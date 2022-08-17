Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari Hosts Maryvale Unidos: A Free Community Resource Fair

Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari and over 20 community partners are thrilled to invite you to Maryvale Unidos: A District 7 Community Resource Fair on August 30th, from 4-8 p.m., at the Desert West Community Center.

This event is an all-inclusive, family-friendly resource fair to help provide the residents of Maryvale with 1-on-1 support to navigate various programs that the City of Phoenix has to offer and community resources in their own neighborhood.

“As kids head back to school, I want to remind parents and caretakers of all the resources that are available to them. From rent and utility assistance to gift cards to Goodwill, mental health resources and fresh foods, I'm focused on building united, healthy neighborhoods. And I'm not afraid to demand more for our community," Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari said. “There are still Road Safety Action Plans and upcoming bond election packages that need input from Maryvale residents – I'm excited to showcase that there are avenues for change that they can engage with now," she added.

The District 7 team will be distributing 2,000 free at home COVID-19 tests, 1,000 free bus passes, 500 free backpacks filled with supplies, and 250 fresh food bags. These generous giveaways were made possible thanks to our community sponsors: United Phoenix Firefighters Charities, Southwest Carpenters and Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona.

On top of free food from El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant, gift card giveaways and casework intake, here's what else you can expect at the resource fair:

City Departments: Human Services, Neighborhood Services, Phoenix Fire, Street Transportation, and Parks and Recreation

Partner Organizations: Keep Phoenix Beautiful, AZ Health Zone, ACE (Arizona Center for Empowerment), Case Action, Unite Here Local 11, Communications Workers of America, and The Arizona Science Center

Activities for Children: Live music, a “Blender Bike" and veggie toss game, STEM- related activities, and more!

Event Details:

Address: Desert West Community Center, 6501 W. Virginia Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85035

Time: 4:00-8:00 p.m.

Parking: There will be plenty of free parking provided by the community center