also reportedly “show face” at some point during the broadcast, emceed by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow, on Aug. 28. Page Six has reached out to MTV for comment but did not immediately hear back. Although Depp isn’t up for...
